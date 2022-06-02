Tipsheet: Big-budget Padres fall into deep offensive funk without Tatis

The San Diego Padres have reached the postseason once since 2006.

The franchise’s aggressive ownership has tried to change the team’s course by spending gigantic dollars on talent – more than $211 million on this year’s Opening Day roster -- but the Padres are still struggling to get ahead.

They have scored three or fewer runs in 26 of 50 games. They have scored just 22 runs in their last nine.

Their sputtering offense left them vulnerable to a three-game sweep from the Cardinals. The Padres have lost six of their last eight games and now they are in Milwaukee to face to the elite Brewers pitching.

“I don't think we’ve had a losing streak like this yet, so it's something we're not used to,” said Our Town’s Luke Voit, whom the Padres acquired from the New York Yankees. “But these guys are a resilient bunch of guys, and we’ll flip it around and get it going.”

Injured shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. won’t return to active duty until later this month. Outfielder Wil Myers is struggling with nagging knee pain.

While the Cardinals found internal offensive solutions by promoting productive hitters Juan Yepez, Brendan Donovan and Nolan Gorman from Triple-A Memphis, the Padres have received no such support from their farm.

Fortunately they are just three games back of Los Angeles in the National League West – despite the Dodgers’ staggering plus-112 run differential so far this season.

The Padres, by contrast, are walking the tightrope with a plus-20 margin.

“It’s just one of those things where we're just falling a little bit short,” first-year Padres manager Bob Melvin said. “It's frustrating for us, but you just keep working to keep fighting your way out.”

San Diego had a chance to blow up Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson in the first inning Wednesday, but Harrison Bader intervened with a diving catch to save at least two runs.

“It's a terrific center fielder there, one of the best in the league -- if not the best,” Melvin said.

Had the Padres broken through there, who knows. And they knocked at the door in the ninth inning against scatter-armed Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley, but Robinson Cano’s long fly ball against Nick Wittgren fell just short.

“We had a couple good at-bats, the first two at-bats of the game were really good. [It] felt, you know, a little different offensively,” Melvin said. “And we had some momentum and just couldn't follow it up until the ninth again. Our best at-bats are coming later in the game, but at this point right now during the stretch here we're in, we're just falling short.

“When you're dealing with a small margin of error, with the offense not scoring many runs, it makes it a little bit more difficult.”

The Padres are expected to turn the page today on Cano, who posted a .091/.118/.091 slash line in San Diego after the New York Mets let him go. It'll be interesting to see where their front office turns next.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “As has been the case rather routinely in recent years, the Brewers are the best team in baseball that nobody talks about. But with Freddy Peralta on the shelf for the foreseeable future with a right shoulder issue, Brandon Woodruff (out at least a few weeks with a high ankle sprain not up to his usual standard, the bullpen even more reliant on an untouchable Josh Hader than usual and the lineup fairly reliant on the long ball, it's fair to question whether the Brewers can maintain a pace that saw them post their best 50-game record in franchise history. A four-game set between the Brew Crew and Cardinals on June 20-23 will be a key plot point in a division race that could go down to the wire. The Cards will have taken over first place by the end of that series. St. Louis is getting Jack Flaherty back in the rotation soon, and rookies Nolan Gorman and the surprising Juan Yepez have augmented a lineup in which Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt have played like the superstars they are. Albert Pujols has been impressive, as well. If Tyler O’Neill 's shoulder responds positively to recent treatment, the Cards' offense can still reach another level.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Yep, it’s still true: Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom has not thrown a pitch this season, while $43 million man Max Scherzer has been shelved since mid-May and would be fortunate to return before the All-Star break. In another year, that would be disastrous. In this one, the Mets don’t need five combined Cy Young winners to flourish with that aforementioned offense. Mere competence is just fine. The Mets are a combined 14-7 when Carlos Carrasco, Taijuan Walker and David Peterson start games, and in a season where the lockout has resulted in starters getting spoonfed innings early on, they’ve touched at least the sixth inning in 10 of 21 starts. Tylor Megill, the original Scherzer replacement, gave up two or fewer earned runs in four of his seven starts before suffering biceps tendinitis. New York will undeniably be better when deGrom returns from a scapula injury and Scherzer is back on the hill. A setback for either would be demoralizing, particularly when the club sets sights on bigger things, such as elbowing out the Brewers or Dodgers for a first-place bye. But the arms on hand – and the bats supporting them – have more than weathered the storm.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “(Joe) Girardi may not have concerns about his job security, but we do. The Phillies have added too many star-level talents to find themselves on the outside looking in for yet another postseason. Of course it isn't his fault that he was handed a flawed roster, specifically in regards to the defense and the bullpen; however, it's seldom a good sign when players are openly discussing their team's low energy level, nor is it promising for Girardi's long-term job prospects that the Phillies made multiple changes to his coaching staff at the end of last season. The Phillies have been on a downward trajectory for about a month now; if that doesn't change soon, then what might change is the identity of the person tasked with crafting lineups.”

