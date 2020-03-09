Tipsheet: Bradley breaks through, SLU has work to do

John Gasaway , ESPN.com : “So, you want to predict college basketball events? Six days after Northern Iowa took the floor at Drake's home arena and destroyed the Bulldogs by 27, the Panthers took the floor at a neutral venue in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals and lost to the same team by 21. Friday's loss marked an abrupt fall from grace for a UNI team that seemed on track if not for an at-large bid then at least for a deserving at-large profile. Instead, Ben Jacobson 's team will wait for over a week to hear the committee's decision on a team with a 25-6 record, a win at Colorado and a NET ranking in the 30s -- more precisely, a NET ranking that was in the 30s before the loss to the Bulldogs.”

Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot. The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.”