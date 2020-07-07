Tipsheet: Braun embraces DH role, 60-game sprint with Brewers

While many MLB veterans are having second thoughts about playing this season, Milwaukee Brewers slugger Ryan Braun is looking forward to it.
He knows he is nearing the end of his playing days. So he reported to summer camp with much enthusiasm.
"First and foremost, I love this game. I love having the opportunity to compete," Braun told reporters during a Zoom call. "I think there's a level of accountability that I feel toward my teammates.
“Also, the fact that obviously I'm a lot closer to the end of my career than the beginning of my career, so if this was to be my last year, I certainly wouldn't want to have to sit out.”
Braun, 36, likes the idea of spending some games in the designated hitter role. That opportunity, plus the much shorter season, will greatly reduce the wear and tear on his body.
"My focus for now is just on this year, trying to prepare for this season, embracing the uniqueness of what this season will bring," Braun said. "For me personally, playing a smaller number of games is something that's beneficial. I think I've been able to be pretty good the last few Septembers because when I know it's a smaller sample size we're working with, I can just focus on sprinting to the finish line."
This summer could be a reset for him, one that convinces him to play in 2021 as well. He won’t endure a months-long grind in 2020.
"To start with, we'll only play 60 games instead of 162 games, so obviously at this age and where I'm at in my career, it's very appealing to me to have the option to DH for a decent percentage of my at-bats," he said. "And this season will be an experience like we've never experienced before, so at this point, I feel like it's more likely that I play another year than I anticipated a few months back."
His five-year, $105 million contract has a mutual option for 2021. If Braun wants to keep going, the Brewers would likely decline the club option, pay him his $4 million buyout and re-sign him for a smaller salary.
That way he could take one last MLB lap with fans in the stands.
“I love everything about the city, this organization and I'm incredibly close with the (team ownership), so the goal certainly would be, if I play another year, to play here,” Braun said. “But for now, the focus is just on trying to get the most out of every day, prepare for the season and embrace the uniqueness of what will be a very different baseball season."
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Emma Baccallieri, SI.com: “So now baseball moves forward with a spring that starts in July. (Depending on your perspective, this is cause for either thankfulness that it’s here at last, or concern that it’s here at all, or both.) The typical measures of progress will not apply: There will be no gradual ramp-up to the trade deadline, and the stats will not begin to outgrow their small sample sizes as the days start getting long. The pace will be jagged. Each day will mean more; there’s so little room for error in a season as short as this one, there will not be time to settle in or temporarily fade into the background, and the promise of the next game will be conditional on so much. The end of the season will be not a deadline but a dream—to play through the end of September, let alone the end of the World Series, will mean that everyone involved has been not only unprecedentedly diligent but also absurdly lucky. (You win or you lose or it rains, or you get pulled off the field due to the spread of a global pandemic.) Spring training is Summer Camp, and there’s no way to guarantee the existence of October. It will still be baseball. But it will be baseball unstuck in time, a season that could only exist in a year of broken clocks and warped chronology.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Pitching coaches and managers can now begin to assess the preparedness of their starting pitchers, which might be the most significant X factor in a 2020 season, if MLB can pull it off. The conventional wisdom is that all teams will be heavily reliant on relief pitching, and the sooner that starters like Gerrit Cole and Jacob deGrom can shoulder a full load and absorb a greater share of innings, the better for their teams. In a typical season, some starting pitchers say they don't really build full arm strength until June -- but in this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no theoretical June, only the equivalent of an April and a May.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “We just saw how reliant the Nationals are on starting pitchers in the playoffs with heavy use of Stephen Strasburg, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin both as starters and in relief. The No. 5 spot in the rotation is a big question mark and the bullpen isn't really too deep. With the starters not having time to get fully stretched out for the start of the regular season and bullpen depth taking on heightened importance, it's not difficult to see the Nats having a rough start on the mound. This isn't even getting into them trying to replace Antony Rendon’s offensive production with some combination of Starlin Castro, Eric Thames and Carter Kieboom (who does have big upside, but has never done it in the majors).”
Thomas Harrigan, MLB.com: “While the Reds missed the playoffs for the sixth straight season in 2019, they made some strides, as evidenced by their 80-82 Pythagorean record, and the National League Central could be wide open in '20. Depending on the performance of Trevor Bauer, who had a 6.39 ERA over 10 starts after joining Cincinnati in a trade last July, the Reds could have the best rotation in the division, and their offense should be improved by the additions of Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama. Ultimately, though, Cincinnati’s playoff chances may rest squarely on the shoulders of Joey Votto. The 36-year-old first baseman finished second in the NL MVP race in 2017 (36 homers, 167 OPS+), but he has produced just 27 homers with a 112 OPS+ in the past two seasons combined.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “After a slew of offseason additions that included Yasmani Grandal, Dallas Keuchel, Edwin Encarnacion and Gio Gonzalez, plus rookies Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal ready to join the lineup, enthusiasm is high on the South Side, with the White Sox seeking their first playoff appearance since 2008. That's also the only season since the Chicago teams met in the 1906 World Series that both made the playoffs. It could happen again in 2020, making this city series one of the best interleague matchups of the year. It has been a long time since Chicago was a White Sox town (the White Sox last outdrew the Cubs in the early '90s). Maybe Chicago can at least become a two-team baseball city again.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The pressure is on for Minnesota in 2020 to avoid another early postseason exit, and go on a deep run. The club's last four postseason appearances were cut short by the Yankees and every series was a sweep: 2019 (lost ALDS 0-3), 2017 (lost AL Wild Card), 2010 (ALDS 0-3) and 2009 (ALDS 0-3). The Twins' postseason demons are real; Minnesota has 16 straight postseason losses. Thanks to their offensive core, the Twinns will score plenty more runs in 2020. But Minnesota's lack of roster depth puts the team at-risk if any of its sluggers suffer injury or ineffectiveness in the two-month season.”
MEGAPHONE
“Like, we're trying to bring baseball back during a pandemic that has killed 130,000 people. We're way worse off as a country than where we were in March when we shut this thing down. And like, look at where other developed countries are in their response to this. We haven't done any of the things that other countries have done to bring sports back. Sports are like the reward of a functional society, and we're trying to just bring it back, even though we've taken none of the steps to flatten the curve, whatever you want to say.”
• Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle, to reporters during a Zoom call.