Tom Ley, The Defector: “The Philadelphia Phillies have made such a habit of losing baseball games via bullpen collapse that such losses and collapses must be particularly gruesome to merit mention. Oh, Corey Knebel coughed up a lead in the ninth inning? That’s no big deal. Some other clown walked in a run in the 12th inning? Yawn. But tell me that Jeurys Familia gave up a 10th-inning run by failing to cover first base and committing a throwing error on the same play, and then struggled to properly tie his shoes several times before the inning was over, and you have my attention. With their game against the Giants tied 3-3 in the 10th inning on Tuesday, the Phillies turned to Familia. The first batter of the inning, Joc Pederson, hit a grounder up the first-base line which should have easily led to the first out of the inning, but Familia forgot to cover the bag. This mental lapse not only allowed Pederson to reach base safely, but gave the runner on second a chance to come around and score after Familia bobbled the throw from his first baseman . . . After throwing a wild pitch that allowed Pederson to advance to second, Familia—who it should be noted takes an excruciatingly long time between pitches—stopped to tie his right shoelace. Then he stopped to tied the same shoelace several more times before the inning was over!”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “As you may recall, just as the season was getting underway, Aaron Judge, who is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season, rejected a contract extension proffered by the Yankees; the deal would have been worth $230.5 million over eight years (seven years at $30.5 million per year, plus $17 million for this year), keeping Judge in pinstripes for most of the rest of his career. Instead, Judge decided to play out his final season under team control and then hit the free agent market with as much leverage as he is ever likely to have. Judge gambled on himself, and while two-thirds of the season remains, the early returns are pointing in his direction. In a year that has seen offense largely disappear — just as a number of power hitters have seen their performance evaporate — Judge has bucked the trend. After his home run in Sunday’s loss to the Rays, he’s already up to 18 on the season, nearly half of his total (39) from his impressive 2021 campaign. That number even outstrips the pace of his 2017 season, during which he hit 52 round-trippers in an offensive environment far more conducive to crushing pitchers’ dreams. Judge might not have the big contract he’s looking for yet, but he’s done about as much to improve his standing as anyone could in two months.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “The Toronto Blue Jays are suddenly playing like the Toronto Blue Jays. A popular pick to win a competitive AL East, nearing the peak of their rebuilding cycle, Toronto overcame a slow start, especially offensively, to win seven straight and take over the first Wild Card position, five back of the division-leading Yankees. Vladimir Guerrero Jr, whose recent power outage was growing from whisper to hiss, drove a Bennett Sousa fastball out to straight away center field for his third home run in a week, and Matt Chapman even scored a run. Things are looking up. The Chicago White Sox, meanwhile, continue to play like the Chicago White Sox, despite being a popular pick to win a not-that-competitive AL Central. The product is one of the most chaotic average teams in recent memory. They have a 99 DRA-, good for 16th in the league. They have a 99 DRC+, good for 16th in the league. From a more context-reliant standpoint, Win Percentage Added, their pitchers are 11th and their hitters 20th, placing their sum total at a ranking of… 15th. This is the problem with the word average, of course, because Chicago is literally anything but. The top four hitters have a DRC+ above 110; the rest are below 90. Literally no one is in between. Meanwhile, the top of their rotation, Cease, Giolito, and Kopech, and the front-end of the bullpen, in Hendriks and Graveman, have done their jobs well. Everyone else . . . the White Sox are a team with no connective tissue. They are tendonless.”

MEGAPHONE

“We have every intention of building this team around Juan Soto, and we've spoken to his agent many, many times. We recently sat with him when he was in Washington, D.C., and made it clear to him that we're not interested in trading him. I guess the rest of the world doesn't believe it, but that's our position.”

Washington Nationals president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo, to 106.7 The Fan.

