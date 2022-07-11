Tipsheet: Blackhawks tank, Canadiens gamble, Flames wait as NHL free agency nears

This is a crazy time in the NHL. Last week’s draft produced surprises, interesting trades and a head start on the free-agent market which kicks into high gear on Wednesday.

Here is a quick summary of where things stand with the clock ticking:

The Chicago Blackhawks became the headliners after trading star winger Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators and 2019 third overall pick Kirby Dach to the Montreal Canadiens. They got a bunch of draft picks in those trades, but they doomed themselves to years of suffering. The Blackhawks also kicked center Dylan Strome to the curb. All of this could alienate star winger Patrick Kane, who is a year removed from free agency and likely to ask out. Captain Serious, Jonathan Toews, must also be displeased.

Projected first overall draft pick Shane Wright slipped to No. 4 to the Seattle Kraken. Wright, a well-rounded center, would have been a safe pick at No. 1 for Montreal. He has drawn comparisons to Toews. But the Canadiens aimed for the higher ceiling of 6-foot-4 winger Juraj Slafkovsky. Then they added Dach to become the No. 2 center behind Nick Suzuki.

The Nashville Predators locked in potential unrestricted free agent Filip Forsberg with an eight-year contract paying him $8.5 million per year. To create salary cap space, they shipped Our Town’s Luke Kunin to San Jose.

The Calgary Flames were still awaiting pending UFA Johnny Gaudreau’s decision. He has been sitting on an eight-year offer for $9.5 million per year for a month. Meanwhile Our Town’s Matthew Tkachuk, a restricted free agent, was also waiting on Gaudreau’s decision.

The Blues are still working on a new contract with David Perron. If he doesn’t sign ahead of the market’s open, will GM Doug Armstrong pivot quickly and buy a free-agent defenseman instead?

NHL insider Kevin Weekes indicated that teams are expressing interest in Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko, who is a year away from unrestricted free agency. NHL insider Frank Seravalli suggests that Armstrong would listen to inquiries about Torey Krug as well.

As for the Blues draft, experts view winger Jimmy Snuggerud as a safe top pick likely to progress into a Top 9 role. Defenseman Michael Buchinger, picked 88 th overall, could become a steal with second-pairing potential.

The goaltender carousel whirled crazily, with several netminders changing places ahead of free agency. The Blues traded the rights to Ville Husso to the Detroit Red Wings, who gave him a nice contract (three years, $4.75 million per). The Colorado Avalanche bid adieu to Darcy Kemper by acquiring Alexandar Georgiev. The Minnesota Wild re-upped Marc Andre-Fleury to maintain their tandem with Cam Talbot. So where will Kuemper and Jack Campbell, recently of the Toronto Maple Leafs, land in free agency?

The Colorado Avalanche would like to keep St. Louis fan favorite Nazem Kadri, but how much of a discount is he willing to offer Team Kroenke? If the dominoes fall right, Kadri could be in high demand if he reaches unrestricted free agency. The Flames could see him as Plan B if Gaudreau leaves.

The ever-unpredictable Carolina Hurricanes could be busy shoppers. They traded Tony DeAngelo to the Philadelphia rather than pay him what he is worth ($5 million per year) and they invited all of their UFAs to test the market.

BLACKHAWKS DOWN

Here is what folks have been writing about the Blackhawks’ opting to tank:

Kristen Shilton, ESPN: “What's going on in the Windy City? Because it's not abundantly clear, after the past two days anyway, what general manager Kyle Davidson's plan is. First, there was the Alex DeBrincat trade Thursday that sent Chicago's dynamic scoring winger to Ottawa for . . . three draft picks? When DeBrincat is a 24-year-old with two 40-plus goal seasons already under his belt and a burgeoning two-way game? That was the return for a trade that didn't even really have to happen? Credit to the Senators for making a bold move to grab DeBrincat -- who is a restricted free agent after this season -- but what was the benefit for Chicago? It remains a looming question mark. Unless the Blackhawks are aiming to be even worse than last season, it doesn't make much sense. Then, there was Chicago's acquisition of Petr Mrazek. The Blackhawks had no goalies signed for next season, and obviously that had to be addressed. But the deal for Mrazek was curious. Everyone knew Toronto had to shed the final two years of Mrazek's contract for cap-space reasons, and Mrazek is coming off his worst season in years. All Chicago asked for to alleviate the Leafs' problem was taking Toronto's No. 25 overall pick in 2022 and giving up the No. 38 pick. That's a 13-spot difference. Doesn't seem like much. Granted, Mrazek could return to form and have a terrific season for Chicago. At the moment, though, the Blackhawks might have been fleeced. The Blackhawks' only real win of the week? Duncan Keith possibly retiring. Chicago traded Keith to the Edmonton Oilers last July, thinking it was shedding the final two years of Keith's contract worth $5.5 million per season. When Keith hangs up his skates, it will generate a cap recapture penalty, adding back $5,538,462 in 2022-23 and $1,938,456 in 2023-24. That helps Chicago get to the salary floor. Small victories.”

