Tipsheet: Big weekend looms in NL's meandering wild card race

The Cardinals are just sort of hanging around the National League wild card race, like a bunch of teenagers with nothing better to do lingering on the perimeter of a convenience store.
The San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies are doing the same. How long can each team hang in there?
This weekend will test the staying power of these loiterers.
The Padres currently hold the second wild card slot by one game over the Reds and three games over the Cardinals. The Padres face a three-game showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers while the Reds are in town for three games against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
The Reds are coming off of a gut-wrenching 4-1, 10-inning loss to the Chicago Cubs. Jason Heyward, of all people, beat them with a three-run homer.
"We just have to keep playing," Reds manager David Bell said after the game. "Obviously, a tough loss tonight. They all are. But we have a lot left ahead of us. We’ll put it behind us and move forward.”
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts set up his pitching rotation for the Padres series, pushing Julio Urias back to Friday and Walker Buehler to Saturday so they can work with extra test.
After facing the Dodgers in LA, the Padres stay on the road for series against the Giants and Cardinals.
“They're definitely playoff games,” Padres pitcher Chris Paddack. “It's not often you have 10 games like this. ... It's make or break. We've got to win series.”
The Phillies, who are 3 ½ games back, have an easier weekend with their four-game set with the Colorado Rockies – but they suffered a come-from-ahead 4-3 loss to them Thursday.
So it goes in this “so-called” race. There’s lots of milling about but not much moving forward.
"It hurts a lot," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said after Thursday’s loss. "We can't change it. We have to come out and play better tomorrow and find a way to put a streak together."
That's what they all say.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Ben Carsley, Baseball Prospectus: “Death, taxes, and the Cardinals worming their way into the playoff picture. Dread them, run from them: they arrive all the same. For a majority of the year, St. Louis has been largely irrelevant, clinging only to the very fringes of playoff contention. Yet here we are on September 10, and the Red Birds have quietly pulled within three games of a Wild Card spot thanks to their victory against the Dodgers on Thursday night. St. Louis’ latest win was more or less a microcosm of how they’ve won all year: by getting solid contributions from non-star players. Only two Cardinals–Adam Wainwright and Nolan Arenado–have generated in excess of 3 WARP to date. But that belies the meaningful steps forward the Cards have enjoyed from many of their young or young-ish players. O’Neill played the hero yesterday, taking Phil Bickford deep with two outs in the fifth inning for St. Louis’ winning run. It was O’Neill’s 25th bomb of his breakout age-26 season: one that has O’Neill ranked as the third-best hitter on his team, per DRC+ (108), and as a top-50 outfielder overall, per WARP (2.4). Despite striking out more and walking less than he did in a small sample last year, O’Neill is making contact more often and hitting the ball harder than ever before.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Giants' season can basically be summed up by their highly anticipated weekend series against the rival Dodgers. They were languishing while the Dodgers were surging, seemingly on the verge of taking control of the division and establishing themselves as the best team in the sport. But the Giants won two of three, entering Labor Day with a one-game lead in the NL West. They found a way. And they've done it all year -- by matching up in their bullpen, platooning in their lineup, maximizing value with their starting pitchers and extracting greatness from their aging veterans.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “After they lost their first Dodgers series, many thought this was when they come crashing down. They took three of four next weekend in Dodger Stadium. A four-game losing streak ending on July 1 only preceded a streak of winning eight of 10. They recently lost four in a row again and were facing the Dodgers just a few days later for the final time this season. They've since won six of seven. Many like to focus on the incredible internal work the Rays do, but the Giants are doing it this year. Look at how many so-called ‘has-beens’ or ‘never-will-bes’ are having huge years. I'm all over the Giants from here on out, just as I have been since early July.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “When the Braves signed Ronald Acuna Jr. And Ozzie Albies to phenomenally team-friendly contracts before the 2019 season, two distinct possibilities loomed. First, the team could bank the money they saved and put out a good team at a discounted price. Second, they could reinvest those savings and attempt to put together a great team. Which they chose would say a lot about how the team planned on operating long-term. The question is no longer open. The Braves have overcome a season-ending injury to Acuña to surge to the top of the NL East, and while the Phillies and Mets continue to nip at their heels, they’re well on their way to a fourth straight division title. They’ve done so thanks to some new young contributors — Austin Riley and Ian Anderson have come into their own this year. They’ve made some savvy signings and trades — Charlie Morton has been their best pitcher this year, and Jorge Soler has been excellent since joining the team. Now, the Braves are making moves to prolong their stay atop the division. In late August, they signed Travis d’Arnaud to a two-year extension. They followed that up by signing Morton to a one-year deal (both contracts have team options tacked on).”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “When the New York Yankees awoke in the Bay Area on Aug. 28, life couldn’t have been much better. They’d just won their 13th consecutive game, a rampage that began after they departed Iowa’s cornfields and powered through two weeks of impeccable baseball, rolling through four playoff-positioned teams on the way. They were within four games of first place and enjoyed a 6 ½ game cushion for a wild-card spot. FanGraphs set their playoff probability at 97.8%. Their 13-game streak was the longest in franchise history since 1961 . . . The reality the Yankees face today is far different. They have lost eight of their last 10 games, dropping a series to the 45-93 Orioles and also the nascent Blue Jays, who have won seven in a row to vault back into contention. Their AL East title dreams are doused, what with Tampa Bay holding a nine-game lead. They have ceded the top wild-card spot to Boston and lead the Blue Jays by just one game in the loss column.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “We’ve long known the Rockies are a different ballclub at Coors Field. But this is ridiculous. [.350] is the differential between Colorado’s 2021 home winning percentage (.625) and road winning percentage (.275). That’s an expanse as wide as the Rocky Mountains. And depending on how these last few weeks go, it could be historic. Currently, the largest full-season differential between home and road winning percentages in the modern era is held by Connie Mack’s Philadelphia A’s in 1945, when they went 39-35 at Shibe Park (.527) and 13-63 elsewhere (.171) -- a differential of .356.”
MEGAPHONE
“They’re never going to quit. We played on the road for nearly two years. We did it this year again in Dunedin, Buffalo. You can see our record in Toronto, what that does for us when you have people pulling for you. They never complained. That’s why we’re in this spot right now, because this team never complained. They’re already ready to play wherever we are. That’s why we’re here. That’s the team we have. No excuses.”
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo, on his team’s late charge.