Tipsheet: Boston's Price dilemma shows free-agency's risk, reward

Back in 2016, the Cardinals front office zeroed in on free-agent pitcher David Price.
The Cardinals offered big money (in the $180 million range), a pitching-friendly atmosphere and geographical proximity to his hometown of Nashville. This team also offered the supportive, low-key atmosphere that suited Price's personality.
Bill DeWitt Jr. was willing to overcome his aversion to massive, long-term pitching contracts because he agreed that Price was an exceptional case.
But the Red Sox would not be denied. Then general manager Dave Dombrowski's concept of team-building was to throw ridiculous money at players.
That team's seven-year, $217 million contract won the bidding. The results were mixed and they illustrated the risk-reward equation that baseball executives mull each day.
Price delivered two strong seasons and suffered two injury-marred campaigns in Boston. At times he bristled at his workplace atmosphere there, given the overheated fans and the overwrought sports media.
Still, the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, so this signing paid appropriate dividends. You could say the Cardinals dodged the bullet on this missed signing -- or you could wonder if they would have won another title.
Now Dombrowski is long gone like a discarded relic from a different era. Any idiot can build a good team by overspending, but MLB owners have turned their industry over to the numbers-crunchers and efficiency experts.
The new Red Sox management team is trying to dump the remaining three years and $96 million of Price's deal to avoid paying a Competitive Balance Tax.
The Red Sox targeted the Toronto Blue Jays as a possible drop-off point for Price, but the Blue Jays signed free-agent Hyun-Jin Ryu instead.
So the Red Sox continue to offer Price around. Writing for the Boston Globe, Chad Finn had this take:
As always with David Price, it’s complicated.
The 34-year-old lefthander is a lot of things. Cy Young winner. Longtime workhorse now pestered by injuries. World Series hero. Dour downer. J.D. Drew dominator. Would-be leader whose idea of leadership sometimes leaves teammates looking bad. Enigma.
I suppose it’s fitting that the possible end of Price’s Red Sox tenure comes with its own bewildering complications.
As you may have probably heard if you follow this wonderful sport of baseball and all of its increasingly aggravating money-driven subplots, the Red Sox’ primary plan this offseason is not to do everything within their impressive means to assemble a roster capable of winning a fifth World Series title this century.
Oh, I’m sure they’d love to win another one, but it’s going to come with a higher degree of difficulty considering their clear first priority: to reduce payroll below the $208 million luxury-tax threshold.
It’s understandable that they’d want to do that. It really is. There are genuine consequences to being over the threshold . . . and there are undeniable benefits to getting under the threshold every three years.
It’s good business and good for the ballclub in the long term to want to do this. The complications come in figuring out how to do it after having a $243.5 million payroll in 2019.
Price, enigmatic as he is, is both a solution and a complication.
Of all of the options to reduce the payroll, trading Price to a team that missed out on the free-agent bonanza that included Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Zack Wheeler, and new Yankee/hairless cat Gerrit Cole makes the most sense, at least on the surface . . .
He can still pitch — he struck out a career-best 10.7 batters per nine innings last season, and had a 3.24 ERA in the first half before injuries altered his season. He finished with a 7-5 record and a 4.28 ERA in just 107⅓ innings.
But he’s a decent gamble to age well if his “special” elbow holds up, he should have been the World Series MVP in 2018, and he should have appeal to big-payroll teams such as the Dodgers and Angels, and perhaps even the Padres, Twins, and more, depending upon how much money the Red Sox swallow to move on from him.
