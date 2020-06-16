Tipsheet: Botched bargaining between owners, players keeps MLB idle

We’ve seen some epic sports labor battles over the years, but the standoff between Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association wins top prize for sheer stupidity.
Broadly speaking, the players have been spoiling for a fight after realizing just how bad their 2016 collective bargaining agreement was for them. The return-to-play negotiations provide that opportunity.
The owners, in turn, just keep doing what owners do. They resolutely protect the bottom line.
There is nothing unusual about that dynamic. What IS unusual is the mind-boggling inability of the two sides to bargain like adults.
When the two sides disagree on what they’ve already agreed to – their March 26 deal addressing the sports shutdown – then you have a uniquely terrible scenario.
Both sides keep citing that written agreement while offering entirely different interpretations. So the impasse continues, with each side expressing outrage at the behavior of the other side.
"I had been hopeful that once we got to common ground on the idea that we were gonna pay the players' full prorated salary, that we would get some cooperation in terms of proceeding under the agreement that we negotiated with the MLBPA on March 26," commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN.
"Unfortunately, over the weekend, while Tony Clark was declaring his desire to get back to work, the union's top lawyer was out telling reporters, players and eventually getting back to owners that as soon as we issued a schedule -- as they requested -- they intended to file a grievance claiming they were entitled to an additional billion dollars. Obviously, that sort of bad-faith tactic makes it extremely difficult to move forward in these circumstances."
Clark, the MLBPA czar, fired back with this missive:
"Players are disgusted that after Rob Manfred unequivocally told Players and fans that there would '100%' be a 2020 season, he has decided to go back on his word and is now threatening to cancel the entire season. Any implication that the Players Association has somehow delayed progress on health and safety protocols is completely false, as Rob has recently acknowledged the parties are 'very, very close.'
"This latest threat is just one more indication that Major League Baseball has been negotiating in bad faith since the beginning. This has always been about extracting additional pay cuts from Players and this is just another day and another bad faith tactic in their ongoing campaign."
And on and on it goes. Here is what people are writing about this:
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The league and players have spent the past two months bickering, not listening to one another and prioritizing self over sport. Their only job was to figure out how to get the game back on the field as soon as possible. They failed. The public faith in baseball is at its lowest point in a quarter century, and every last bit of damage done is self-inflicted. It did not need to be this way. Unless there is a drastic change in the relationship between league and union leaders, baseball will spend at least the next two years stuck in an endless pattern of fighting, ugliness, pettiness and counterproductivity. In the middle of a pandemic with no end in sight, amid unemployment reaching Depression-era levels, as the country finally begins to grapple with the festering wound of racial injustice, baseball is fighting over money.”
Thomas Boswell, Washington Post: “It’s time for a basic lesson in baseball arithmetic and the incredible, shameless greed of major league owners. The bosses are — again — on the verge of bashing their sport to maximize their profits in an industry that pours vast increases in wealth on them each year as they whine. The difference between Major League Baseball’s last rejected offer to its players for a return to play and the cost in salaries to have a reasonable 81-game season at full pay per game is about $600 million, or about $20 million per team. MLB acts as if absorbing such a cost — for the sake of the game, for the sake of fans and (as we’ll see) out of basic fairness — is a pandemic-induced, sport-threatening catastrophe that must be avoided. That’s a lie. A huge, mind-boggling lie. Here’s why: The average MLB team has increased in value by more than $1 billion in just the past six years, from $811 million to $1.852 billion. That’s according to Statista 2020, but all estimates are similar. What the devil is $20 million per team when the average team has been increasing in value by $173.5 million per year?”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The union believes that baseball should be played into November, despite MLB’s insistence that doctors and medical experts have warned them of a second wave of the virus, which potentially would cancel the postseason and $900 million in revenue. Hello, impasse, it’s Major League Baseball again, which will avert the ninth work stoppage in the sport’s history only because Manfred has the power in the March 26 agreement to order the two sides to play. So there will be baseball, but the joy of a 2020 season has vanished in a sea of emails and Zoom that culminates in open hostility, resentment, rage and distrust. Play ball! Like it or not.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Lasting impact — the collective bargaining agreement expires in 18 months, possible grievances over the recent acrimonious negotiations, player rancor — remains. Animosity, distrust, even loathing, remain. The events of the past month will linger, even shape the future of the game, and not in a necessarily productive way. Labor warfare is back in baseball, featuring a union scalded by recent CBA failures and a league used to getting its way. And so the league will have its way again, starting now, with the permission of a union positioning itself for another day and aligning with a public that has had enough of the two-side petulance. Those expanded postseasons designed to make the owners whole probably won’t happen. Some players may decide a season of 48 or 55 or 60 games is not enough of a season to risk infection. The majority will return to work, however, happy to be back on the field, mad at their bosses, aligned with their union brothers and subject to daily temperature checking.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “The union doesn’t trust the owners’ financial figures. Distrust makes for difficult negotiations, which gives you an idea of what the next Collective Bargaining Agreement talks might look like. But consider what is happening now as its own event. This is a one-time fix to something nobody anticipated: a global pandemic that has shut down all sports. It needs to be addressed strictly within those boundaries, and it will be. With Manfred controlling the calendar, these are the pressure points without an agreement: A 48-game season that ends on Sept. 27 would have to begin Aug. 3. A season that begins Aug. 3 requires players to begin training camp July 13. And a training camp that begins July 13 needs a “go” announcement by July 6 in order to allow for COVID-19 testing and educational seminars to be conducted.”
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Labor sturm und drang aside, the state of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may play the final and determinative role in all of this. Recent case surges in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida may complicate MLB's plans to have teams play in their home ballparks and compete within regional schedules. As vital of a consideration as that is, it's place on the to-do list is after ‘decide we're having a season.’”
MEGAPHONE
“You’re holding a losing hand. Unfortunately, it’s a losing hand for everyone involved, not just you. There’s some saying out there about not killing the goose that lays the golden eggs. Check it out on the ole google machine. It’s worth knowing.”
Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, needling Manfred via Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!