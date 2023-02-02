Tom Brady had a chance to go out on top and didn’t.

After moving from the New England Patriots to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and leading them to the victory in Super Bowl LV, he could have taken the team’s celebratory boat parade right out of the NFL in 2021.

Perhaps he could have taken the Jimmy Johnson route and commandeered a vessel all the way to the Florida Keys.

But Brady came back for an encore that came up short. Then he retired, then he unretired . . . and entered a year of tumult that included his high-profile divorce from supermodel Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of celebrity marriage.

For whatever reason, he put his lucrative TV deal ($375 million from Fox Sports!) off for a year and persisted with football over the objection of his now-ex-wife.

Some fans, suffering from years-long Brady Fatigue, hoped that Tom’s attempt to play at 45 would finally result in somebody chopping him down on the field.

That did not happen.

Brady finished out his career with an average season on an average team. Then he retired again, this time unceremoniously via a brief social media video.

The epic career that took off at the expense of the St. Louis Rams and befuddled coach Mike Martz in a stunning Super Bowl upset ended with Tom Terrific bidding adieu from the beach.

Now he moves on to his broadcasting career. He will have side gigs, too, moving merchandise in his clothing line, pitching his fitness products and hawking whatever other items he chooses to endorse.

He could have started Stage 2 of his life a few years sooner and perhaps made things less difficult for him and his now-fractured family. But his competitive drive brought him back to the NFL, then back again.

So here we are. The Greatest Quarterback of All-Time will have to set new priorities, chase new goals and pursue happiness in new ways.

Here is what folks have been writing about Brady:

Ian O’Connor, New York Post: “Tom Brady cannot back from this morning goodbye in a T-shirt. When you retire sleep-deprived and unshaven, sitting alone on a beach as the wind fiddles with your bed-head hair, you are officially done. You will never throw another football again. Brady threw nearly 14,000 passes over 23 years in the NFL, postseason included. Of course, it sounds silly saying ‘postseason included’ when talking up the quarterback who played three full regular seasons in the Super Bowl tournament, 48 games in all, winning 35 of them, including seven on the biggest stage in sports. Nobody had ever won the Super Bowl MVP award four times before Brady won it five times. The league needs to rename that award — now known as the Pete Rozelle Trophy — in Brady’s honor. He isn’t just the best quarterback who ever lived. He is the best football player who ever lived, and that is a fact.”

Nancy Armour, USA Today: “The rings and the wins and the records, even the longevity. They were all a byproduct. Tom Brady’s entire career was about the pursuit of perfection, and all the people who helped him do it. His teammates, his coaches, his friends and, most of all, his family. Now that it’s done and he – and we – take stock of his unparalleled career, you can’t help but wonder at what cost. Too many athletes pay the physical toll when they hang around too long, their skills eroding to the point they bear more resemblance to mere mortals than the majestic beings they once were. That isn’t Brady, even if he no longer could conjure greatness and titles single-handedly. But as you scroll through the dozens upon dozens of photos on his Instagram story Wednesday morning, many of his kids, you think about the other costs, from this season in particular, and hope he doesn’t someday decide he paid too high a price.”

Sally Jenkins, Washington Post: “The commitment clearly wasn’t there this season; he finally declined to give all of himself. His unprecedented 11-day break from training camp, as it turned out because he was dealing with his impending divorce — and a shockingly visible weight loss that left him gaunt — should have been greeted with the humane and common-sense recognition that he was suffering badly. Instead, expectations remained the same, and he tried to shoulder them without once publicly admitting that he couldn’t possibly play with his usual relish for the grind. It’s apparent now that what NFL viewers observed in real time was a great champion struggling with vulnerability as his sports immortality ran bang into his human frailties. And it finally caused him to accept that, sometimes, that’s just how it goes. ‘I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of (stuff) going on. So you’ve just got to try to figure out life the best you can,” he said when he came back to training camp. You hope that what Brady felt sitting on that sand dune filming his retirement announcement was a sense that he had figured his life out. You hope that he has finally laid down his all-in-ness and can go on peaceably to less rigid and obsessive pursuits — such as fishing with his son on a Sunday, a simple and commonplace pleasure in the week of an ordinary middle-aged man.”

Jarrett Bell, USA Today: “Brady, as you’d expect, desperately tried to will himself – and his team – to another legitimate Super Bowl run. That idea turned out to be a slow burn to the finish line. It wasn’t all on Brady. Like every football team, the Bucs had their share of injuries that impacted his supporting cast. There was no running game. The offensive line lacked cohesion. The defense wasn’t as stout. The offense lacked rhythm and consistency, pretty much all season. And Brady wasn’t the consistent Brady. Sure, he led the Bucs to a division title in his final campaign, but it was half-empty. For the first time, Brady entered the playoffs on a team with a sub-.500 record. Then, that last game, a 31-14 drubbing from Dallas, was a microcosm of his season. Several passes were way off the mark. He threw an interception in the red zone for the first time during his three seasons with the Bucs. He lost to the Cowboys, for crying out loud, a team that had never beaten him. ‘Not the way we wanted to end it,’ Brady said after the game, the words now carrying an even broader significance.”

Bryan DeArdo, CBSSports.com: “Brady, who fought back tears in his retirement video, obviously didn't want his fabled career to end. But the fact that he was able to retire on his own terms should serve as a consolation prize considering many careers don't end that way. Brady also walks away without having tarnished his legacy. Sure, Brady's 2021 season was better and, should have he remained retired last year, the final image of his career would have been his epic comeback attempt against the Rams in last year's postseason that was capped off by his game-tying touchdown pass to Mike Evans. But Brady did nothing to negatively impact his legacy this season, and by playing at age 45, he was able to check off one of his biggest goals.”

Seth Wickersham, ESPN.com: “He’s not going anywhere. That's the thing to remember about Tom Brady, now that he's retired for good, one year to the day after he retired for six weeks. And it should come as no surprise. He's never gone anywhere, except back to the game. He's retiring to the booth, retiring from football by staying in football. His presence will loom over the game, as it has for a generation, thanks to the 10-year contract he signed with Fox to broadcast games and to be a company ‘ambassador.’ In the booth he has pledged to be a different Brady than the one we've known, which is to say that he'll be brutally honest about what he sees below. As an ambassador, he'll be the exact Tom Brady that we've known, which is to say that he'll be an icon with ultimate leverage, a man who after 22 years of professional football answers to nobody but himself. And that might be among his greatest feats: He could have played for nearly any team of his choice, dictating the terms of employment. He did his best to not answer to time. Whenever he appeared to be brought down to earth, he found a way to push the limits, one unremarkable statement and one unremarkable pass at a time that added up to something nobody had ever seen before. Even this past year, when he was 45 and gaunt, looking exhausted for good reason, and commanding a team with a losing record, he figured it out much of the time, regardless of personnel or deficit or logic. He never lost the magic and he never lost stature, even in a year when he lost so much else.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Credit him with this, though. He took the first slow news day of Super Bowl Week, did his antiseptic song'n'dance thing and was done. He cut off speculations about his future before they could get a real run-up, and we can all get on with the pewter gray desolation of our lives. Even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers can move on with their own Bradyless futures, which will be dominated by the conundrum of selling tickets to the Kyle Trask v. Blaine Gabbert quarterback controversy that cannot be sold. Not even Gisele and the kids have ever known that level of bleak.”

MEGAPHONE

“I don't ever believe in the 100-year-old history of the NFL there's been a quarterback of Tom's ilk. I don't know, but I would have trouble ever believing there would be another one.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, on Brady’s retirement.