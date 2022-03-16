Tipsheet: Braves add Olson, turn page on fan favorite Freeman

It’s going to be weird seeing the Atlanta Braves come to town without first baseman Freddie Freeman, just as it was strange to see the Arizona Diamondbacks playing without Paul Goldschmidt.

And, of course, it took folks in these parts a long time to get over Albert Pujols’ divorce from the Cardinals. At least he went to the other league and just sort of disappeared from view.

Business is business and few things stay the same in Our National Pastime. The Braves didn't want to pay Freeman top free-agent dollars deep into his 30s because, as Pujols proved, even great hitters can age badly.

The Braves preferred to swap a pile of prospects to get first baseman Matt Olson from the Oakland A’s in his prime, then lock him up with an eight-year, $168 million contract.

“I think it was kind of a quick decision,” Olson said. “But when you look at everything, every box is checked here. Obviously, this team just won the World Series and it’s got a good young core. It’s my hometown and my family lives in Atlanta. The list could go on and on.”

Olson will add punch to the excellent Braves lineup, so he should help Braves fans work through their loss.

As for Freeman, his options are dwindling. The New York Yankees opted to bring back Anthony Rizzo instead and, for now, they still have Our Town's Luke Voit too.

The Tampa Bay Rays are interested, but why would he want to play in that dump of a stadium for a franchise that would churn players around him?

The Boston Red Sox seem like the most attractive choice, if that team is willing to spend on Freeman despite having productive (and inexpensive) Bobby Dalbec at first base. An already strong batting order would become monstrous with Freeman in the middle of it.

The Blue Jays are in it to win it, but does Freeman want to play in Toronto? And has Toronto’s front office shifted its focus to Kyle Schwarber?

The Dodgers could bring Freeman back home to SoCal, but the front office there has been stressing contract efficiency over big-name hunting for some time now. Would the already-loaded Dodgers ready to pay up for the back end of Freeman’s career?

We'll find out in the days ahead.

Here is what folks were writing about all of this:

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Baseball is designed to break your heart, former commissioner A. Bartlett Giamatti once wrote. Indeed, our favorite players get old, they get waived, they get traded -- and sometimes they leave in free agency. This trade certainly signifies the departure of Freddie Freeman, a franchise icon for the Braves since 2010, MVP winner, five-time All-Star and World Series champion, so it's understandably a trade of mixed emotions for Braves fans. They'll miss Freeman ... but I think they'll come to love Matt Olson. Olson is about as perfect a replacement for Freeman as the Braves could have found: a left-handed, power-hitting, slick-fielding first baseman. He's even a Georgia native, a graduate of Parkview High School in Lilburn -- the same suburban Atlanta school that produced former Brave Jeff Francoeur. Olson is coming off his best season, hitting .271/.371/.540 with 39 home runs for the A's in 156 games. He was worth 5.8 WAR -- compared to Freeman's 4.7. His OPS+ of 153 is right in line with Freeman's best seasons (except his 2020 MVP campaign in the shortened COVID-19 season). He's four years younger and under team control for two more seasons. He's a really good player, and if the club's faceless corporate owners are going to make a business decision to let Freeman go, acquiring Olson is the backup plan that can help send the Braves back to the postseason.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “Opening Day is three weeks from Thursday. The pre-Olson Braves' depth chart at first base was led by John Nogowski, who was released by the Pirates in September, and Orlando Arcia, a middle infielder who has never actually played first. Needless to say, those aren’t really options at all, and whether it was Freeman, fellow free agent Anthony Rizzo or trades for Olson or Luke Voit, the Braves were going to have to do something -- and time was growing thin. Obviously, signing Freeman was the easiest path here, or at least it should have been, but consider this: It’s been known for many years this was going to be his free-agent winter; none of this came as a surprise. They didn’t get a deal done during the 2021 season. They didn’t get a deal done in the first half of the winter before the lockout. They hadn’t gotten a deal done since the Hot Stove re-opened last week. Whether that’s the Braves refusing to meet Freeman’s demands, Freeman being interested in looking elsewhere, both, neither or other reasons we aren’t aware of, the deal just hadn’t gotten done. By trading for Olson, the Braves avoided being the team standing alone at the end of a round of musical chairs, should they have waited for Freeman and lost him anyway.”

