Missouri heads into the college football season unsure of its bowl eligibility. Will the NCAA reduce its punishment for the actions of a rogue tutor and will it insist on sticking it to the Tigers while winking at the wholesale cheating that fuels the billion-dollar industry?
We shall see. But we know that the Tigers will win some games with Kelly Bryant at quarterback, the SEC season will offer plenty of thrills and college football will be great fun again this season.
The Tigers can make it even more fun by climbing back onto the national radar screen. Their schedule sets up well to make that happen.
Writing for Yahoo! Sports, Pat Forde did his best to raise the hopes of TigerFan by expecting the Tigers to climb into the rankings:
Minnesota, Iowa State and Missouri will all be undefeated going into November. The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Nov. 5. Are you ready for the Gophers, Cyclones and Tigers to all be in the top 10, and perhaps even one or two of them in the top five? Because it says right here that’s going to happen, before reality arrives like a fence post swung by Buford Pusser the following Saturday.
Minnesota, with an abundance of returning experience, will be 8-0 after playing South Dakota State, at Fresno State, Georgia Southern, at Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, at Rutgers and Maryland. Then comes a visit from Penn State that will draw a lot of attention.
Missouri will be 8-0 after playing at Wyoming, West Virginia, Southeast Missouri, South Carolina, Troy, Mississippi (all at home), at Vanderbilt and at Kentucky. The last of those games is no lock, since Mizzou has lost four straight to the Wildcats, but karma will circle back around after last year’s robbery in Columbia. The Tigers will then lose by four touchdowns at Georgia on Nov. 9.
Yeah, well, Georgia looks capable of lording over the SEC East for years to come, so there would be no shame in that.
The 8-0 projections sound good to the Tigers. Such a fast start would do the program a world of good as coach Barry Odom tries to sustain his recruiting momentum and athletic director Jim Sterk works to rebuild the program's substandard fan base.
It's entirely doable if Odom and Co. can avoid the sort of untimely pratfall that has plagued his regime. And maybe, just maybe, such a start could earn them another conference victory or two at the challenging back end of that schedule.
GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about college football:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Overrated: The stern finger-wagging Mississippi State received from the NCAA for the academic misconduct by a rogue tutor, all while … Underrated: Thanks to a timing technicality, Missouri got totally hosed by the NCAA for the academic misconduct by a rogue tutor."
Bill Connelly, ESPN.com: "The biggest thing the SEC has going for it this year: The SEC East is no longer filled with dead weight. Florida is a top-10 caliber team, Missouri and South Carolina have top-20 potential, and Tennessee is a prime second-year leap candidate. In fact, the season starts with the East projected as the second-best division overall . . . If Tennessee disappoints (and it's both fair and obvious to note that the Volunteers have failed to live up to projections plenty of times recently), or if Florida falls into a sophomore slump in Dan Mullen's second season, then the SEC East will fall back to earth pretty quickly. Still, the SEC is in better shape heading into a season than it has been in a while. And yet, Alabama is still projected to cruise to a title."
Rodger Sherman, The Ringer: "Week 1 of the college football season is a true smorgasbord, thanks to the expanse of Labor Day weekend and the lack of NFL games to compete against. There are games Thursday night and Friday night, a reasonably full Saturday slate, and typically one featured game on Sunday (this year, it’s an Air Raid shoot-out between Houston and Oklahoma) and another on Labor Day (a this-looked-good-on-paper-five-years-ago trip from Notre Dame to Louisville). But that is not enough, as the NCAA has begun to issue waivers to allow games even before Labor Day weekend. Since 2016, there have been 12 'Week 0' games featuring an FBS team. The creep began in 2014, when ESPN began airing its FCS Kickoff games featuring teams from college football’s second tier."
Ryan McGee, ESPB.com: "No one will ever complain about more college football (at least they shouldn't) just as they will never complain about starting the season a week early (at least they shouldn't) even if that means titling it with a number that isn't really a number. The problem is when the headlining teams -- ahem, Gators and Canes -- take that zero too literally and play a game sloppier than a baby eating a birthday cake. But hey, look on the bright side, Coaches Mullen and Diaz, you still have a long time to improve. And even as bad as they both played, compared to the oatmeal slog of NFL preseason games, Miami & Florida looked like 'Hobbs & Shaw.'"
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: "If No. 11 Oregon (a 3.5-point underdog) comes through in arguably the Pac-12's biggest nonconference contest against No. 16 Auburn, the Left Coasters can at least stay relevant through September. That, folks, would be progress for a conference that has produced exactly one team with fewer than three losses the last two seasons (Washington State, 11-2 in 2018). Meanwhile, feel free to feel sorry for Gus Malzahn. In the offseason, he lost a huge supporter at Auburn as president Steve Leath and the school "mutually decided" to part ways in June. Leath stayed barely two years, during which he approved Malzahn's seven-year, $49 million contract. Malzahn is reportedly under pressure (again) to win at Auburn -- to the point there was speculation some detractors were willing to pay a $20-million-plus million buyout after last season. When will those detractors realize there are only a handful of humans walking the earth who have beaten Nick Saban twice? Auburn is lucky to have Gus."
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: "Matt Luke has filled his role as loyal alum, leading his school through the dark labyrinth of the NCAA sanctions from Hugh Freeze’s era there. Ole Miss’ bowl ban is lifted and Luke added Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre as coordinators. This will be the year for Luke to prove he’s more than a caretaker, as he’s 11-13 headed into his third season. There’s no full-time athletic director right now at Ole Miss, nor is there a president. The president hire is reportedly going to happen at some point this fall. The AD hire will follow. Could an AD come in quick enough to execute a search? Luke should be nervous if it does."
Scooby Axson, SI.com: "Losing a job isn’t fun, and in no way is this short spiel advocating men that make millions of dollars coaching a kid’s sport be fired, but this is college football. Boosters with deep pockets and delusional fans just don’t care about job security if said coach isn’t winning. At least 10 coaches will be joining the rankings of the unemployment line before season’s end, with a few not even making it to December. Watch out for these names that could be added to the Pink Slip Invitational: Clay Helton, Lovie Smith, Chris Ash and Gus Malzahn."
MEGAPHONE
"It's not like starting with a blank slate. This guy's played a lot of football. He's got the qualities to do everything we want to do in our offense."
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, on former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.