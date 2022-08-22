Tipsheet: Big Ten, SEC climbing into their own tier with soaring revenues

As expected, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren secured his new media rights package worth more than $1 billion annually

That collection of deals overshadows the Southeastern Conference's annual take of $700 million per season. The Big Ten’s massive revenue boost comes at a time when college sports, particularly football, is the subject of various legal and legislative challenges.

The NCAA lost its tenuous grasp on the “student-athlete” amateur ideal for college sports by opening the Name, Image Likeness revenue door for athletes.

The ensuing bedlam could make the top power conferences more amenable to the unionization movement they fought so hard against. If college athletes had their own players association with collective bargaining agreements, at least schools would gain more control of the pay-for-play process.

Currently the NIL scene is like the Wild, Wild, West.

“In the next couple of months, I'm going to be digging into the legitimate facts regarding unionization,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told CBS Sports.

“The ability of the Big Ten and SEC to generate TV revenue has attracted big name brands like USC and Texas to those conferences in ways that wouldn’t make any sense without all that TV money,” economist Andy Schwarz, who has been involved in several lawsuits against the NCAA, told the Washington Post. “It also makes clear that they are running a football team like a business, and in doing so they are treating their players like they’re NFL players, too.”

Further deregulation of college sports, combined with soaring media rights revenue, will change the landscape for good.

Here are some of the issues in play:

On a relatively minor note, conferences will play more league games to enhance their product and attract more media rights money. That’s why SEC teams will inevitably add one more conference game and subtract one non-conference game – thus making it harder for lower-tier schools to post winning records overall.

Realignment will continue at a brisk pace as conferences below the Big Ten/SEC level scramble to secure their own media rights money and remain viable. The Big 12 and what’s left of the Pac-12 are the current focal point, but Atlantic Coast Conference schools have to be restless too.

A 16-team College Football Playoff now seems inevitable, given the potential revenue in play. Conference media rights deals alone will not pay the freight.

Over the long haul, the Big Ten and SEC could disengage from the rest of college football and operate on their own upper tier with their own rules.

Here is what folks are writing about all of this:

Zach Osterman, USA Today: “Warren has delivered something resembling his considerable NFL experience, with the Big Ten now coming into homes across three major, recognized networks. He’s changed the measuring stick for what per-year, per-school television rights revenues should look like. He took the Big Ten all the way to the West Coast, and now he’s positioned it alongside the SEC (and its good friend, ESPN) to lead college athletics into an uncertain, fascinating future on any number of issues. That big bet paid off. From sea to shining sea, Big Ten schools are about to feel the benefit.”

Matt Hayes, Saturday Down South: “The Big Ten announced its new media rights deal Thursday, an agreement that spans multiple platforms and fetches a whopping $1.2 billion annually. But that’s not the story. The bigger move on the horizon — one that will change college football and bring distinct division and strife within the 130 FBS teams — is the expanded Playoff. A Playoff that will, by the time a 16-team structure and format is complete, be worth well over $1.2 billion annually. Playoff revenue that will lead to direct pay-for-play for players . . . The only way to survive in the new college football landscape of pay-for-play is increased revenue. But as one Power 5 source told SDS: ‘Not everyone will be a fit for the (pay-for-play) model.’ Translation: Not every conference will be able to afford it, which will draw distinct lines between levels of play in FBS. If a school or conference can’t afford pay-for-play, it impacts recruiting and the ability to build and grow a program — and compete against the top programs in college football.”

Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: “The powers-that-be -- to the extent that there are powers-that-be in college football -- are discussing major structural changes to the top of the sport's pyramid, and no one really knows how things will take shape. Powerful figures have been left to gossip and guess. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wants a ‘complete blowup’ and a top division of 40-50 teams. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith suggests something with a bigger umbrella, focusing focusing on the programs that can offer 85 scholarships. With quite a few cases challenging the basic tenets of amateurism within college athletics, the court system will have a large say on how things come together as well.”

Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “It's more than coincidence that the Big Ten and SEC combined have the same amount of teams as the NFL, 32. There have already been comparisons the leagues are so NFL-like that the SEC might as well be the AFC and the Big Ten the NFC. ‘I have heard that’, Warren said. They will be mini corporations running themselves with little or no NCAA oversight. That is a certainty. Deregulation is coming soon, perhaps by the end of the month. That means less enforcement and perhaps fewer FBS members to dilute the voting process. The two big boys will have such a monopoly the transfer portal and NIL won't matter. They will control it all. Revenue sharing? Cool. Pay the players? No problem. The amount on money in the system as a whole -- not just in the Big Ten and SEC -- adds questions to how much of it should go to athletes in the future. The Big Ten recently endured what must be characterized as a unionization effort at Penn State. Some representatives are seeking a student-athlete bill of rights in Congress. NIL has made overnight millionaires of some athletes . . . There is no College Football Playoff without these two leagues, so why wait to expand until 2026 like the CFP contract says? A 16-team playoff has already been discussed by FBS commissioners. These 32 are about to form a different way to think about college football. Big Ten has the best markets and biggest population. SEC has the best traditions, best recruiting grounds and most successful programs over the last 15 years. Together, they offer the best college football. Does anything else matter? The implications are huge. The move all but formalizes the separation by the SEC and Big Ten from the rest of the sport. There are even dueling major networks representing each conference. How that plays out in the future is anyone's guess. There has never been this battleground for advertisers, ratings, recruiting, even playoff berths at this level.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re a key component of college athletics and especially college football. Everyone recognizes that it’s important that we all work together and all have a collaborative voice. I’m confident, where we stand in the Big Ten, we’ll be able to have a voice in shaping the future of college athletics both on and off the playing field.”

Warren, on his conference leading college football into it lucrative new world.