Tipsheet: Big-spending Giants land Haniger, hope to buy Judge too

The San Francisco Giants are undaunted.

They play in the National League West, where the Los Angeles Dodgers have an unlimited payroll and the San Diego Padres, at least for now, are determined to match their spending dollar for dollar.

That reality would prompt some rivals to engineer a long-haul rebuild, save their dollars and wait for their turn to contend.

But the Giants are taking the Dodgers-Giants challenge head on. They signed outfielder Mitch Haniger to a three-year, $43.5 million contract and worked to close the deal on outfielder Aaron Judge too.

The Giants have not been as successful at the Dodgers and Padres in player development, so they have been less adept at finding internal solutions and building up trade chips.

But that franchise generates lot of revenue with its spectacular ballpark. The Bay Area market has lots of money, even after the recent downturn in the tech industries.

So the Giants were able to stack crazy money on the table for Judge, who grew up in Northern California and is attracted to its lifestyle.

“We have a very passionate fan base,’’ Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters in San Diego. “That passion is matched by the members of our front office, our clubhouse staff, our coaching staff, everybody up and down the organization.

“I think we're a very well-funded, very well-led, very progressive organization that expects to compete for National League West titles perennially. And a support staff that has shown to be really good at getting the best out of players and helping players advance in their careers and acquire more opportunities.”

Elsewhere in baseball, the Cubs added much-needed pitching by landing Jameson Taillon with a four-year, $68 million contract. The Small Bears also took a one-year flyer on Cody Bellinger while guaranteeing him $17.5 million.

The Cubs have been sitting on their massive revenues, so that bet on Bellinger was a no-brainer. Tipsheet is still wondering why that rich franchise hasn’t locked up catcher Willson Contreras, but the Cardinals are among many teams that are glad to see him in the marketplace.

Some Cardinals fans wanted their team to sign slugger Josh Bell, but they already have a low-cost version of him in Juan Yepez. So Bell landed in Cleveland instead for two years and $33 million.

Here is what folks are writing about the marketplace:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There were plenty of whispers, hints, gossip and false rumors Tuesday, but as the baseball world anxiously awaited Tuesday night, Aaron Judge has yet to decide whether he will spend the rest of his baseball career. That decision, which will make Judge the highest-paid free agent in baseball history, could be announced as early as Wednesday as the baseball winter meetings conclude in San Diego. The San Francisco Giants’ optimism was growing Tuesday and the New York Yankees’ anxiety was increasing, but officials directly involved in the negotiations insisted that Judge has not made a decision. Yet, for the first time, officials from each team believe that it will no longer be a matter of finances, but a lifestyle choice. Does Judge want to remain a Yankee, a team that has won 27 World Series championships and produced 25 consecutive winning seasons, but has one of the most intense environments in sports where even the greatest players can be booed with regularity? Or does he want the relaxed environment playing out West in San Francisco, just two hours away from his hometown, where he could forever be adored, no matter what his stats look like on the back of his baseball cards.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The Philadelphia Phillies should stop nickel-and-diming their roster and get serious about Aaron Judge. They should enter negotiations with the once-and-potential-erstwhile Yankee, which is to say they should start stacking money like they do at those poker final tables and not stop until the table collapses. They should sign him for one more year than he’s asking for and a dollar more than he demands. They should act like the Elon Musk impersonators they like to play at, because of all the marketing ideas that have ever worked in sports there is nothing that has worked quite like burning money in public. The Phillies have not been bashful about spending, to be fair. They just tied down Trea Turner for 300 large and 11 years, right after doing the Bryce Harper deal, and now have SIX players making $20 million or more this coming season. They could even make it seven if Aaron Nola hits his $4 million bonus for being named Aaron Nola.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “At his best, Haniger is one of the more underrated players in the game. In 2021, when he played 157 games, he hit 39 home runs, drove in 100 runs and was worth 3.1 WAR. In 2018, when he played 157 games, he was worth 6.5 WAR. The problem has been staying on the field. He missed the final four months of 2019 and all of 2020 with various injuries, including a ruptured testicle, a sports hernia and a herniated disk, leading to multiple surgeries. He played just 57 games for the Mariners in 2022, missing more than three months with a high ankle sprain. When he did play, he hit .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs. He has morphed into a bit of an all-or-nothing hitter at the plate. In his best all-around season in 2018, he struck out 21.7% of the time and walked 10.3% of the time, but in 2022 his strikeout rate increased to 26.3% and his walk rate dropped to 8.1%. He's a dead-pull hitter, always hunting fastballs and particularly fastballs on the inside part of the plate. That produces home runs but has left him increasingly vulnerable to sliders and breaking balls off the plate from right-handed pitchers -- he hit .196 against sliders in 2022 -- and his OBP against right-handers was just .296. Defensively, he has lost a step from earlier in his career but still shows average range -- for now -- with an above-average throwing arm that will play well in right field or left field. The risks are twofold. Haniger turns 32, a precarious age for any player, in December and has had trouble staying healthy. The OBP issues against right-handers go back to 2021 (.303) and you wonder what happens to that part of his game from ages 32 to 34. The Giants didn't give him $43 million to be a platoon player. Certainly, the power is real, and Giants outfielders were 12th in the majors in home runs in 2022, so a healthy, 30-homer season would be a huge plus. Haniger is also a respected teammate known for his hard work: Mariners teammates used to refer to him as a cyborg for his stoic presence and focused approach.”

