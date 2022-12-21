Tipsheet: Big-spending Mets swoop in, sign Correa to $315 million deal

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will stop at nothing to buy a World Championship.

So when the San Francisco Giants balked at finalizing their 13-year, $350 million contract with shortstop Carlos Correa – apparently due to a medical concern -- the Mets swooped in with an offer of $315 million over the next 12 years.

They were in on the earlier Correa bidding, then simply picked up where they left off with agent Scott Boras.

Instead of becoming the cornerstone of the Giants’ rebuild, Correa will move to third base in Queens and play next to his buddy Francisco Lindor – who is entrenched at shortstop with his 10-year, $341 million extension signed last year.

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told The New York Post. “This was important . . . This puts us over the top. This is a good team. I hope it’s a good team!”

It better be. During this offseason alone, the Mets have committed more than $800 million in long-term contracts. This franchise will likely face a “luxury tax” bill of more than $100 million under the terms of the current collective bargaining agreement.

That means the penalty the Mets pay for building a $380 payroll will exceed what several teams spend on actual payroll this season.

“What the heck’s the difference? If you’re going to make the move make the move,” Cohen said.

Yes, well, that is the benefit of having billions of dollars in disposable income. Cohen could buy a yacht the size of Rhode Island or he could add another hitter to his baseball team. He chose Correa.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen said. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”

But . . . National League rivals Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres are also trying to buy a World Championship. The Los Angeles Dodgers will run a massive payroll again, despite taking a spending pause during this offseason, and the Atlanta Braves have a superior baseball operation.

Cohen’s spending has thrilled the Mets’ fan base, but it guarantees nothing because baseball championships are won (and lost) in short series which can produce random outcomes.

But the Mets currently sit in first place in the all-important “trying hard” standings, so Cohen should be in good spirits during this holiday season.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about the marketplace:

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “Dansby Swanson is that last-minute Christmas gift, the one that isn’t quite what the person wanted, and is probably a little more expensive than it should have been. The top of the free agent class included four shortstops, with Swanson sitting a tier below Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, and Xander Bogaerts. Between six and eight contending teams needed one. After the other three signed, it was clear that the Twins, Red Sox, and Cubs all needed his services, with the Braves and Dodgers choosing to go with internal options. The Red Sox would have been the funniest outcome, because they also picked up the last shortstop standing in the 2021-22 offseason, signing Trevor Story on March 23 to play second base. This deal manages to have the same kind of vibe, despite coming three months earlier and sporting an almost opposite set of red flags. Story was a proven shortstop coming off a single bad year in a losing situation, with whispers he’d have to move off of short. Swanson shook off a career of inconsistency to post an incredible walk year, and (deservedly) won a Gold Glove. Swanson made sudden, sizable gains both offensively and defensively in 2022, and the Cubs are paying him to largely repeat them. Despite the infamy of single-season defensive samples, that side of his game feels like the safer bet. Before the Gold Glove, Swanson had established an above-average floor defensively, making up for a weak arm with excellent instincts and range. Offensively, it gets a little trickier. Swanson has grown increasingly aggressive at the plate over the years, with a near-linear four-year trend of increasing swing rates both in and out of the zone. The oddity is that Swanson has never been great at making contact over the plate—his 57.1% rate is both a career low and more than six points below MLB average—and his out-of-zone percentages are remarkably similar. That adds up to a 67.5% first strike rate that ranks fifth among qualified MLB hitters. This is Castellanos/Báez/Jorge Mateo territory, and it’s not a fun place to be. Swanson has gotten away with it in two ways: a .348 BABIP that got him his hits even when he wasn’t putting the ball in play as often, and more importantly, an extremely aggressive first-pitch approach. Swanson swung at the first pitch almost 40% of the time in 2022, well above his 32% career rate, and it paid off handsomely. We often talk about how great it is to go after the first pitch, but that’s when you actually hit it. The results when just swinging aren’t really any better than taking. And yet Swanson’s OPS was 70 points higher when he went up swinging, and nearly 200 points higher when he put it in play.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Cubs can and should be very aggressive in adding to the big-league roster the rest of the offseason. Even without superstars, there are plenty of players out there that could help in the short term. They could add pitching -- you can never have enough -- but it's reasonable to believe they have good arms in house, especially with what looks like great up-the-middle defense. Between Swanson, Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ and (Seiya) Suzuki, there are offensive pieces that could make up a good team. Cody Bellinger is a lottery ticket. Christopher Morel could be helpful, even if he's best suited as a utility backup. Patrick Wisdom’s power could play in spurts. It's possible Matt Mervis builds on his minor-league breakout season. Even with all that, though, it's hard to squint our way to calling this an offense that could be above-average.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Yes, even though the Braves lost Swanson, I'm calling them winners. They are where they are, in part, because they show organizational discipline, keep churning out prospects and have managed to sign most of those young players to long-term deals. The highest annual-average-value contracts on the roster belong to Austin Riley ($21.2 million) and Matt Olson ($21 million). Swanson's seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs comes in at over $25 million a year. Do you want to pay him more than you're paying Riley or Olson, let alone Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II? Plus, letting Swanson walk improves the team's chances of handing out big money to keep ace Max Fried. As good as Swanson was in 2022 (5.7 WAR), this past season stands out compared to the rest of his career (an average of 2.8 WAR per 162 games). This deal would have made Swanson Atlanta's highest-paid player, gambling that 2022 wasn't merely a career season. Yes, some regarded Swanson as the heart and soul of the Braves, and perhaps the club will miss that work ethic and attitude. But the Braves are in the best position of any franchise outside of perhaps the Los Angeles Dodgers to remain competitive over the long haul -- in part because they haven't gambled on contracts like this one. I think it was the right decision.”

