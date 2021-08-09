Tipsheet: Big-spending Mets stagger to the brink of collapse

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “This may sound odd considering how reliably good the Dodgers have been over the past decade (they've won the division each year since 2013), but they have a lot to sort through this winter. The Dodgers are going to have to make numerous course-altering decisions over the coming months. Franchise staples such as starter Clayton Kershaw, closer Kenley Jansen, and shortstop Corey Seager can all hit the open market. Ditto for utility player Chris Taylor and relievers Corey Knebel and Jimmy Nelson. Turner is only a year away from a massive payday himself, and Cody Bellinger has a date with free agency the winter after that . . . It's fair to write that the Dodgers have a lot on their plate this winter. The decisions they make will impact next season, but they'll also have a direct effect on what happens two, three, maybe even four years down the road. That's always true to some extent, of course; the difference is that it seems more possible than in the past that they proceed without Kershaw (who has publicly said he's unsure if he'll stick around), Jansen (who is having a rougher year than his ERA indicates), or even Seager, whose loss would be offset by the Turner acquisition. It's at least conceivable that a change of guard is coming in Los Angeles for the first time in a long time. Scherzer might still make sense within that movement -- he could theoretically slot into Kershaw's spot in the rotation, albeit not his place in franchise lore -- but it's anyone's guess what that entails and whether or not it even happens. Might another World Series championship change whatever plans the team has in store? We'll find out soon enough.”