Tipsheet: Botched bargaining between owners, players keeps MLB idle

Jeff Passan , ESPN.com : “The league and players have spent the past two months bickering, not listening to one another and prioritizing self over sport. Their only job was to figure out how to get the game back on the field as soon as possible. They failed. The public faith in baseball is at its lowest point in a quarter century, and every last bit of damage done is self-inflicted. It did not need to be this way. Unless there is a drastic change in the relationship between league and union leaders, baseball will spend at least the next two years stuck in an endless pattern of fighting, ugliness, pettiness and counterproductivity. In the middle of a pandemic with no end in sight, amid unemployment reaching Depression-era levels, as the country finally begins to grapple with the festering wound of racial injustice, baseball is fighting over money.”

Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “It’s time for a basic lesson in baseball arithmetic and the incredible, shameless greed of major league owners. The bosses are — again — on the verge of bashing their sport to maximize their profits in an industry that pours vast increases in wealth on them each year as they whine. The difference between Major League Baseball’s last rejected offer to its players for a return to play and the cost in salaries to have a reasonable 81-game season at full pay per game is about $600 million, or about $20 million per team. MLB acts as if absorbing such a cost — for the sake of the game, for the sake of fans and (as we’ll see) out of basic fairness — is a pandemic-induced, sport-threatening catastrophe that must be avoided. That’s a lie. A huge, mind-boggling lie. Here’s why: The average MLB team has increased in value by more than $1 billion in just the past six years, from $811 million to $1.852 billion. That’s according to Statista 2020, but all estimates are similar. What the devil is $20 million per team when the average team has been increasing in value by $173.5 million per year?”