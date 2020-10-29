Tipsheet: Big Ten football's belated start leads to predictable woe

Pete Fiutak , College Football News: “Why isn’t there any defense? There is, but it doesn’t seem like it against the better passing games. And why? There are a whole slew of reasons to blame 2020 for the lack of tackling and defensive ingenuity, but the offenses were blowing up over the previous years, too. How about this for a theory thrown at me this week? Players have finally been coached up well on the targeting call. It took a few years, but now defensive players have grown up without the kill shots that used to be such a big part of the game. Defensive backs are still flying around, but if they’re just a half-tick slower because they want to don’t want to get flagged and ejected, and receivers are able to run without quite as much fear as they did even five years ago, and the quarterbacks are more accurate now after they’ve gone through the tutoring camps, and college football is about throwing to open targets anyway … We get a whole lot more offensive fun.”

Barrett Sallee, CBSSports.com: “You can count on Auburn fans getting frustrated with coach Gus Malzahn around the time that the leaves change color like you can count on the sun rising in the East. It happens every year and is justified this year. Quarterback Bo Nix has regressed, the Tigers aren't winning battles in the trenches on either side and, save the emergence of running back Tank Bigsby and wide receiver Seth Williams bailing out Nix on a regular basis, this offense wouldn't have an identity whatsoever. This isn't how it's supposed to be. Malzahn hired Chad Morris and gave him autonomy to run the offense after two straight seasons finishing 10th in the SEC in yards per play. Where do the Tigers rank this year? Eighth -- with a worse average than it had in each of the last two years. Malzahn literally wrote a book about explosive offenses. It appears that he not only ripped the important pages out, but threw the whole thing into a fire. That isn't the whole story, though. It's easy to say ‘FIRE GUS.’ Is Auburn really going to do it in this financial climate? Will it be willing to part with the SEC coach who has had the most success against Alabama coach Nick Saban? Is it a guarantee that any potential new hire will have more success? The answer to all three is ‘nope.’ Malzahn is the country's best 'OK' coach. He has enough success to provide a real sense of hope, but always seems to hit road blocks at the exact moment that hope is at its highest. What's more frustrating is that, often times, he's the one who built the road block.”