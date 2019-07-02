It was a manic Monday in the NHL. While the Blues were quietly shuffling their deck of depth players to warehouse at San Antonio, many of their Western Conference rivals were busy getting better through free agency and trades.
Here were some highlights:
- Dallas Stars: Center Jason Spezza's contract expired and useless Valeri Nichushkin got a buyout. That created the cap space needed to add veteran forward Joe Pavelski and Corey Perry as well as offensive defenseman Andrej Sekera. Dallas got the secondary scoring it needed along with a big upgrade for its third defensive pairing. They are coming hard for the Blues.
- Nashville Predators: They filled a huge hole at center by landing free-agent Matt Duchene. He will take pressure off of -- and perhaps light a fire under -- incumbent No. 1 center Ryan Johansen. General manager David Poile made good use of the cap space he gained by sending defenseman P.K. Subban to New Jersey. The woeful Predators power play should be much improved.
- Colorado Avalanche: GM Joe Sakic made a play for winger Artemi Panarin, who landed with the New York Rangers instead. So he made a big trade instead, dealing from his defensive depth (Tyson Barrie) to add a quality No. 2 center (Nazem Kadri) in a blockbuster trade with Toronto. Barrie has one year left on his contract the 'Lanche have promising young offensive defensemen Sam Girard and Cale Makar ready to break out.
- Chicago Blackhawks: Earlier they added Olli Maatta on defense and regained Andrew Shaw for their front lines in trades with Pittsburgh and Montreal respectively. Monday they scored big in goal, adding Robin Lehner on a one-year contract to greatly reduce the reliance on concussion-prone Corey Crawford. Cam Ward was a terrible fill-in last season in the nets.
- Minnesota Wild: They zeroed in on free-agent winger Mats Zuccarello and got their man. They also gave up trying to trade winger Jason Zucker -- would could reward them with a big bounce-back season.
- Arizona Coyotes: They made their noise leading up to Monday, acquiring center Carl Soderberg from Colorado and winger Phil Kessel from Pittsburgh. The Coyotes hope their eternal rebuild is finally over. They want back into the playoff race.
Here is that the pundits had to say about the NHL's busy day:
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN.com."GM Jim Nill made a big bet on Sharks captain Joe Pavelski, and two smaller side wagers on veteran right wing Corey Perry and defenseman Andrej Sekera. It's possible he wins them all. In the case of Pavelski, who is turning 35 and signed a three-year deal worth $7 million annually, it's a center around whom they can build a secondary scoring line, a net-front presence on a team that needed one and a playoff performer/leader by example for a team with designs to win the West. As for the 34-year-old Perry, his $1.5 million, one-year, bonus-laden deal could be a steal if he finds any semblance of his old game."
Ryan Kennedy, The Hockey News: "Boy, GM Jeff Gorton does not mess around. New York landed the gem of the class in left winger Artemi Panarin, who chose the Rangers over the Islanders and Panthers. In Panarin, the Rangers get an elite scorer who will be good for years and that’s great because this is just the beginning for New York. Thanks to a very successful rebuild strategy, Gorton landed Kaapo Kakko in the draft and he’ll likely be joined by 2018 first-rounder Vitaly Kravtsov on the roster next season. New York also pulled defenseman Adam Fox away from Carolina in the spring via college free agency and traded for Jacob Trouba in a tilted deal with Winnipeg. While it may take a year or two for the Rangers to really round into form, this is going to be a fun team to watch right away."
Kevin Allen, USA Today: "You can imagine the glee that goalies felt when they heard the Florida Panthers gave Sergei Bobrovsky $10 million per season. He has won two Vezina trophies but doesn’t have a Stanley Cup. Not every goalie will benefit. But this raises the salary bar for the league’s better goalies, such as Washington’s Braden Holtby, who can be an unrestricted free agent next summer."
