Tipsheet: Bradley breaks through, SLU has work to do

After another crazy weekend of college basketball, here is what Tipsheet learned:
- SLU didn’t move its NET needle by handling St. Bonaventure. The Billikens are still down at No. 49 despite their five-game winning streak and not getting much attention as a bubble team. A quarterfinal win in the Atlantic 10 Tournament won’t do much good either.
- Speaking of the A-10, Dayton will head into that event with a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed in hand. And yet no other team in the conference is anywhere to be found in most NCAA bracket projections. Like SLU, Richmond and Rhode Island are the outside looking in. So is this a good league or not?
- Bradley became the new brand-name school in the Missouri Valley Conference by prevailing in Arch Madness for the second straight season and earning another automatic NCAA Tournament bid. After a long, long drought, that program is finally honoring its proud heritage again. Coach Brian Wardle won at Green Bay, too, so he will surely draw interest from bigger schools when the coaching carousel gains speed.
- MVC regular season champion Northern Iowa damaged its hopes for an at-large bid by falling to Drake in the first round of the MVC Tournament. The Panthers’ NET ranking fell to No. 48, which has “NIT” written all over it. The tournament selection committee goes out of its way to deny mid-major teams access to the Big Dance and expect more of this same this year.
- The MVC was hoping Valparaiso, a familiar Cinderella team this time of season, would strengthen its league after Wichita State left. And that finally might be happening, if the Crusaders’ stirring run to the championship game is an indicator. They’ve got some legitimate talent.
- The Ohio Valley Conference was more predictable than the MVC, with Belmont edging Murray State 76-75 in the title game. Like Northern Iowa, Murray State will likely settle for a NIT bid and the chance to work over a .500 power conference school or two.
- The SEC’s infighting leaves it with just four likely NCAA Tournament bids – the big-budget teams of Kentucky, Auburn and LSU plus Florida, which somehow managed not to close out the Wildcats Saturday. Tennessee, Mississippi State, Arkansas and South Carolina head to the league tournament with work to do.
Here is what people are writing about all of this:
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “So, you want to predict college basketball events? Six days after Northern Iowa took the floor at Drake's home arena and destroyed the Bulldogs by 27, the Panthers took the floor at a neutral venue in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals and lost to the same team by 21. Friday's loss marked an abrupt fall from grace for a UNI team that seemed on track if not for an at-large bid then at least for a deserving at-large profile. Instead, Ben Jacobson's team will wait for over a week to hear the committee's decision on a team with a 25-6 record, a win at Colorado and a NET ranking in the 30s -- more precisely, a NET ranking that was in the 30s before the loss to the Bulldogs.”
Rob Dauster, NBCSports.com: “Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot. The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Dayton looked like it might be in a tussle with George Washington on Saturday. Then it went on a run and ended up winning by 25. That's sort of how it has been for the Flyers in Atlantic 10 play the past couple of weeks, which came after a stretch in which Dayton was in far more close games than expected. Anthony Grant's team beat Davidson by 15, crushed Rhode Island by 27 and beat GW by 25 to end the regular season. The Flyers have their swagger back. After San Diego State's loss (and Baylor's dropping three of five), they have even more motivation entering the conference tournament. If Dayton can run the table in Brooklyn, the fourth 1-seed likely has the Flyers' name on it.”
Molly Geary, SI.com: “Raise your hand if you had Wisconsin earning the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament even one month ago. Anyone? The Badgers stunned the conference with an eight-game win streak to close the regular season, not only earning a share of the title with Michigan State and Maryland but also placing above both in the pecking order. The Big Ten, though, has been a gauntlet all season long, and its conference tournament looks set to be just as difficult. A Terps team that has spent most of this year inside the AP top 10 is now the No. 3 seed. A Penn State team that had a great shot at the league title not too long ago didn't even finish in the top four. A Minnesota team ranked 29th on KenPom is the No. 12 seed. And Wisconsin’s reward for getting the top seed? It’s the opportunity to face either Michigan or Rutgers in the quarterfinal, two teams that should be going dancing and spent time ranked in the top 25 this season. Home-court advantage has been a boon in the Big Ten this year, but that’s all wiped out now at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Expect an epic fight to be the last team standing in the deepest conference in the country.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “An overtime game on the road against a fellow bubble team that's equally win-hungry in the Big Ten regular-season finale is a perfect indicator for how the madness is already in motion this March. The Scarlet Knights (20-11) escaped Purdue 71-68 to likely lock their inclusion in the NCAAs — for the first time since 1991 if it stands. Saturday's victory follows a Quadrant 1 home win over Maryland earlier in the week that snapped a three-game losing streak for the Knights. Now, Rutgers has five Quad 1 wins, a top-35 NET score and top-50 strength of schedule to entice the selection committee. Meanwhile, Purdue (16-15) is still in the hunt — barely — thanks to a NET score in the 30s.”
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: “Both Texas and Texas Tech lost Saturday and fell out of the bracket. Both teams are in the ‘first four out’ group. Texas suffered its worst loss of the season, getting blown out by Oklahoma State at home. That was after a five-game winning streak that followed the Longhorns' previous worst loss of the season. The Red Raiders, who played in last year's NCAA Tournament title game, gave Kansas a pretty good fight, but fell short. They are now 18-13 on the season and just 10-13 vs teams above Quadrant 4. These two meet in a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal. Let's just call that an elimination game.”
MEGAPHONE
"When I was in the Atlantic 10, Joe Lunardi was my best friend. Now he's crapping on Indiana to get people to watch his Sesame Street show. Now he can go back in the trash can where he came from . . . "It's like, if you watch Sesame Street, you listen to the guys on Sesame Street, it's a children show. Every bracketologist is a children's show. Bottom line, we know (what) our resume is, strength of record, and that's undeniable. It's a top-25 strength of record. You don't not put in a top-25 strength-of-record team with the wins that we have. Somebody's going to have to answer some questions."
Indiana coach Archie Miller, who is not loving life on the NCAA tourney bubble.