R.J, Anderson, CBSSports.com: “General managers have tough jobs. You have to juggle dozens of people, egos, and contracts, be it in your office, in your clubhouse, or on your farm. You have to deal with your owner and your manager, and you have to be able to make it so that both are satisfied despite their at-times clashing priorities. You have to make decisions that pit emotion against logic. You have to do all of that with the knowledge that you are always, always going to be scrutinized. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos was in an unusual predicament entering this offseason. His team just won an unlikely championship in a way -- using role players acquired from other teams at the deadline -- that earned him extra heapings of credit and the benefit of the narrative doubt. Anthopoulos gave his players a chance, people said. He believed in them. Sometimes that's all it takes. It wasn't rational, what he did at the deadline; not in the way that word tends to be used in this league these days. The odds were consistently against the Braves. Going for it on any level was not a resounding decision made on the grounds of pure, coldhearted probabilistic analysis. What was so unusual about Anthopoulos' position is that, by virtue of winning that title, he obtained the goodwill necessary to make an unpopular decision. Then he dared to use it. In this case, that meant employing a first baseman other than Freddie Freeman, who had been a franchise mainstay since his 2010 debut. Freeman, a year removed from winning the National League Most Valuable Player Award, will undoubtedly go down in history as the best Brave of his generation. He made five All-Star Games and won three Silver Sluggers. We now know that he capped his career with Atlanta, at least the first portion of it, with a championship parade. Anthopoulos made this call after resisting the temptation to give Freeman a six-year deal. Anthopoulos (and Braves ownership), seemingly, did not want to be on the hook for massive salaries to a late-30s first baseman. It didn't matter that Freeman was the face of the franchise. It didn't matter that his return appeared to be a fait accompli entering the winter. It didn't matter that a bunch of children received Freeman replica jerseys for Christmas to celebrate the World Series win.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Freeman, the 33-year-old potential Hall of Famer who came to Atlanta a quiet 20-year-old and left a five-time All-Star, franchise icon and World Series champion, won’t work here anymore. He will be replaced by a Gold Glover who turns 28 in two weeks and who, as a high school junior in suburban Atlanta, revered Freeman when he debuted with the Braves. Freeman’s departure was not announced, but rather contextually derived from the moment the Braves shipped four top minor-leaguers, most notably catcher of the future Shea Langeliers, to the A’s for Olson, who capped the most frenetic 24 hours of his professional career by shipping west from A’s camp in Arizona to Florida’s Gulf Coast. Oh, and on the way, signed an eight-year, $168 million extension to ensure his tenure as a Brave will extend beyond the next two seasons. It was a stunning 24 hours for all parties, proof of Major League Baseball’s ruthless efficiency yet also its enduring capacity for. Surely, some Braves fans will never get over the loss of Freeman, the 2020 NL MVP who hit 271 home runs and then, fittingly, crushed one more in Game 6 of the 2021 World Series, a fitting coda to Atlanta’s first championship since 1995.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “MLB’s been back for days now, but it wasn’t really back until the A’s blew it all up. The Chris Bassitt trade was the herald, but the ouster of Matt Olson marks the official end of this era for Oakland. Each of the club’s last two playoff cores reached the postseason in three straight years (2012-14; 2018-2020), so the front office must’ve figured after 86 wins left them out in the October chill it was time to steer into the skid. It’s a clinical, arbitrary end for an enjoyable squad, but A’s fans know the territory.”

MEGAPHONE

“Freddie’s obviously an amazing player. It’s just not going to affect what I come here to do. I’m here to be Matt Olson and that’s all I can really control.”

Olson, on replacing a popular star.