In a perfect Carmine-tinted baseball world in which the Red Sox had no need to get under some tax threshold, I’d actually prefer the Red Sox to keep Price. There’s a chance he bounces back strong, and there’s something off-kilter about the big-market Red Sox paying another team — perhaps even a legitimate competitor — to take a pitcher who has a reasonable chance of still being an asset.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "There are a lot of people who make their living in baseball who don't like how their product has evolved. After a club executive explains his team's rationale for making a move, making a sound argument based on value, I've sometimes asked: Do you like to watch your game, as a fan? The waves of relievers? All the strikeouts, with the parade of hitters to and from the dugouts? The extended respites between moments of action? The record-setting number of teams that are simply non-competitive? And often, the answer has been: 'No, I hate it.' We should view the Toronto Blue Jays' signing of left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu through this prism, rather than through an algorithm designed to measure per-dollar acquisition efficiency. By the 21st century standards of how signings are assessed, an $80 million investment over four years was probably a mistake, and more likely than not, the Blue Jays' baseball operations department will regret what is regarded as a high-risk deal. Ryu will be 33 in the spring, and bearing a long injury history, he has reached 160 innings in one season among the past five. That sort of track record is why Dallas Keuchel was unsigned last March, why a lot of starting pitchers on the back nine of their respective careers have had to wait for offers. Risk-averse front-office analysts look at Ryu and they fret about wasting dollars on the injured list, for good reason . . . But you know what? The Blue Jays will probably be better with Ryu on the days he pitches."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays agreed with free-agent southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu on a four-year deal worth $80 million, according to reports. Ryu, along with fellow offseason additions Tanner Roark andChase Anderson, ought to give the Blue Jays an improved rotation. But his departure from the Los Angeles Dodgers is arguably just as important to the MLB ecosystem, and is the latest in a series of failures on Andrew Friedman's part this winter. Although the Dodgers tried on all the top free agents -- Anthony Rendon, Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg -- they didn't sign any of them. Their only external addition thus far has been former Oakland Athletics closer Blake Treinen, on a one-year deal worth $10 million. To make matters worse, they've now lost Ryu at a time when the free-agent market has dried up. The only remaining starters who entered the offseason ranked in our Top 50 are Rich Hill (who will miss time after surgery), Alex Wood (coming back from his own surgery), and Ivan Nova. If the Dodgers want to hold serve by replacing Ryu with a different above-average starter, they'll have to do it through trade. They do have a few options on that front, including the following: Mike Clevinger (and/or Francisco Lindor) from Cleveland; convincing the Texas Rangers that trading Mike Minor to fill a different hole would be a sensible maneuver; or any number of other options. There is an alternative worth noting: the Dodgers, convinced that they have enough rotation depth, simply stand pat."
Kaitlyn McGrath, The Athletic: "In one swift move, the addition of Ryu buoys expectations for the 2020 season and gives the team a major-league caliber starting rotation led by a Cy Young Award-quality pitcher; it also does a lot to renew fans' believe in the front office's vision to lead this team back to contention when it had been wavering after two lackluster offseasons and rising tension this winter. And, most importantly, after a series of offseason acquisitions that raised this team’s floor — adding pitchers Tanner Roark, Chase Anderson and Shun Yamaguchi and utility guy Travis Shaw — Ryu looks like the long-awaited ceiling-raising move needed to bolster their promising young core and take a step forward in their ongoing rebuild effort. Of course, there is a risk in the deal, too. Ryu is heading toward the wrong side of the age curve and he has pitched more than 150 innings only three times in six years. But free-agent signings all come with some accepted risk — and the Blue Jays, who are in an ideal financial situation this offseason, decided the upside of adding Ryu outweighed the downside of missing out on him. At an average of $20 million a season, it’s also not a huge undertaking on their books, especially because the trio of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio won’t be arbitration-eligible until 2023, the last year of Ryu’s deal. And, simply put, this was the cost of doing serious business this winter."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Should we expect the juiced ball in 2020? The regular ball? It seems that teams were unwilling to wait to find out . . . The Nationals had agreed to terms with Stephen Strasburg . . . the Yankees had agreed to terms with Cole. And 10 hours later, the Angels would agree to terms with Anthony Rendon. All signed massive deals; Strasburg and Rendon will each make $245 million over seven years. These were the consensus top three free agents, and after years of slow winters, all were off the market two weeks before Christmas. What happened? They are all great players—and crucially, they are great players regardless of the composition of the baseball. Cole led the league in strikeouts last year, with 326, a number no pitcher had hit since Randy Johnson was embarrassing hitters in the late 1990s and early 2000s. No righthander had done it since Nolan Ryan was embarrassing hitters in the 1970s. On a rate basis—13.8 Ks per nine innings for a starter— Coles stands alone in history. In his last three full seasons, Strasburg has ranked among the top 10 NL pitchers in strikeouts. Rendon hits the ball hard twice as often as league average. These are valuable skills no matter what the ball does: A strikeout pitcher doesn’t care how far a ball in play travels. A masher’s line drives will benefit his team whether they’re home runs or doubles."