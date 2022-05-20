Tipsheet: Blues elevate their play, so now Avalanche must do the same

To make a deep playoff run in the NHL, a team must enter the postseason with confidence and then find higher performance levels from game to game and series to series. They must morph into a better team.

That’s just what the Blues did in Game 2 at Colorado while rolling to their 4-1 victory.

“They were better, and we were worse,” Avalanche Jared Bednar surmised during his postgame news conference.

“We were bad. We were really bad tonight,” Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon told reporters. "We just didn't have our jump tonight. Our execution was off. Just weren't feeling it. Just fighting it out there, and it's unfortunate, but it's 1-1. We get to go on the road and hopefully steal one there, hopefully two, and we got to forget about it and move on and get back to the way we can play.

“We still feel like we're a great team. We have to forget about it and move on."

The Blues will try to gather more steam in front of their fans at Enterprise Center, so the Avalanche must elevate their game as well. This is the first time they've really been tested in this postseason.

“We knew this was going to be a long, hard series,” Bednar said. “This is a really good team. They answered back after a bad night in Game 1. Now the onus is on us. We have to do the exact same thing.”

The Avalanche became frustrated by the Blues’ tight checking. They generated an occasional offensive rush, but they could not get into the fast up-and-down game they favor.

“Our biggest issue, especially early on, was that no one wanted to skate with the puck,” Bednar said. “They did a nice job in the neutral zone, but we didn't move.”

The Avalanche pounced on a Blues’ bobble high in their offensive zone for a 2-on-1 rush the led to a power play and Gabriel Landeskog's goal that cut the Blues’ lead to 2-1.

But the Avalanche couldn’t tie the game, then a miscue high in their offensive zone led to a 2-on-1 Blues rush that David Perron converted.

“We still had a chance to tie it up,” MacKinnon said. “Gabe scored that goal, we were feeling good. It felt like the building was back in it. We had our legs back a little bit, and just a little miscommunication, that kind of sums up our night, in the third there off the face-off. They ended it, but got to move on.”

Colorado is a heavy, heavy favorite to win this series and continue their Stanley Cup quest. So the pressure is mounting on the Avalanche after they let the Blues control Game 2.

“I think, years past, we might dwell on it and get down on ourselves and each other,” MacKinnon said. “We just got to pick each other up and move on and stay positive. We have a great team. We still believe we can get this thing done and win the series. We're not going to sweep every round. It's fine.”

Buckle up for Game 3.

Here is what folks have been writing about the playoffs:

Greg Wyshysnki, ESPN.com: “Although Colorado needed overtime to win Game 1 against St. Louis, the Avalanche controlled that game. They pumped 54 shots on Blues goalie Jordan Binnington and had 106 shot attempts on the night. In Game 2, they managed 31 shots and only 60 total shot attempts . . . When they did have the puck, the Avalanche couldn't make much happen at 5-on-5. Their lone goal in the game came from captain Gabriel Landeskog on the power play early in the third period. Perron added another goal to make it 3-1 before Brandon Saad ended it with an empty netter . . . The Blues entered Game 2 with a completely different approach than in the previous game. They didn't overcommit on their forecheck, leaving defenders back to clog the neutral zone and offer puck support in the defensive zone. They also managed the puck better. Once they entered the Colorado zone, they made the Avalanche defend more than they did in Game 1.”

Frank Seravelli, Daily Faceoff: “Gongshow. That’s the word Connor McDavid used to describe the last time the Flames and Oilers met in the regular season. Chaos. That’s what Blake Coleman called Game 1 of the first Battle of Alberta this proud province has seen in 31 years, a wild 15-goal affair that saw a goaltender chased in the first few minutes and a blown four-goal lead. Gongshow. Chaos. Mayhem. Bedlam. Beautiful. Whatever word you pick, it’s no wonder that Matthew Tkachuk was in the middle of the madness on Wednesday night. Heck, his entire family was, as hats rained down at the The ‘Dome to celebrate Tkachuk’s empty netter, which gave him the first Flames playoff hat trick in 26 years. The Brady Tkachuk Cam has become appointment viewing during the playoffs. How often do you see the captain of another NHL franchise front and center, armed with a beverage in hand and two more in his back pockets, playing the role of supportive brother and superfan? It’s as unique as Matthew Tkachuk’s game. He’s a 104-point NHL unicorn.”

Maitreyi Anantharaman, The Defector: “Has the eldest sibling’s plight ever been depicted as well as it was Wednesday night, in the unruly first game of the Battle of Alberta series? Matthew Tkachuk, relatively quiet against Dallas last round, scored his first career playoff hat trick: a deflection on the power play; a breakaway off a failed Edmonton clearing attempt; and an empty-netter that would be the 15th(!) and final goal of the game, a 9-6 Calgary win. He was just asking to be upstaged. And happy to oblige—to continue his run as unlikely protagonist of the Flames’ postseason—was Matthew’s younger brother, Brady, the Ottawa Senators captain who has pivoted to Flames superfandom now that his own season is over. Where Brady goes, the cameras follow. Last night, he had two beers stuffed in his back pockets and another in his hand as he high-fived fans on the way to his seat. He tossed t-shirts at a Flames viewing party last series. He appears to grant selfies to anyone who asks. In one pregame interview on the Sportsnet broadcast, he threatened(?) to sing ‘Mr. Brightside’ in the stands, ‘maybe tarps off.’ (That’s hockey for shirtless.) To celebrate Calgary’s OT win in Game 7 against Dallas, he hoisted some kid onto his shoulders and walked him up and down the steps of their section.”

Neil Paine, FiveThirtyEight: “After Calgary’s win, our model gives the Flames a 69 percent chance of winning the series and moving on to the Western Conference final. But if the history between these teams is any indication, anything can happen from here on out. In many ways, this series has been decades in the making — and not just because of the cartoonish, 1980s-style scoreline of the opener. While Alberta is no longer the center of the hockey universe it once was, the path to the Stanley Cup will still run through the province. And that means this rivalry is officially back as one of hockey’s best.”

Iain MacIntyre, Sportsnet: “After all their wins, their Presidents’ Trophy season and record-breaking offense, their upgraded lineup and first playoff series victory in 26 years, the Florida Panthers are precisely where they were last year against the Tampa Bay Lightning: down 2-0 in the playoffs after getting swept on home ice. The only difference, after Tampa’s buzzer-beating 2-1 win Thursday in Sunrise, Fla., is that this is the second round of the National Hockey League playoffs, not the first. It looks like it will be as far as the Panthers get in the Stanley Cup tournament. In 82 regular-season games — 58 of them wins — the highest-scoring team in the NHL’s salary-cap era scored fewer than two goals only three times. They did it twice in three days against the Lightning, who don’t have the talent they boasted while winning the last two Stanley Cups but possess infinitely more playoff knowhow than the Panthers . . . Even just a split of the next two games in Tampa should allow the Lightning to advance to another Eastern Conference Final because a team that has won nine straight playoff series is unlikely to lose three straight playoff games if they get up 3-1.”

MEGAPHONE

“Well, obviously, everybody is disappointed. It was quiet, but all the guys are pros. Everybody understands that next game is big. We can make a difference in the future, not in the past, and that's it. So we have to stay together again and keep working.”

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, on being in a 2-0 hole against Tampa Bay.

