Tipsheet: Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC form flimsy alliance against SEC

"This is not about getting out of contracts and blowing anything up," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said. "This is about honoring those existing contracts, but also building relationships between these three like-minded conferences, as we look forward from a scheduling standpoint to see if there's opportunity to build unique games that will come together. We're really at the beginning stages of this."

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “They appeared on a three-screen video chat, the modern equivalent of an old-school mob meeting designed to run out the competition. And at its heart, that’s what this was trying to be. An attempted act of aggression responding to a perceived act of aggression. This is where we are at in college athletics, this wonderful, beautiful, ridiculous American creation that is being done in by all sorts of classic American themes: greed, politics, money, tribalism and hurt feelings. So there they were, George Kliavkoff representing the Pac-12 out in California, Kevin Warren representing the Big Ten from Chicago and Jim Phillips of the ACC down in the Carolinas. All they were missing was Vito Corleone to offer protection in the east via his judges and politicians. Noticeably absent, and geographically and politically surrounded, was Greg Sankey of the mighty SEC, currently distrusted, if not despised, by his peers. The three commissioners announced an ‘Alliance’ that was designed to form a voting bloc, a future scheduling agreement of some sort and some tweaks to the playoff plan that could blunt the growing power of the SEC (and its broadcast partner, ESPN). This was a show of unity and a show of strength, or at least the possibility of strength. It was in response to the SEC last month adding the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas.”