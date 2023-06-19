Legendary college basketball coach Bob Huggins had a loaded team heading into the 2023-24 season.

Backed by wealthy boosters and robust Name, Image, Likeness funding, West Virginia appeared ready to rock in the Big 12 Conference. After failing to win 20 games in four of their previous five seasons, the Mountaineers looked ready for an NCAA Tournament run this time around.

Huggins, 69, had the program trending upward in the twilight of his career. The success looked potentially sustainable, positioning him to enjoy the sort of success he had at Cincinnati. Do you remember those Conference USA glory days when the Bearcats battled it out with those excellent SLU teams coached by his buddy Charlie Spoonhour?

Those battles drew big crowds here in the STL.

Huggins appeared headed back into college basketball's limelight. And then, over the weekend, it all came to end.

West Virginia had already punished Huggins for his slurred slurs during a radio interview, when took aim at both Catholics and the LGBTQ community. Then came his DUI arrest when he was so drunk that he didn’t know that he was in Pittsburgh. Police found him incoherent and blocking traffic with his SUV disabled by a shredded tire.

SI.com summed up the scenario:

"Huggins could not tell us how he got to this location,” the criminal complaint states. “In conversation, Officer Bertan asked Huggins where he thought he was. A few times, Huggins stated that he was in ‘Columbus.’ Officer Bertan took that as Columbus, OH since Huggins stated he was in an unknown location in Ohio for what he stated was a basketball camp. Officer Bertan asked Huggins approximately 10 times where he was actually at and he never once responded with the current city he was in.

That arrest led to Huggins’ swift resignation.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role," Huggins wrote. "While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community — particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.”

Now the school must find new leadership for its basketball program while rival schools start poaching blue-chip talent off its roster. College basketball is a cutthroat business, so Huggins’ demise could trigger a flurry of June activity.

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Ron Cook, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The worst part will be the first line of the obituary. Bob Huggins, the legendary college basketball coach whose Hall of Fame career ended in disgrace . . . What a sad way for a really good man to be remembered. Sure, there will be much said about Huggins’ amazing coaching success in the game he loved. He coached for 41 years — the final 16 at West Virginia — despite nearly dying from a massive heart attack at the Greater Pittsburgh Airport in September 2002. ‘I was dead. They had to bring me back to life twice,’ he said, years later. Huggins won 935 games, more than any college coach but Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim. He took teams to 26 NCAA tournaments, including two Final Fours. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in September. There will be glowing tributes from former players, even though Huggins’ tough-love style often bordered on being abusive. Joe Alexander said it best after Huggins lit into him in front of the Pitt crowd and benched him during a game at Petersen Events Center in 2008: ‘He does it because he cares about us.’ Huggins helped Alexander become a first-round pick in the NBA.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The brash, blue-collar coach has not been without troubles and controversies over the years. Most recently, he escaped job termination after going on Cincinnati radio and making homophobic and disparaging comments against gay people and Catholics. Huggins quickly apologized and was sanctioned by West Virginia. The school suspended him for three games to start the upcoming season, and he agreed to undergo counseling for issues tied to his inexcusable remarks. Huggins also had his contract reworked so that he was only on a one-year deal moving forward. All of that is now moot with a Hall of Fame career ending in embarrassment flanked by disturbing details in Huggins' arrest report from Friday night.”

David Roth, The Defector: “Huggins is 69 years old, which is both a reasonable age to be retired and focus on one's health and family and not so old that his coaching career is necessarily over. Rick Pitino, to take another Hall of Fame college coach whose heedless and reliably poor decision-making briefly made him unemployable, just signed a multi-year contract with St. John's at the age of 70. Coaching basketball well at the college level is very difficult, and not something that very many people can do. The people that can do it tend to stick around, whether it's good for them or not. The obsessives who can do this job as well as Huggins are very valuable, and their talent gets them chances that other people wouldn't get. The knowledge that those chances are there can create the possibility for new and terrible types of bad decisions. Even the bleary, humiliating public spiral of Huggins' last few months is not necessarily as disqualifying as it looks, or as it probably should be; boosters want to win more than they want anything else, and those demands drive everything and everyone involved in college sports much more than any other concern, in exactly the directions you might expect. Fishtailing through some slurs on the radio and driving around in a state of deepest blackout are decisions born of more than a sense of entitlement and professional invincibility, but while the towering cynicism of his industry and the grandees that run it doesn't excuse or explain the wild personal heedlessness Huggins has displayed, he also surely knew what a coach can get away with if his team continues to win. And his teams won, right up to the end.”

John Feinstein, Washington Post: “He was smart and dryly funny; extremely quotable and likable. I was fortunate to get to know him before he became a star in coaching after taking Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992, his third season. A year later, the Bearcats made it back to the elite eight before losing in overtime to North Carolina, the eventual national champion. Huggins’s best team was probably the 1999-2000 team that was led by national player-of-the year Kenyon Martin. Those Bearcats finished the regular season 28-3 and were ranked No. 1 in the country going into the Conference USA Tournament. Three minutes into their first-round game against St. Louis, Martin suffered a broken leg. Cincinnati lost that game and, without Martin, lost to Tulsa in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Huggins was always a controversial figure, even while winning, winning and winning. His graduation rate at Cincinnati was reported to be 28 percent and, after a season when no one graduated. he defended himself by pointing out that he’d been hired to win games and recruiting at Cincinnati was never easy.”

Pete Thamel, ESPN.com: “West Virginia is expected to conduct a national search for a new coach, sources said, although internal candidates will be considered. West Virginia athletic director Wren Baker's best ally in the search will be the same NIL financial opportunities from the Country Roads Trust that allowed the Mountaineers to lure such a robust transfer class, as coaches increasingly are prioritizing schools with the NIL infrastructure to consistently assemble high-end rosters. Huggins' resignation leaves the current roster in a dilemma, though players will have the opportunity to potentially leave for another school.”

Pat Forde, SI.com: “This was his second DUI arrest, having been busted while coaching at Cincinnati in 2004. The fallout from that incident soured his relationship with the school administration and eventually led to his resignation. Whatever Huggins may have learned from that appears to be long gone by now. His personal slide this spring is alarming, and the number of people who are unsurprised by this latest incident is in itself troubling. The anti-LGBTQ slurs he uttered during the May radio appearance were offensive enough that he should have been fired then. Instead, he was assessed an array of sanctions: a three-game suspension, a salary reduction of $1 million and a change in his contract status to year-to-year. He was also made to attend ‘annual training and programming sessions discussing disparities in homophobia, sexism and ableism that will be organized by the university.’ . . . This had the makings of Huggins’s final season anyway. Sadly, it could have been a special one. He recruited the best collection of transfers in the nation, loading up the roster for one last big run in 2023-24 . . . It has been a tumultuous year for the WVU coaching staff, but Ron Everhart, a former head coach at Duquesne, Northeastern and McNeese State, could step in on an interim basis. That might be the best opportunity to hold the roster together instead of making an outside hire.”

MEGAPHONE

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state. During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history.”

West Virginia University’s statement on Huggins’ departure.