Justin Choi, FanGraphs: “During the offseason, teams largely split into three groups. The first are the big spenders, teams that are aware of the holes on their roster and make aggressive efforts to patch them. Next are the more thrifty clubs, ones who dedicate themselves to marginal upgrades – signing a reliever here, a fourth outfielder there, often single-handedly dictating the market for the middle tier of free agents and below. Last are the window shoppers, who for some reason whiff on every single free agent despite having ‘tried their best.’ That’s generally ownership-speak for ‘I don’t really wanna spend,’ but I digress. The point is, teams are somewhat predictable, and the moves they make are indicative of their internal situation. This offseason, the Red Sox have defied such categorization. As a big market team, it seemed they would focus on retaining their star shortstop (or at least replacing him with a similarly talented infielder) and bolstering their rotation. One month later, Xander Bogaerts is a San Diego Padre, and Boston has yet to add a starting pitcher; Nathan Eovaldi, who rejected a qualifying offer, remains in free agency limbo. These aren’t omissions typical of a team of their stature, which calls into question the Red Sox’s goals for next season and beyond. Are they planning on tearing it down? That doesn’t seem likely, given that they signed Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to two-year contracts. So are they a thrifty spender, intent on being neither a contender nor an intentionally terrible mess? Probably not, because they signed Masataka Yoshida to a deal that blew even the most optimistic projections out of the water. It’s confusing indeed. If I had to place the Red Sox into an offseason bucket, it’d be the throw-anything-at-the-wall-and-see-what-sticks group. Population: one. But hold on! The Red Sox have once again gone off script, this time by signing a free agent who . . . makes perfect sense. Justin Turner is headed to Boston . . . The logic behind this is simple. J.D. Martinez’s recent departure left the Red Sox without, well, a designated designated hitter. They also didn’t have many options at first base, where Turner is expected to contribute as well.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm feeling really good right now. I'm focused on workouts that benefit me as opposed to just doing workouts that make people stronger. I'm doing more body-specific workouts and overall I'm feeling really good and really strong.”

New Cub Cody Bellinger, on trying to get his career back on track.