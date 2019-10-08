The Atlanta Braves haven't played for the National League pennant since 2001. That's the last time they won a postseason series.
The Braves reached the NLDS last season and lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. They fell to the Dodgers in four games in 2013, too.
In 2012 they lost the wild-card game to the Cardinals 6-3. They lost at the NLDS level in 2010, 2005, 2004, 2003 and 2002.
So the franchise carries nearly two decades of playoff frustration into Game 5 of their NLDS against the Cardinals. The winner moves on to play to the winner of the Dodgers-Nationals series for the pennant.
But Braves manager Brian Snitker doesn't feel the weight of that failure heading into Wednesday's do-or-die game.
"No, I don't think that," he said. "Like I say, this is my second postseason series. So I feel like we haven't won one in a year."
Snitker is more concerned about his team's failure to drive home runners from scoring position.
"I saw the game," he said. "And you know what, today's game was more about the runners that we left at third base, I think, because for as long as my career goes, if you leave it in the fourth inning, the fifth inning or the sixth inning, it's going to come back and get you later in the game, those spares that you need to get.
"Sometimes you do, sometimes you don't. I mean, it happens. I look at it more -- I was kind of more focused on that part of it."
At various points Monday the Braves seemed certain to close out the Cardinals. But they didn't.
“This whole postseason thing is timing, and we had the deck stacked, I thought, pretty good in our favor, more than once today,” Snitker said. “We just couldn’t get a hit. All those guys have carried us all year, and (the Cardinals have) done a good job of pitching to them.”
The Braves have one more chance to make it right.
“It’s intense,” outfielder Nick Markakis told reporters. “It’s where you want to be. It’s what you work all year long to get to. We’re giving ourselves a chance. We’ve just got to put this behind us, get to Game 5 and come out positive.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "The Nationals owe their Game 4 victory to three actors in particular: starting pitcher Max Scherzer, third baseman Anthony Rendon, and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman. Scherzer shoved against a stacked Dodgers lineup and Zimmerman providing the prerequisite Big Moment, a three-run home run to dead center that left the ball lodged beyond the fence. Consider that a fitting twist, because those three figures comprise a good deal of Nationals history. But one of the things they haven't done -- win a playoff series -- now hinges on what will be the fourth Game 5 situation in franchise history. Remember, the Nationals have five total playoff appearances, meaning almost all their October trips have ended in a Game 5. None of them have been victories. In 2012, the Nationals carried a 7-5 lead against the St. Louis Cardinals into the ninth inning before closer Drew Storen blew it with a four-spot that cost Washington the game and the series. A few years later, in 2016, the Nationals lost to the Dodgers in somewhat similar fashion -- though this time the four-spot came in the seventh inning, erasing a 1-0 lead and rendering moot the Nationals' second and third runs, scored in the bottom half of the frame. Then came 2017, when the Nationals were again undone by ... a four-run inning in the middle of the game as part of a 9-8 loss to the Chicago Cubs. That inning turned a 4-3 lead into a 7-4 deficit. All of those losses came at home, by the way, making the Nationals nothing if not predictable. Can this time be different? Well, who knows."
Eddie Matz, ESPN.com: "At the outset, it looked like manager Davey Martinez might have been asking a little too much of his ace. The third batter of the game, Justin Turner, turned on a 95 mph fastball and sent it screaming over the wall in left-center to give L.A. a 1-0 lead. By the time Scherzer had gone through the Dodgers lineup once, he had allowed four batted balls with exit velocity of at least 95 mph. Perhaps even more un-Scherzerian, he hadn't registered a single strikeout. As it turns out, it was all part of the plan. Like a quarterback whose first 15 plays are scripted, Scherzer was under strict orders early: Do whatever it takes to go as deep into the game as you possibly can. In fact, while the Nationals were getting pounded on Sunday in Game 3, Scherzer was approached in the dugout by Martinez, who told his hurler that no, you may not pinch hit, and no, you may not pinch run, and no, you may not pitch in relief (all of which Scherzer volunteered to do). 'You might pitch 140 pitches tomorrow,' Washington's skipper said, knowing how perilously thin his beleaguered bullpen was, 'so just get your rest.' In other words, conserve your energy. Conserve it in the dugout on Sunday. Conserve it some more at home on Monday. But above all else, conserve it Monday night on the mound."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "You wanted drama in the New York Yankees-Minnesota Twins series? Well, you came to the wrong place. The only tension in this American League Division Series was wondering whether Yankees slugger Aaron Judge would spray Budweiser on Giancarlo Stanton, or whether Stanton would douse him with a bottle of champagne first in the celebratory Yankees’ clubhouse. It was that kind of series. It amounted to nothing more than a bye-week for the Yankees."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "The Twins weren’t smote by the vindictive and interventionist baseball gods. Their titanic Yankees-beating machine always had some fatal structural flaws, most notably the bullpen, which allowed an ERA of 9.00 this series to the Yankees bullpen’s 2.03. The Yankees and Twins had similar regular-season results: New York won 103 games with a run differential of plus-204, and Minnesota won 101 games with a run differential of plus-185, which on the surface makes for too fine a margin to call over a five-game series. But the Twins went an MLB-best 69-24 against teams with losing records, and a combined 36-11 against the four 100-loss teams in MLB this year. There’s nothing wrong with that—innumerable good teams have missed the playoffs because they couldn’t put away the cupcakes on their schedule—but it’s not a predictor of success against the higher quality of competition in the postseason."
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "This would be a good time to remind you that in Game 4 (Justin) Verlander will be 36 years and 230 days old. Nobody that old has won a postseason start on short rest in a decade, since Andy Pettitte in 2009 World Series Game 6. Pettitte is one of only five pitchers that old to do so in a clincher, joining Jamie Moyer (2001 ALDS), Rick Reuschel (1989 NLCS), Steve Carlton (1983 NLCS) and Eddie Plank (1913 World Series). Here is why (Astros manager A.J.) Hinch’s decision … er, Verlander’s decision … makes sense: 1. There’s no way when the greatest pitcher in the game says he wants the ball you tell him no. Oh, and by the way, he has allowed the Rays one run in 19 1/3 innings this year. 2. Up two games to one, Houston needs to win one of the next two games to advance to the ALCS. Your choices to start Games 4 and 5 are A) Verlander and (Gerrit) Cole, or B) rookie Jose Urquidy and either Verlander or Cole. Give me option A all day."
MEGAPHONE
"He's one of the best pitchers in the world. It's no more complicated than that."
• Astros manager A.J. Hinch, on deciding to start Justin Verlander on short rest in Game 4 of ALDS against Tampa Bay.