Mike Brehm, USA Today: “It will be tough to manufacture goals next season. The Alex DeBrincat trade was perplexing, even if landed the Blackhawks a first-round pick that they had been lacking. He's 24 and already has two 40-goal seasons. Dach, 21, hasn't had a lot of production, but part of that has been because of injuries. This team also had dealt two-time 20-goal scorer Brandon Hagel, 23, at the deadline. The Blackhawks, who ended up getting three first-round picks on Thursday, are rebuilding a year after they had made a big move at the 2021 draft by acquiring defenseman Seth Jones. How will stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane feel about this?”

Scott Burnside, Rinkside: “The Blackhawks ended weeks of speculation by officially waving the white flag on the next, what, four seasons, maybe more, by not only trading Dach but moving out high-scoring forward Alex DeBrincat to Ottawa for a motley collection of assets including the 7th and 39th pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in 2023 . . . What are the chances that any of those selected by the Blackhawks becomes half the player DeBrincat is? Sure, DeBrincat, the 39th pick in 2016, benefitted from playing with Patrick Kane, and DeBrincat is going to get paid as he’s a restricted free agent at the end of next season. He scored 41 goals last season, has 73 goals in his last 134 NHL games and he’s 24. Going back to the trade deadline, the Blackhawks have dealt Brandon Hagel, 23, Dach, 21, and DeBrincat, 24. No truth to the rumors the new Chicago jersey will bear the logo ‘Cratering For Connor,’ a reference to Connor Bedard, the early favorite to go first overall in the ’23 draft. And of course the flurry of deals and deconstructing of this roster only highlights the looming issues of what to do with Kane, 33, and Jonathan Toews, 34 who are chewing up $21 million in cap space this coming season, the last of their current deals. Both possess no-move clauses but since the playoffs will be a mirage for this team for the foreseeable future, how soon do the discussions take place regarding finding a landing place for them before next season’s trade deadline?”

THE WRIGHT TURN

Here is what folks were writing about Wright’s fall from his No. 1 projection:

Mike McKenna, Daily Faceoff: "Shane Wright had been considered a lock as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft for quite some time. But over the past several years, as COVID ravaged the world, things got weird. Players couldn’t skate. Development was halted. Wright – and the OHL – didn’t even compete in 2020-21. So it wasn’t a big surprise to me that Wright fell to No. 4 overall, when he was selected by the Seattle Kraken. What did surprise me was how teams – especially the New Jersey Devils – approached the selection process. It would have been easy for the Devils to take Wright second overall. But New Jersey is already stacked with young centermen. They need defense. So the Devils selected Simon Nemec, a right-handed, puck-moving defenseman from Slovakia. The Arizona Coyotes were up next at No. 3 and selected Logan Cooley, a wildly creative speedster from the U.S. National Team Development Program. He’s a center just like Wright. But Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong has a particular idea in mind of how he wants his club to play, and Cooley was the right fit. This year was really a case study in how NHL teams should be drafted based on their need, rather than draft rankings. It’s happened before. But this year really put a stamp on it. The selection process was unpredictable and full of drama. In the long run, I’m sure it will always sting for Wright that he didn’t go first overall. It’s a prestigious territory. But what really matters is each player’s career. Wright is better served in Seattle than he is in New Jersey. And he should be glad to have such an amazing opportunity to star for a young franchise looking to improve quickly. And Wright will likely play a huge role.”

Barry Petchesky, The Defector: “It’s hard to put a finger on what soured so many scouts and analysts on the 18-year-old Wright. Part of it certainly may have been prospect fatigue: If you identify a guy as a future star that early, the next few years inevitably become an exercise in picking apart his flaws. You want to see him continue to develop, but those incremental improvements are just routine and expected—instead you start noticing his weaknesses, notice where he might not be progressing quite as smoothly as you’d like. Being a prospective No. 1 means being under an enormous magnifying glass, and the people holding it have all the time in the world to talk themselves out of you. Wright lost an entire year to the pandemic, then had an underwhelming start to his 2021–22 season, which probably did him in. Even though he finished strong, putting up 32 goals and 94 points in 63 games, you could sort of see, if you wanted to see and if you were looking for it specifically, the vague outlines of his ceiling. He does everything very well, but perhaps nothing spectacularly. Quick, smart, good hockey sense both on and off the puck, the promise of a solid two-way center but maybe not a capital-P Playmaker. He would have been a safe pick, a solid second-line center at worst. But some teams subscribe to the old John Tortorella philosophy that safe is death, and Montreal—with Tortorella’s old charges Martin St. Louis behind the bench and Vincent Lecavalier in the front office—are apparently one of them. Juraj Slafkovsky doesn’t represent safety but promise. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound left winger is breathtakingly fast, with enviable puck-handling skills and the body to win battles by physicality, even if that’s not quite his game. He caught scouts’ attention with standout performances at the Olympics and at world championships.”

MEGAPHONE

“I don't have (stuff) to do. Cam Talbot's under contract. George can say whatever the hell he wants. My team's set right now, and that's the way it goes. We can have all the discussions we want. Cam's a member of our team. We really like Cam. All we're trying to do is win.”

Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, firing back at Cam Talbot’s unhappy agent George Bazos after re-signing goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.