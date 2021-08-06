Tipsheet: Braves earm some overdue payback against Cardinals

Over the years the Cardinals have inflicted significant misery on Atlanta Braves fans.
The most recent example came in 2019 when the Cardinals edged the Braves in their emotionally charged National League Division Series. That stirred memories of Atlanta's 2012 wild card nightmare.
So Braves fans surely enjoyed seeing their team finally turn the corner this season at the expense of the Cardinals. Atlanta won six of seven games against them season to stay in the National League East race.
By sweeping the Redbirds this week at Busch Stadium, the injury-battered Braves finally cleared .500 while moving within arm’s reach – 1 ½ games -- of the division lead.
“It’s starting to feel like that mojo is back,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “How these guys are roaring back, it’s kind of like how we’ve done it the last two or three years. It seems more like us. And all of the new guys are pitching in and all of them are having a big hand in what we’re doing now.”
While punishing the Cardinals they looked like a postseason-caliber team. Reacquiring Adam Duvall and adding Jorge Soler before the trade deadline finally restored their offensive power.
“I hope we can get a couple more above .500 so I don’t even have to talk about it anymore,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I haven’t put much into it, honestly. I wish we were 10 over, but we’re not. I like where we are. We’re right there in the race.”
The Braves erased a 4-2 deficit with a six-run eighth inning that was aided by the epic meltdown of Cardinals closer Alex Reyes.
“That was really weird, I’m not going to lie,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “Bases loaded and then they walk guys. It doesn’t really happen that often. But I feel very fortunate and thankful we were able to get three in a row and hopefully get this momentum that we need.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Kevin Goldstein, FanGraphs: “The Rockies need to make drastic changes in order to take on those two powerhouses (and the Giants aren’t exactly slouches), and those changes should have begun on Friday. Instead, they sat on their hands, losing a golden opportunity to kick-start a return to competitiveness for a franchise that has reached the playoffs just five times in 28 seasons and has still never won a division title. Colorado did make one trade during deadline week, sending reliever Mychal Givens and his expiring contract to the Reds for a pair of fringe pitching prospects. But that’s not starting a re-build or, if that term strikes you as too strong, re-tooling the roster so much as it is taking care of some necessary chores. And while Givens departed, there were other players rumored to be on the move who ended up staying put.”
Matt Kelly, MLB.com: “Somehow, after all the renovations the Padres had done to their rotation across the last year, that unit was still the biggest flashing light on the dashboard entering the Deadline. One can’t fault general manager A.J. Preller for trying (the Friars seemingly had Max Scherzer, until all of a sudden they didn’t), but it’s still stunning that San Diego walked away without adding a single impact starter. On one hand, Padres fans could look at Yu Darvish, Chris Paddack and Blake Snell all carrying ERAs of 4.78 or higher between June 1 and the Deadline and bemoan Preller not adding a starter (Paddack also strained his left oblique just after the Deadline passed). But they could also look at the talent level there (along with Joe Musgrove, who was an NL Cy Young Award contender alongside Darvish through the end of May) and figure better times are ahead.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I know Chris Sale is coming back, but the Red Sox's playoff rotation really leaves a lot to be desired at this point. You've got Sale coming off Tommy John surgery, Nathan Eovaldi and his extensive injury history figures to be the number two. Then there's Eduardo Rodriguez, Martin Perez, Nick Pivetta and Garrett Richards from which to choose a three and four. There are some great arms available, but after the deadline we had to hear a bunch of ‘we don't want to jeopardize the future’ talk from Chaim Bloom. This is a franchise that has won four World Series titles this millennium, has one of the best records in baseball, and we're hearing small-market talking points? Get outta here.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “If you want to nitpick -- or maybe it's more than that -- you can say the Giants should have gone all-in for Max Scherzer to anchor the top of their rotation, even though their starters boast the fourth-lowest ERA in the majors. Or you can say they should have convinced the Angels to part with Raisel Iglesias, even though Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee have combined for a 2.10 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP while locking down the ninth inning. What they did do was acquire Kris Bryant, an impact bat who brings useful versatility that makes him a perfect fit for that lineup. Also what they did: ensure the National League West will provide a fascinating race down the stretch.”
Zach Crizer, Yahoo! Sports: “Projection systems still believe in the Yankees, viewing the new and improved roster, including Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, as the second-best in baseball behind the Dodgers. The beefy lineup really does have out-of-the-park power and out-of-this-world potential, but living up to the projected 96-win pace and catching the Rays, Red Sox or A’s for a playoff spot will require injured pitchers like Corey Kluber and Luis Severino to actually return as expected.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’d be excited no matter who we’re playing, because these games all matter and anytime you’re on a streak like we are, you’re feeling good and you’re excited to play But this is obviously a big series with the Mets. It’s going to be huge. … This would be a big momentum builder for the rest of the year.”