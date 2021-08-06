Tipsheet: Braves earm some overdue payback against Cardinals

“That was really weird, I’m not going to lie,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “Bases loaded and then they walk guys. It doesn’t really happen that often. But I feel very fortunate and thankful we were able to get three in a row and hopefully get this momentum that we need.”

Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Rockies need to make drastic changes in order to take on those two powerhouses (and the Giants aren’t exactly slouches), and those changes should have begun on Friday. Instead, they sat on their hands, losing a golden opportunity to kick-start a return to competitiveness for a franchise that has reached the playoffs just five times in 28 seasons and has still never won a division title. Colorado did make one trade during deadline week, sending reliever Mychal Givens and his expiring contract to the Reds for a pair of fringe pitching prospects. But that’s not starting a re-build or, if that term strikes you as too strong, re-tooling the roster so much as it is taking care of some necessary chores. And while Givens departed, there were other players rumored to be on the move who ended up staying put.”