Once again a Team of Destiny won it all against all odds. Once again a team reminded us why we love sports so much.
This time it was the Washington Nationals doing the unthinkable, providing fabulous reality programming.
And somehow this championship run was even more improbable than the Blues' Stanley Cup sojourn.
The Nationals had to beat a true juggernaut to set up their parade. The Blues merely had to beat a very good team, the Boston Bruins.
And there is this: Washington's sad baseball history is even more depressing than the frustration hockey fans endured in the STL. The Blues didn't move to Saskatoon, but the Washington fans had to deal with franchises coming and going.
Otherwise the comparisons between these teams were eerie. To fully appreciate it, you had to watch the ending in a room full of Blues fans cheering the Nationals on.
They could relate. They could appreciate what the Nationals felt as they danced around the field in celebration. They whooped and hollered right along with them.
Sure, the Nationals eliminated the Cardinals from postseason play. But the sting from that defeat didn't long because most folks around here didn't have big championship dreams for this team.
The Cardinals were just glad to be in the NLCS and everybody knew it. The Nationals? That team had something very special going on.
"You know what? This is -- I mean, honestly, all these years, all this hard work, this year, the struggles early -- I mean, this is what it's about right here," Nationals infielder Howie Kendrick told the TV cameras as Our Town's Max Scherzer gave him a hug. "This is what it's about. I mean, words can't even describe this feeling. It's phenomenal. This group of guys that we got here, we fought all year. This makes it sweet. This is so sweet right now."
St. Louis know what that's like.
Here is what folks were writing about all of this:
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "A long time ago, when their season teetered toward irrelevance, they’d had no choice but to go smaller still. They would not reach October without winning a baseball game first. They would not ensure their manager’s job, they would not make something of the season, they would not lighten the boos in their own park, they would not answer the questions of how this could all go so wrong. So they won a baseball game. And another. And by the time they reached the final Wednesday of October, they had stacked enough of those where it would have seemed a shame not to find one more way to win one more game, even at the expense of the 107-win blue-blood Astros, even on the road, where neither team ever lost."
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "The 6-2 victory capped the most unlikely of World Series. The road team won all seven games. That had never happened before. Only the baseball gods can understand how this stuff plays out sometimes. The team that started 19-31 is the World Series champion -- for the first time in franchise history, going back to its birth in 1969 as the Montreal Expos, and the first time for a Washington baseball team since the Senators in the halcyon days of 1924. The Nationals trailed 3-1 in the eighth inning of the wild-card game. They trailed 3-1 in the eighth inning of the final game of the division series against the Dodgers. This time they decided not to wait that long. Manager Dave Martinez likes to say, 'Let's go 1-0 today.' The Nats went 1-0 in the biggest game of the season."
Zach Kram, The Ringer: "The fateful inning in Houston saw the team’s fortunes flip in just six minutes. Entering the seventh, the club’s championship chances looked about as bleak as they had—at several points—all month. Astros starter Zack Greinke entered the inning with a 2-0 lead, in complete command, after allowing just one hit in the first six frames. But Anthony Rendon lasered a home run to left, and after a walk and pitching change, Howie Kendrick directed an opposite-field flare into the foul pole. The ball thrummed off the unforgiving metal; Washington danced and cheered, en route to a World Series celebration . . . That the Nationals were even in position to pounce in the late innings of Game 7 at all is a surprise—and not only because of all the necessary bounces to place them in Minute Maid Park on Wednesday in the first place. Even within Game 7 itself, the Astros could have rolled to victory, much as they had in the finale of their 2017 World Series triumph against the Dodgers. Starting for the Nationals was Max Scherzer, just three days removed from missing a start because he woke up with so much neck and back pain that he couldn’t dress himself. Scherzer gutted through five innings and 103 pitches in Game 7, but he clearly had not brought his best stuff to Houston. He generated few swinging strikes and walked more batters than he whiffed, while pitching with constant stress due to crowded bases. Yet even as Houston scored two runs on a solo Yuli Gurriel homer and a Carlos Correa RBI single, the Astros couldn’t land the knockout blow: In the second, third, fourth, and fifth innings, they stranded two runners each. It wasn’t for a lack of hard contact, but Houston’s would-be hits kept landing in leather."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The game defined the Nats season, down but never out, and just when the situation looked most dire, they came through time after time. They scored 12 runs in the first six innings of these seven games; and 21 in the final three. Simply, they refused to quit. The Nats may have been the oldest team in baseball this year, averaging 31.7 years of age, but the way they jumped around on the field at Minute Maid Park, celebrating their long-awaited title, it looked like a college frat house party. Who knows how Walter Johnson and the Washington Senators celebrated Oct. 10, 1924? There was no TV. No laptops. No internet. Not even Twitter. But this memory will be etched forever in Washington history. It ends the second-longest drought in baseball history, behind only the 108-year wait for the Chicago Cubs between 1908-2016. The District had the Washington Senators that never won. It had a second Senators franchise that never won. It had a 33-year drought with no team. And along came the Nats, the franchise moving from Montreal in 2005 . . . It had been 66 years since a Washington team had even finished within 15 games of first place until the Nats' first division title, in 2012, and they had never won a single playoff series until this year."
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: "Their final improbable win required several smaller improbabilities of its own. It required, of course, Kendrick’s home run to stay fair. It required Max Scherzer to make it on the mound just four days after a nerve issue in his neck had left him in so much pain that he’d been unable even to dress himself. It required him to grind out five gutsy innings against a ferocious opposing lineup that hit him hard from the start. It required Houston’s Zack Greinke to falter after six frames of nearly flawless work. It required, essentially, everything to go exactly right for the Nationals. It did—which yielded its own set of improbable moments. It yielded Stephen Strasburg, World Series MVP, an idea that had long been possible from his talent alone but seemed unlikely on a roster packed with other stars for a franchise that felt chronically incapable of winning a postseason series. It yielded owner Ted Lerner, 94 years old, born the year after D.C.’s last World Series, living finally to see another one."
MEGAPHONE
“This is now the most 2019 Nats thing ever. To be in another elimination game. To be trailing in that game in the seventh inning… That’s the 2019 Nats—to find a way.”
Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle, to SI.com.