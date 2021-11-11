Tipsheet: Boras hawks his clients, goads MLB teams to spend

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “The Braves' ability to cobble together their post-All-Star-break outfield from four veterans on expiring contracts was one of the stories of the season. Now Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson and Adam Duvall are all headed for free agency, assuming Duvall and Pederson both exercise their options to become free agents. Acuna probably should not be counted on before around the start of May. Marcell Ozuna could be suspended after MLB completes its investigation of domestic abuse allegations, and it could be for a long period of time. It's also an open question whether the Braves want Ozuna back, but he does have three years and $52 million left on his contract, plus an option year. The Braves can hope that Cristian Pache's return to the minors might have given him the final developmental polish that he needed. And Atlanta has high-level prospect Drew Waters on the way as well, though he didn't have a great season in Triple-A. Still, with the universal DH possibly on the way, the Braves could make a run at keeping one or two of their midseason acquisitions if the price is right.”