Tipsheet: Big-spending Mets stagger to the brink of collapse

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas sure knows how to get a laugh.
He called on Mets fans to rally behind his reeling, injury-battered team when it returns home from its disastrous 1-6 road trip.
“I will say that fans should be supporting the guys at this point,” Rojas told reporters. “These guys, they come in everyday ready to play, ready to give 100 percent and I think all of them need support. Nothing more than positive support will help the players play at their best, knowing they have the fan base behind them.”
Good one!
The Mets have lost 15 of 24 games since the All-Star break. They have plunged from the National League East lead into third place, 2½ games back of the first-place Philadelphia Phillies and a half-game back of the second-place Atlanta Braves.
Angry New Yorkers are going to tear into them.
Despite billionaire Steve Cohen’s massive investment in talent and his “all-in” mentality, the Mets have fallen into a deep funk. One calamity after has hit the team, including the elbow injuries that shelved Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom.
Cohen visited the clubhouse to encourage his troops, but that Steinbrenner-esque move did not work. Phillies hurler Zack Wheeler, a former Met, gladly blanked them 3-0 Sunday.
With shortstop Francisco Lindor still recovering from his oblique strain, newly acquired shortstop Javier Baez exited that game with hip tightness.
And the Mets offense kept sputtering.
“I feel like we have gotten a lot of bad breaks,” Mets slugger Pete Alonso said. “There’s been some balls that have been held up by the wind or balls have been hit into the shift. It’s not like we’re not putting the ball in play hard. We’re really stinging the baseball . . . collectively as a group, it’s just been tough to find hits.
“Our process is excellent. I have felt like this for the entire year, we are so close to just going out and ripping off so many games in a row. I feel like it just needs to happen and you can’t force it.”
Alonso tried to pump some sunshine into his team's dark predicament.
“I have no doubt in my mind that this is going to be far behind us, because in a week from now, two weeks from now, no one is going to talk about this,” Alonso said. “It’s going to be the over-and-done with and like Steve said, we’re going to be onward and upward.”
Or so the Mets hope.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Adler, MLB.com: “The first week of August is a big one in baseball. It kicks off the stretch run in earnest, as the standings take shape and the playoff implications for games become clearer. Rivalry matchups start to mean a little more. Winning and losing streaks have a more decisive impact on the status of October hopefuls. And with the Trade Deadline in the past, contenders' key acquisitions are starting to make a big impact for their new clubs in the playoff push . . . Kris Bryant is raking for his new club, the Giants, who continue to set the pace not just for the National League, but the Major Leagues. But the rival Dodgers are already getting superstar performances from Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, and they're putting the pressure on San Francisco in the NL West. The NL East race is also wide open, as the Phillies leapfrogged the scuffling Mets this week. In the American League, the Rays and their own big trade acquisition, Nelson Cruz, are slugging their way back to the top of their division. The other two division leaders, the White Sox and Astros, are holding onto the top spots they've held for a while. But the AL Wild Card race is really heating up.”
Robert Arthur, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s reasonable to believe that the suddenly-softer Dodgers and Astros may be beatable. So far this regular season, they’re simply not the same league-crushing giants of yesteryear. What makes a little less sense is the idea that their relative weakness opens up World Series hopes for the rest of the league. After all, playoff baseball isn't like regular season baseball, a lesson [Dodgers president of baseball operations] Andrew Friedman knows all too well. The regular season dominance of previous Astros and Dodgers squads bought them all of two championships in the past five years; it has never been a guarantee. The combination of short series play, expanded rosters, concentration of high-quality pitching, and many additional factors boosts the randomness of the postseason to dice-rolling levels.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “This may sound odd considering how reliably good the Dodgers have been over the past decade (they've won the division each year since 2013), but they have a lot to sort through this winter. The Dodgers are going to have to make numerous course-altering decisions over the coming months. Franchise staples such as starter Clayton Kershaw, closer Kenley Jansen, and shortstop Corey Seager can all hit the open market. Ditto for utility player Chris Taylor and relievers Corey Knebel and Jimmy Nelson. Turner is only a year away from a massive payday himself, and Cody Bellinger has a date with free agency the winter after that . . . It's fair to write that the Dodgers have a lot on their plate this winter. The decisions they make will impact next season, but they'll also have a direct effect on what happens two, three, maybe even four years down the road. That's always true to some extent, of course; the difference is that it seems more possible than in the past that they proceed without Kershaw (who has publicly said he's unsure if he'll stick around), Jansen (who is having a rougher year than his ERA indicates), or even Seager, whose loss would be offset by the Turner acquisition. It's at least conceivable that a change of guard is coming in Los Angeles for the first time in a long time. Scherzer might still make sense within that movement -- he could theoretically slot into Kershaw's spot in the rotation, albeit not his place in franchise lore -- but it's anyone's guess what that entails and whether or not it even happens. Might another World Series championship change whatever plans the team has in store? We'll find out soon enough.”
Dan Syzmborski, FanGraphs: “In a very real way, the 2010s Cubs did accomplish one very important feat: they won a championship. While I don’t subscribe to the notion that a great run for a team must involve a title, I also have not yet been placed in the role of some brutal autarch who determines how the history books are written. The Cubs won the World Series, and the Rangers did not, and both teams will be remembered differently as a result. Still, the way it ended leaves a curious dissatisfaction about the Cubs. The dizzying heights of 2016 faded quickly, and the subsequent single NLCS appearance and pair of wild card losses were not the stuff of legend. The sudden turning-off of the cash spigot didn’t help, either; after spending $217 million in free agency after the 2017 season, Chicago has spent a total of $21 million in the offseasons since, or roughly half what the Rays have paid out in that span. (The mid-June 2019 signing of Craig Kimbrel to a three-year, $43 million contract is one of the lone splurges.) In the end, the farm system and those low-key signings couldn’t make up for the attrition elsewhere, and the Cubs’ domination of the NL Central was a brief affair.”
MEGAPHONE
“That's the thing about this game; you have to stay in for the long haul. You can have bad weeks; we had a bad couple of weeks at one point during the season, but it's a long season. You just have to keep doing your work, every day trying to get better and grinding things out.”