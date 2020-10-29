Tipsheet: Big Ten football's belated start leads to predictable woe

The Big Ten football brand could take a huge hit due to the conference’s indecision.
First the league opted to sit out the football season this fall. That was an admirable stance to take while protecting student-athletes from suffering heart abnormalities due to COVID-19,
“When we made that original decision to postpone, myocarditis was everywhere in the news,” Northwestern president Morton Schapiro told SI.com. “That is and was very scary. I don’t know that if it hadn’t been for myocarditis whether the medical professionals would have recommended a different course of action.”
Then, after rival conferences plowed ahead and played, the Big Ten reversed course. It decided to chase much-needed revenue. It belatedly began competing as cold and flu season loomed in the Midwest.
But the Big Ten mandated that players contracting COVID-19 would have to sit out of competition for 21 days.
So here we are. Wisconsin had to shut down operations suffered an outbreak that claimed its top two quarterbacks. The Badgers won’t play Nebraska Saturday and we’re not sure when they will play again.
Further cancellations in the conference could force schools to play partial schedules, knocking the Big Ten out of College Football Playoff consideration. Its bad revenue scenario could get even worse.
Writing for USA Today, Paul Myerberg had this take on the situation:
If the conference had stayed in step with other Power Five leagues, the Big Ten could've played nine or more games across three months rather than just two. As expected, the remade plan took one week to fall apart.
By trying to shoehorn a full conference schedule into the tight window, the conference erased any room for error, removed the chance to reschedule impacted games and created a scenario where the best team in one of the two divisions won't even be eligible to play for the conference championship game.
Under the tiebreakers created for 2020, a Big Ten team must play at least six games or "no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams" to be considered for the division championship.
Take the Badgers, who were expected to win the West division and contend for a New Year's Six bowl. At most, Wisconsin will now play seven games before the championship weekend on Dec. 19. One more cancellation — and the team is already pausing all activities for seven days per conference guidelines — would put Wisconsin right on the threshold of being ineligible to play for the Big Ten title, unless a similar run of cancellations cut into the total number of games played across the conference.
Here is what folks are writing about other college football topics:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Why isn’t there any defense? There is, but it doesn’t seem like it against the better passing games. And why? There are a whole slew of reasons to blame 2020 for the lack of tackling and defensive ingenuity, but the offenses were blowing up over the previous years, too. How about this for a theory thrown at me this week? Players have finally been coached up well on the targeting call. It took a few years, but now defensive players have grown up without the kill shots that used to be such a big part of the game. Defensive backs are still flying around, but if they’re just a half-tick slower because they want to don’t want to get flagged and ejected, and receivers are able to run without quite as much fear as they did even five years ago, and the quarterbacks are more accurate now after they’ve gone through the tutoring camps, and college football is about throwing to open targets anyway … We get a whole lot more offensive fun.”
Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “You can count on Auburn fans getting frustrated with coach Gus Malzahn around the time that the leaves change color like you can count on the sun rising in the East. It happens every year and is justified this year. Quarterback Bo Nix has regressed, the Tigers aren't winning battles in the trenches on either side and, save the emergence of running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Seth Williams bailing out Nix on a regular basis, this offense wouldn't have an identity whatsoever. This isn't how it's supposed to be. Malzahn hired Chad Morris and gave him autonomy to run the offense after two straight seasons finishing 10th in the SEC in yards per play. Where do the Tigers rank this year? Eighth -- with a worse average than it had in each of the last two years. Malzahn literally wrote a book about explosive offenses. It appears that he not only ripped the important pages out, but threw the whole thing into a fire. That isn't the whole story, though. It's easy to say ‘FIRE GUS.’ Is Auburn really going to do it in this financial climate? Will it be willing to part with the SEC coach who has had the most success against Alabama coach Nick Saban? Is it a guarantee that any potential new hire will have more success? The answer to all three is ‘nope.’ Malzahn is the country's best 'OK' coach. He has enough success to provide a real sense of hope, but always seems to hit road blocks at the exact moment that hope is at its highest. What's more frustrating is that, often times, he's the one who built the road block.”
Pat Forde, SI.com: “Auburn coach and Waffle House devotee Gus Malzahn has been smothered and covered in blessed fortune during his eight-year tenure at the Loveliest Little Village on the Plains. Good breaks? He’s had more than his share. Chalk it up to clean living or whatever, but if Gus had ordinary luck he would be long gone as the coach of the Tigers, and several million dollars poorer. (While still quite rich.) This season, as his team has wheezed its way to a 3–2 record that could realistically be 1–4, Malzahn seems to have cashed in every chip at the Football Fate Casino. As one questionable officiating call after another has gone Auburn’s way, it only serves as a reminder of all the other times Malzahn has gotten just the right break at just the right time. (We could go back to his days as offensive coordinator in 2010, when Auburn won the national title in no small part because Michael Dyer barely was not down against Oregon, and because Cam Newton barely kept his eligibility. But let’s keep this head coach-specific.)”
Chris Low, ESPN.com: “The Hogs' defense under [Barry] Odom has been one of the most improved units in the country. It's fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (25.5 points per game), and that's after finishing last in the SEC and 124th nationally a year ago (36.8 points per game). Arkansas has forced 13 turnovers in four games and leads the country with an average of 3.25 forced turnovers per game. The Hogs also lead the country with 10 interceptions, including six in the 33-21 win over Ole Miss, two of those returned for touchdowns. And on offense, first-year coordinator Kendal Briles has helped [Felipe] Franks play some of the most consistent football of his career. Franks has thrown eight touchdown passes and three interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes and averaging 243.5 yards per game. [Sam] Pittman has said that Franks has allowed Arkansas to build a program because he's been so steady, making quarterback -- the most important position on the field -- an area the Hogs' staff hasn't had to worry about . . . The Hogs have won two more SEC games in four weeks under Pittman than they did in the past 2½ seasons combined, and they could easily be 3-1 if not for a blown call in the 30-28 loss at Auburn.”
MEGAPHONE
"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on. But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, on his potential to leave college early for the NFL.
