Tipsheet: Big weekend looms in NL's meandering wild card race

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Giants' season can basically be summed up by their highly anticipated weekend series against the rival Dodgers. They were languishing while the Dodgers were surging, seemingly on the verge of taking control of the division and establishing themselves as the best team in the sport. But the Giants won two of three, entering Labor Day with a one-game lead in the NL West. They found a way. And they've done it all year -- by matching up in their bullpen, platooning in their lineup, maximizing value with their starting pitchers and extracting greatness from their aging veterans.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “After they lost their first Dodgers series, many thought this was when they come crashing down. They took three of four next weekend in Dodger Stadium. A four-game losing streak ending on July 1 only preceded a streak of winning eight of 10. They recently lost four in a row again and were facing the Dodgers just a few days later for the final time this season. They've since won six of seven. Many like to focus on the incredible internal work the Rays do, but the Giants are doing it this year. Look at how many so-called ‘has-beens’ or ‘never-will-bes’ are having huge years. I'm all over the Giants from here on out, just as I have been since early July.”