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: "The most heartwarming story of the 2018-19 season had a very, very short shelf life. Robin Lehner, who won the Masterton Trophy and was a finalist for the Vezina after publicly disclosing his mental health issues, is moving on from the New York Islanders where he reclaimed his life and revived his career. And with his new lease on life, Lehner decided it was time to bet on himself. Rather than take a two-year deal for less than $5 million a year, Lehner accepted a one-year contract from the Chicago Blackhawks for $5 million, which now makes for one of the more intriguing goaltending tandems in the league. The goaltending carousel is an interesting place. The Islanders replaced Lehner with Semyon Varlamov on a four-year deal and the Carolina Hurricanes, who were seen as a possible destination for Lehner, re-signed Petr Mrazek. That left all three teams with quality goalies at both the starter and backup positions – Chicago with Corey Crawford and Lehner, the Islanders with Varlamov and Thomas Greiss and Carolina with Mrazek and James Reimer."
Eric Engels, Sportsnet: "Commend Marc Bergevin for diving head-first into waters that haven’t been tested in six years. In submitting a five-year, $42.27-million offer to 21-year-old restricted free agent Sebastien Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, the Montreal Canadiens general manager broke with convention. It’s the first offer sheet tendered since the Calgary Flames attempted to snag Ryan O’Reilly from the Colorado Avalanche with a two-year, $10-million contract in 2013. Bergevin made a bold, calculated move with the unique intention of making the Canadiens better, and he doesn’t care how Hurricanes GM Don Waddell — or anyone else — feels about it . . . That he’d conduct it so ruthlessly — taking advantage of the collective bargaining agreement’s rules to force the Hurricanes into a difficult decision on the future of their best player — is something you have to admire. It’s also something Bergevin felt inclined to do after several failed attempts to acquire a No. 1 centre by more conventional means. It was just a year ago he reached out to unrestricted free agent John Tavares only to have his call rejected. Days ago, Bergevin had pending unrestricted free agent Matt Duchene visit the Canadiens’ offices, but the Haliburton, Ont., native, who grew up a Montreal fan, decided on Sunday that he was opting for a contract with the Nashville Predators — a seven-year, $56-million deal he signed on Monday. After seven years of unsuccessfully trying to fill the need through free agency, trades and the draft — 2018 first-rounder Jesperi Kotkaniemi appears on track to become a first-line center but is still at least a year away — Bergevin exercised this nuclear option. In doing so, he took a gamble that the structure of the contract for the Finnish star would complicate things for the Hurricanes to the point that they’d sooner take the compensation of a first-, a second- and a third-round pick rather than match the offer. And then he assured that he and his people thought this through very carefully before proceeding."
Steve Simmons, Toronto Sun: "You’re going to like Tyson Barrie. Almost everybody says so. He is the modern-style defenseman Kyle Dubas talks about often. He’s excellent on the first pass out of his zone, a number of NHL scouts have confirmed. His greatest strength, scouts told me Monday night, is his ability to jump into the play offensively, follow his pass, be part of the rush, understand where to position himself, and make everyone around him better . . . And in a deal that almost didn’t happen, Barrie and speedy forward Alex Kerfoot came to the Maple Leafs late on 'Free Agent Frenzy' day in exchange for Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen. A good old fashioned hockey trade. Colorado got the center it so needed to play behind Nathan MacKinnon. The Leafs got the right-shot defenseman they need and have needed for some time: Barrie doesn’t just replace the left-shooting Jake Gardiner. He’s an upgrade. He makes the Leafs better offensively than they already were . . . The Leafs got what they needed most in a defenseman in the deal. The Avalanche, in acquiring Kadri, got what they needed most, a forward of consequence."
MEGAPHONE
"Happy 50th birthday to me. Honestly. Unreal job by Jim Nill and everybody associated that helps him because you look at the type of people we're adding, leadership qualities, veteran presence and obviously people that know how to score goals, go to tough areas, hopefully draw more penalties next year. Lot of positives."
Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery, celebrating his team's free-agent additions.