Tipsheet: Brady-Belichick divorce jolts NFL marketplace

Their partnership was cemented at the expense of the Rams and befuddled coach Mike Martz in Super Bowl XXXVI.
Quarterback Tom Brady and coach Bill Belichick teamed up to make the New England Patriots a villainous dynasty, starting with that unlikely World Championship.
Along the way there was “Spygate” and “Deflategate” and a pervasive NFL-wide sense that the Patriots’ pursuit of greatness was unscrupulous at best. There was no easier team in the NFL to cheer against.
And now that highly successful and often controversial era is over. The Brady-Belichick partnership has officially ended.
Brady, 42, announced he was leaving the Patriots as a free agent after 20 years. He failed to strike a new deal with the franchise after earlier expressing some frustration with the state of the team.
He broke the news to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday night, then took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to say goodbye to Boston:
“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me -- I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can ever hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn't be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that. Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible team accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and every one of you, and to have the memories we've created together.”
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Ian O’Connor, ESPN: “Deep down, Tom Brady needed to find out. So did Bill Belichick. Together they had run out of opponents to conquer and mountains to climb. They had to break up to answer the only question left about the most successful partnership in NFL history. Who was more vital, the quarterback or the coach? The sports world has already been turned upside down by the coronavirus pandemic, postponing and canceling games and events throughout the globe. Nothing can shock us any longer as fans, and yet this day is still a doozy. Brady rocked pro football with the most stunning defection the sport has ever seen, leaving his six-ring circus, the New England Patriots, for a free-agent deal with a team to be named later. That's right, if ol' No. 12 wins Super Bowl ring No. 7, it will be in the colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or the Los Angeles Doders, or who knows? Man, it felt really strange to type those words.”
Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: “Even as it became more and more clear that Brady could be leaving, many refused to believe it. And if potentially interested teams believed that any offer they’d make would get shopped back to New England as leverage to sign a new contract with the Patriots, why bother to even make him an offer? Today’s message is clear: Go ahead and bother. Tom is free and clear and looking for a new home. While much of what Brady wrote (or, more accurately, what someone he pays wrote and he signed off on) was aimed at securing the high road when the time comes for Patriots fans to place blame, the land rush that many expected hasn’t happened. Brady’s statement surely is aimed at shaking the trees to get more teams than the Chargers and the Buccaneers to make offers (the Bears, for example, are looking for a quarterback), and also at perhaps getting the Chargers and the Buccaneers to sweeten their proposed deals.”
Danny Heifetz, The Ringer: “Brady’s contract structure means that the Patriots will take a $13.5 million salary cap hit in 2020 following the quarterback’s departure. That exit has been telegraphed for nearly a year, from Brady putting his Massachusetts mansion on the market through the Patriots making moves on Monday that left them with limited cap space; New England committed key resources to retaining safety Devin McCourty and guard Joe Thuney. And as strange as it will be to see Brady wearing another team’s jersey, many NFL legends have ended their careers in unfamiliar uniforms, from Joe Montana on the Chiefs to Brett Favre on the Jets and Vikings to Peyton Manning on the Broncos. Brady’s final pass as a Patriot was a pick-six against the Titans in the wild-card round of last season’s playoffs.”
Charles Robinson, Yahoo! Sports: “Like every NFL free agent, Brady and potential suitors will have to confront the reality that nobody is sure how quickly franchises can begin meaningful team activities again. Organized team activities are delayed indefinitely, the league said on Monday. The NFL also has barred players not receiving medical treatment from club facilities from Tuesday through March 31. Teams that hired new head coaches were slated to open their offseason workouts on April 6. Teams with veteran head coaches (like the Buccaneers and Chargers) would be able to bring players into the fold for facility work on April 20. But coronavirus warnings related to social and workplace distancing from the Centers for Disease Control, and most recently President Donald Trump, are being taken very seriously by the NFL. So much so that there is no guarantee the league allows franchises to run their typical offseason schedules as far out as May or even June.”
Conor Orr, SI.com: “The Patriots are off to find Tom Brady’s successor with roughly $7.8 million in cap space. While that number can always be manipulated and shifted, it would be stunning to see Bill Belichick go with Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler off the bat. Andy Dalton could be acquired via trade and Teddy Bridgewater is available via free agency. With common sense placing Philip Rivers in Indianapolis, those, at the moment, are the Patriots’ best options for 2020. Other free agent quarterbacks on the market: Jameis Winston, Blake Bortles, Chase Daniel, Colt McCoy and Mike Glennon.”
MEGAPHONE
"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."
• Robert Kraft, to ESPN.