However this Stanley Cup Final ends, we know this much for sure: The tenacious Blues now command international respect.
Media types from all over the world were at Enterprise Center when the Blues steamrolled the Boston Bruins 4-2 to even this series at two games apiece.
Had the Blues managed to score on their power play -- rather than allowing a shorthanded goal in the second period -- they could have broken this game open with their relentless forechecking.
But they just kept coming and coming and coming . . . and experts from around the globe got to see and truly appreciate what made this team so special.
"From the get-go they were winning loose pucks, winning their battles," Bruins forward Charlie Coyle conceded afterward. "They came hungry, and we need to do a better job . . . We didn't have it as much as they did tonight."
Here is what some folks had to write about that:
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: "Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final is exactly why they bother to play the games. Going into it, the St. Louis Blues looked an awful lot like a team that had run face-first into grim reality, that their storybook season was almost over and the exchange for the thrills of all those first-round upsets would be another lopsided final. But if the 2019 playoffs have taught us anything in general, it’s that nobody knows anything. What they have taught us in particular is that the St. Louis Blues will not take a step back, will never cower in the face of adversity, will never shy away from putting their work boots on and doing what needs to be done to stay in the picture . . . In their 4-2 win in Game 4, the Blues’ first victory on home ice in a Stanley Cup final in franchise history, they could not have possibly drawn up and executed a better game plan. They really, really needed their best players to be a lot better and Ryan O’Reilly and Alex Pietrangelo, two of the best on that roster, responded with monster efforts. Much was made of O’Reilly’s two goals, but you could argue the Blues got just as much energy from an enormous penalty kill in the second period where he came inches from scoring shorthanded. The Blues needed to be more disciplined and they were, taking just three minor penalties, one of them for clearing the puck over the glass. They needed to be more aggressive on their forecheck without going overboard and they succeeded in that, too, swarming the Bruins at every opportunity. St. Louis had a ton of offensive zone time, they took care of the puck and grinded their way to a close victory. That is exactly how the Blues are going to have to play if they want to continue to have success in this series. If they turn this thing into a track meet or a skills contest, they’re in trouble. But if they hang around and grind their way into fabricating a couple of good scoring chances and their best players lead the way, they could be hoisting the Stanley Cup when this series ends sometime around Labor Day."
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: "If these St. Louis Blues were, say, insects the answer would be easy. Spectracide, Roundup, some kind of weed killer to knock off these pests. But this is flesh, blood and the Stanley Cup Final where the Blues refuse to go quietly."
Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: "Boston goalie Tuukka Rask called St. Louis the more desperate team on Monday, and he's probably right. The Blues benefited from some lineup maneuvering by coach Craig Berube -- Vince Dunn, making his Stanley Cup Final debut returning from injury, and Zach Sanford, a nice boost on the second line, both assisted on the first goal -- as St. Louis scored 43 seconds in (thanks, Ryan O'Reilly) then weathered some attacks from Boston, including a short-handed goal. (If you're looking to criticize something about the Blues' game, look to their power play, which was rough to watch). In the end, it was O'Reilly who scored again for the game-winner. The veteran center, who had just three playoff goals entering this game, buzzed all night. The Blues, with renewed discipline, have now scored in the opening two minutes of a game six times in the playoffs, and at least once in all four rounds. They're 5-0 so far when doing so. Rask, by the way, looked vulnerable for the first time in a while. It was the first time he allowed three goals in regulation since the second round against Columbus. And once again, Jordan Binnington and the Blues prove they rule the ice when rebounding after a loss this postseason."
Frank Seravelli, TSN: "Remember when there was somehow some notion with his playoff-starved resume that you can’t win with O’Reilly? Yeah, the Sabres don’t either. Last April, O’Reilly was torched in Buffalo when he accused the Sabres of 'being OK with losing.' He spoke from the heart and admitted he 'lost' his 'love of the game multiple times throughout last season.' Turns out, it’s definitely tougher to win without him. No one wanted it more on Monday. O’Reilly was a one-man army, a relentless wrecking-ball who was both freak of nature and force of nature, as he saved the St. Louis Blues’ season."
Mike Zeisberger, NHL.com: "Ryan O'Reilly phones his father, Brian, whenever he's struggling or feeling down. Monday morning was one of those times. The Blues, preparing to play later in the day, were coming off a loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins on Saturday that left them trailing in the best-of-7 series. Another defeat would require St. Louis to reel off three consecutive victories to win the Cup for the first time. Dad's advice? Relax. Keep it simple. It worked to perfection. O'Reilly, who entered with three goals in his previous 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scored in the opening minute and then broke a tie with 9:22 remaining in a 4-2 victory at Enterprise Center that tied the series . . . With his father's words fresh in his mind, O'Reilly scored 43 seconds into the game, providing a much-needed start for the Blues and their home crowd after a 7-2 loss two nights earlier. He incited another eruption with the game tied 2-2 at 10:38 of the third. Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo noticed the Bruins were in the midst of a late line change and blasted a slap shot that Boston goalie Tuukka Rask couldn't smother. O'Reilly charged the net, collected the rebound and scored what would be the decisive goal to seal the Blues' first-ever Cup Final win at home."
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: "They were on the Bruins side of the ice more often than not when the line of O’Reilly, Zach Sanford and David Perron was thrown over the boards. That trio had some success together earlier this season and were cobbled back together on a hunch from Berube after Sanford played well enough in Game 3 to keep a spot in the lineup when Oskar Sundqvist returned from suspension. With due respect to the wingers, O’Reilly is the engine of that second line. He is a details guy; strong on coverages, solid in the faceoff dot (although an uncharacteristic 41-43 so far in this series) and adept at finding seams in the offensive end. He produced a career-best 77 points this season and earned a Selke Trophy nomination alongside four-time winner Patrice Bergeron of the Bruins and Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights. The 28-year-old has essentially been your prototypical playoff horse without much playoff experience during a 10-year career. Twenty-three of the 36 post-season games he’s ever appeared in have come this spring. There are going to be at least two more now that the Blues have tied this series 2-2."