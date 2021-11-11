Tipsheet: Boras hawks his clients, goads MLB teams to spend

Scott Boras had all year to work on his stand-up routine for MLB’s general managers meetings and it showed.
As Derrick Goold notes elsewhere on the site, Boras ripped into baseball’s current competitive climate – or lack thereof, given the high number of teams tanking in any given season.
But he saved his best material to hype his clients to would-be buyers and to push certain teams into spending. He singled out the big-budget New York Mets, a franchise that is still trying to hire a general manager with Hot Stove League play underway.
Former Washington Nationals assistant GM Adam Comrie is the current favorite to get the job, but speculation persists that Milwaukee Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns could join the franchise after next season after his contract expires.
“Well, there are 29 teams that have their big carts out there, and they're filling them up now,” Boras said. “Now, probably when you look at the old adage, ‘What's upsetting the Big Apple cart?' And it might be that it's rather unattended at the moment. I'm sure that will be there, and we know that in our shopping malls, we're very welcoming of the big apple cart.”
What did Mets president Sandy Alderson think of that?
“So he's changed the supermarket metaphor to something vehicular, I guess, and I'm not really prepared to respond,” Alderson sniffed. “I had a great answer for the supermarket question, but I'll keep it to myself.”
As for individual players, here were some of Boras’ pitches:
- Kris Bryant: “He’s kind of the Sean Connery of baseball. He has positional versatility, which makes him untouchable. He has Bond-like abilities to create a giant middle of the lineup. He’s always red hot in the hunt for October. He’s an extraordinary gentleman and in a league of his own.”
- Nick Castellanos: “I kind of advised all of you like two years ago, St. Nick was going to bring a lot of presents, and frankly, we're just going to sit back and see what teams have been naughty and nice.”
- Marcus Semien: “He kind of brings a charge in the batter's box and kind of, you know, he insulates the middle infield. So he's truly a modern-day Semien conductor, and we all know there's a shortage of chips worldwide.”
- Corey Seager: “The thing about Seager, [Bob] Segars are used to being on big stages. They have big hits. You can think of all of those Hollywood nights and postseason MVP. You know, homers against the wind. Frankly, he’s a guy that everybody knows, he’s like a rock. Of course, his parents knew this. That’s why they named him Corey.”
Boras acknowledged that the high-priced free agents may not sign until after a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, whenever that might happen.
"Talent is the steak,” he said, “and I don't really care what time dinner is."
MYSTERIES OF THE UNIVERSE
Questions to ponder while NHL general managers start dropping like flies:
- How did TNT end up with an awful Arizona Coyotes game for national broadcast?
- Does Aaron Rodgers need to hire a PR firm?
- When will Cincinnati take the hint that it's simply not welcome in the College Football Playoff?
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about the Hot Stove League:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Braves' ability to cobble together their post-All-Star-break outfield from four veterans on expiring contracts was one of the stories of the season. Now Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall are all headed for free agency, assuming Duvall and Pederson both exercise their options to become free agents. Acuna probably should not be counted on before around the start of May. Marcell Ozuna could be suspended after MLB completes its investigation of domestic abuse allegations, and it could be for a long period of time. It's also an open question whether the Braves want Ozuna back, but he does have three years and $52 million left on his contract, plus an option year. The Braves can hope that Cristian Pache's return to the minors might have given him the final developmental polish that he needed. And Atlanta has high-level prospect Drew Waters on the way as well, though he didn't have a great season in Triple-A. Still, with the universal DH possibly on the way, the Braves could make a run at keeping one or two of their midseason acquisitions if the price is right.”
Jake Mailhot, FanGraphs: “The period between the end of the World Series and the official start of free agency is usually uneventful, with teams taking care of procedural moves to get their rosters ready for the long offseason. That wasn’t the case for the Reds. On the first day of the offseason, the team traded Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers for infield prospect Nick Quintana. A day later, Nick Castellanos exercised his opt-out clause, forgoing two more years in Cincinnati and $34 million in total salary to test the market. A few days later, the Cubs announced they had claimed a surprisingly available Wade Miley off waivers. It was a pretty eventful few days for the Reds, and they now enter the offseason with a lot more question marks hanging over their roster than they had before the Fall Classic’s conclusion.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Given all the big-name free agents the Dodgers have -- Seager, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Chris Taylor, Kenley Jansen, Corey Knebel -- it could be a sizable turnover on the roster. They might still be the favorite in the NL West when the dust settles, but you won't be seeing predictions of 110 wins -- maybe not even 100, as the 2019-2021 peak will be difficult to match.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Oakland A’s shouted to the world that no one is off limits as they slash payroll. The Detroit Tigers announced they are going to spend again. The New York Yankees have flexibility to cross the luxury tax barrier. The New York Mets are confident they can find a GM who wants to live in New York. The Seattle Mariners will be aggressive in their bid to end the longest playoff drought in North American sports. The Los Angeles Angels are looking for pitching. The Milwaukee Brewers are looking for offense. And the Los Angeles Dodgers aren’t going to sweat the tax ramifications of their final $282.7 million payroll. You call it labor wars; GMs call it neighbor lore. The offseason has begun, and GMs refuse to let you see them sweat.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The zone-pounding (A’s pitcher) Sean Manaea picked a good time to set career bests in starts (32) and strikeout rate (9.7 per nine). He doesn't have the loudest stuff in the rotation; his three-pitch arsenal is led by a low-90s sinker, yet he has a deceptive delivery and a deep release point that allows opponents less time to track the ball . . . Manaea would make sense for all those West Coast teams with spacious ballparks, as well as various other teams, including the Cardinals, who have shown no predilection for velocity.”
MEGAPHONE
“Those comments I would characterize as a blowhard in a house of cards.”
Mets president Sandy Alderson, on Scott Boras’ stand-up routine.