Tipsheet: Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC form flimsy alliance against SEC

The Big Ten, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 announced their organized (but not contractually binding) resistance to the Southeastern Conference Tuesday.
The SEC dominates college football. When that conference agreed to add Texas and Oklahoma too, it positioned itself to run the entire industry out of Nick Saban’s desk drawer.
It could turn an expanded College Football Playoff into the SEC Invitational. It could become the Death Star that could end the NCAA as we know it.
So the surviving major conferences formed an alliance to counter that power grab. Trouble is, once you wade through all the jibber-jabber by the three commissioners, there wasn’t much “there” there in the agreement.
In the near term, perhaps the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 can derail the 12-team College Football Playoff proposal. By holding out, perhaps the three leagues can force a more inclusive format for that event.
Down the road, the Alliance could create cross-conference scheduling and some tasty matchups.
For the long haul, perhaps the Alliance can head off wholesale realignment. The SEC pushed the Big 12 to the brink of extinction and the “superconference” concept has the Group of 5 leagues pondering an uncertain future.
Or maybe the Alliance will fall apart amid more school stealing. After all, the Pac-12 is still considering expansion – with an eye on the Big 12's remnants.
As TV contracts expire or are terminated, all heck could break out again in the college football industry.
"This is not about getting out of contracts and blowing anything up," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. "This is about honoring those existing contracts, but also building relationships between these three like-minded conferences, as we look forward from a scheduling standpoint to see if there's opportunity to build unique games that will come together. We're really at the beginning stages of this."
Yeah, well, good luck with that.
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “They appeared on a three-screen video chat, the modern equivalent of an old-school mob meeting designed to run out the competition. And at its heart, that’s what this was trying to be. An attempted act of aggression responding to a perceived act of aggression. This is where we are at in college athletics, this wonderful, beautiful, ridiculous American creation that is being done in by all sorts of classic American themes: greed, politics, money, tribalism and hurt feelings. So there they were, George Kliavkoff representing the Pac-12 out in California, Kevin Warren representing the Big Ten from Chicago and Jim Phillips of the ACC down in the Carolinas. All they were missing was Vito Corleone to offer protection in the east via his judges and politicians. Noticeably absent, and geographically and politically surrounded, was Greg Sankey of the mighty SEC, currently distrusted, if not despised, by his peers. The three commissioners announced an ‘Alliance’ that was designed to form a voting bloc, a future scheduling agreement of some sort and some tweaks to the playoff plan that could blunt the growing power of the SEC (and its broadcast partner, ESPN). This was a show of unity and a show of strength, or at least the possibility of strength. It was in response to the SEC last month adding the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas.”
Chuck Culpepper, Washington Post: “Their language attempted to soar above the grubby capitalism of the moment in college sports and especially in college football: the envelopment this summer of Oklahoma and Texas into the SEC, a reality scheduled to begin sometime between now and 2025 and set to lend even bigger muscles to the T-Rex of conferences. While bringing up other issues gone amok in college sports — name, image and licensing opportunities for athletes, new state and federal laws, reassessments of NCAA power and College Football Playoff expansion, among others — the commissioners kept bringing up a need to counter tumult.”
Tom Ley, Defector: “OK, so maybe this collaboration has no set start date, and no material changes, and a previous effort to do the same thing fell apart, but this isn’t just some puny handshake agreement between conference commissioners. This is an alliance, and that surely means that each conference has made legally binding promises to each other. Right?”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “Short on details but long on philosophy, the anticipated three-conference alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 landed with a bit of a thud Tuesday. The leagues revealed they have an agreement without a contract that is sort of a response to the SEC being … the SEC. Still in place is a growing, general feeling that college football is simply moving too fast after Texas, Oklahoma and the SEC declared their intentions last month. High-profile stakeholders immediately expressed their concerns about College Football Playoff expansion once those teams left the Big 12 for greener, more southern pastures. Now that resistance has a bit more clarity. While a 12-team CFP expansion may eventually happen, several stakeholders have told CBS Sports in the last month that the entire enterprise must be reimagined. That means there probably won't be meaningful progress toward a 12-team bracket at the previously scheduled Sept. 28 meeting. That was all but assured when the three alliance commissioners avoided providing direct answers as to whether they supported the expansion as proposed.”
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: “The Big 12’s diminished power gives the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 more say in perhaps trimming the number of playoff teams or at least the number of conference champions that receive automatic berths. The SEC will have the best football conference with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas, but here is the problem for the alliance. The SEC dominated the BCS and has done well in the CFP. It will do well with eight, 12 or 16 teams, too. It’s the best conference in college football. There isn't a playoff plan SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will turn down. The bigger issue for these conferences is the ‘legitimate problem’ that a handful of schools have dominated the CFP era. Alabama, LSU and Georgia have all played for the CFP championship. No other conference has put more than one team in the title game. The faster that problem gets solved, the better all four conferences will be. Expansion benefits everyone, not just the SEC. Yes, there are academic concerns, changes to the bowl system and television to be worked out. But after two more years of the same-old teams in the CFP, it’s going to be time for a change.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “This is all just a big fancy way of these three conferences atomic-dunking on the SEC as it came very, very close to figuring out how to get half of its league into a bigger College Football Playoff. The expansion idea was all but a done deal, but the alliance just put the kibosh on that after the SEC expanded before the bigger CFP went through, not after. That doesn’t mean the playoff won’t expand, but there’s no way, no how, no chance that the alliance will allow a system to be in place that lets the SEC get more than a few teams in.”