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: "Here are the constants of Bell’s career: He’s a patient hitter with a good grasp of the strike zone and excellent contact skills. With the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he has never walked in fewer than 10% of his plate appearances nor struck out more than 20% of the time. That season was also the only time he made contact on less than three-quarters of his swings. When he makes contact, which again is frequently, he usually hits the ball hard. Perhaps not as hard as you’d expect from a man who looks like he could squat a tugboat, but better than average overall, with the occasional 110-mph outlier. His contact and plate discipline numbers set him apart from most of the other free agents on the beefy end of the defensive spectrum, and by those metrics, he’ll be right at home with the slap-and-run Guardians. The other parts of Bell’s game are less consistent. Over the past four seasons, there have been three distinct Bells: one who gets the ball in the air at least part of the time and hits like a down-ballot MVP candidate, one who smashes the ball into the ground and hits like a backup catcher, and an intermediate version who doesn’t elevate the ball but hits it so hard he puts up acceptable numbers anyway.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “As a lefty power hitter who pulls the ball about 9 to 10% more often than the league average hitter, Bellinger has been victimized more than his fair share by the kind of extreme defensive shifts that will no longer be allowed as of next season. When Bellinger was at his best, his BABIP crept up over .300 on a couple of occasions. (Last season it was just .255.) If the rule change adds enough points to that figure to get him around his career number of .277, with Bellinger's still-present isolated power skills, all of a sudden you're talking league average or better at the plate. And if rediscovering success on balls in play leads to a less extreme swing plane that helps Bellinger slice some of the strikeouts from his game, things really could start cooking. To be clear, Cubs fans shouldn't get too optimistic: There's no guarantee that Wrigleyville will see the player who hit 47 homers with a 1.035 OPS in a very recent season (although that's not entirely unreasonable -- he did that, and it wasn't that long ago). But Bellinger doesn't have to get back to that stat line to make this signing pay off for Chicago. Maybe letting go of those MVP aspirations and expectations, at least for now, will allow that to happen. And if it doesn't? It's only one season. In the end, if a change of scenery, better health and a new set of rules do help Bellinger to rediscover his lost dominance, the Cubs might have landed the biggest bargain of the offseason.”

MEGAPHONE

“You’re going to try to navigate a 162-game season — no matter what team you are, you're going to use a lot of starters to do that. So depth is very important. It's almost two different mindsets for a regular season and, if you're lucky enough, to be playing in a postseason. Having impact in that moment in time serves you a little bit better than the depth. So I think you're trying to manage for both situations and just prepare as much as possible.”

New York Mets GM Billy Eppler.