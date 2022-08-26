Tipsheet: Braves roll into Cardinals series as NL's standard-setting team

The defending World Champion Atlanta Braves are the National League’s model franchise.

Like the Los Angeles Dodgers, they do a remarkable job with their player development. Unlike the Dodgers, they built a championship-caliber deal without spending crazy money in the marketplace.

They are holding their own in the National League East again this season while battling two aggressive spenders, the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies.

Earlier this month the Braves suffered a tough series in New York while losing four of five games. That set them back in the division race.

Since then they have won 14 of 16 games to pull within two games of the Mets. They just swept the tanking Pittsburgh Pirates in three games by the combined score of 22-4.

“I feel like we can beat you in different ways,” Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “Like we can pitch and play defense and obviously we can swing it a little bit too.”

The Braves combine excellent pitching with talented core group of position players, including elite prospects who graduated to the big leagues and locked in with long-term deals.

Exciting outfielder Michael Harris II was the latest to sign, getting $72 million over eight years.

Writing for ESPN.com, David Schoenfield had this take on another one of the talented Braves youngsters:

Have they built the Vaughn Grissom statue yet at Truist Park? In his first 14 games, the 21-year-old rookie hit .420/.463/.660 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and 14 runs. The Braves went 12-2 in those games. He's the 31st player in the wild-card era (since 1995) to hit .400 through his first 14 games (minimum 40 plate appearances) -- a list that includes (Albert) Pujols and Corey Seager, as well as Jeff Francoeur, who did it for the Braves in 2005 (and many others you haven't heard of). It will be interesting to see what the Braves do with Grissom once Ozzie Albies returns. He has started taking batting practice as he returns from his broken foot.

The team’s impasse with free agent first baseman Freddie Freeman last winter was frustrating, but the trade for first baseman Matt Olson yielded a sufficient (and younger) replacement.

Olson broke out of his 4-for-26 slump by going 3-for-5 with a grand slam in Atlanta’s 14-2 victory at Pittsburgh Wednesday.

He has 66 extra-base hits this season, one fewer than teammate Austin Riley. They are trying to become the first two Braves to produce more than 80 extra-base hits in the same season.

“I don’t think it’s been the most consistent year by any means,” Olson told MLB.com. “You’re finding a way to get extra-base hits. You’ve got to check-swing a couple out there every once in a while. But seriously, it’s good. There’s always room for improvement, but you take your victories.”

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna's off-field misadventures continued with a DUI bust, but he had already seen his role reduced. The Braves are quite capable of moving on without him if need be.

The Braves will open their series with the Cardinals by starting rookie Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA), who has held opponents to one run in four of his last five starts.

He threw six scoreless innings against the Cardinals in July in a game the Braves eventually lost 3-2 in 11 innings. Strider allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Strider is one more reason why the Braves are a threat to repeat as World Champions and remain a model franchise for years to come.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “One came down from the Rocky Mountains, the other across from the desert. One was no longer wanted, the other no longer needed. They were two of the National League West’s biggest and brightest stars, becoming franchise icons in Colorado and Arizona, only to be traded in the cold business of baseball. Now teammates, after being the centerpieces of the most lopsided trades in their respective franchise histories, they have found utopia in the middle of the country. Welcome to St. Louis, home of the Greatest Corner Infield in baseball. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado, who have combined for 14 All-Star appearances, 13 Gold Glove awards and eight Silver Slugger awards, now have a chance to achieve a historic feat last accomplished more than two decades ago. Perhaps the most dynamic corner infield since Chipper Jones and Fred McGriff in Atlanta during the 90’s, they could become the first teammates to finish 1-2 in the MVP balloting since Jeff Kent and Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants in 2000.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “Some high-profile players will have the ability to opt out of their contracts this offseason, which would thrust some big names on to the free-agent market. Tops on that list is Jacob deGrom, who has said on the record multiple times that he plans to exercise his opt-out of his contract, which calls for him to earn $30.5 million in 2023 with a $32.5 million club option for 2024. That deGrom would make such a move at age 34 after missing more than a year with arm issues would appear to be a risk, but considering that teammate Max Scherzer signed a three-year, $130 million contract at 37, he should land a deal that makes his current one look like a bargain. The biggest question is whether the Mets will retain deGrom, which would likely mean paying their top two starters more than $80 million combined in 2023 and ’24. Carlos Correa can opt out of each of the final two years and $70.2 million of his deal with the Twins, but the soon-to-be 28-year-old isn’t having a great year, leading many to believe he will stay with Minnesota and consider opting out after the 2024 season. Correa’s former teammate, Justin Verlander, has already thrown enough innings to trigger a $25 million player option for 2023. Despite the fact that he turns 40 in February, he’s the AL Cy Young Award frontrunner, so Verlander could try to use his stellar season to get another year from the Astros or even test the free-agent market. Nolan Arenado has five years and $144 million remaining on his contract, and while it seems unlikely that he will opt out of that deal, his strong 2022 season -- and a relatively weak crop of free-agent third basemen -- could cause him to consider it. At the very least, perhaps Arenado could parlay the opt-out clause into an extra guaranteed year from the Cardinals.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Short of a nasty surprise injury in September, it seems almost certain that (Carlos) Rodón will exercise the opt-out in his contract and become a free agent. A few months ago, I compared Joe Musgrove to the other pitchers likely to be available in free agency, excluding those with opt-outs, and Musgrove dominated that market. Musgrove has since signed an extension, so Rodón fits into the free agent class in a similar position. Jacob deGrom stands out as the best pitcher available should he opt out, but given his recent health record, he may find himself in a position where he gets a more lucrative version of Rodón’s deal from this past winter. Perhaps I’m misreading the market, but I don’t think anyone’s going to offer deGrom $200 million given the injury concerns, but I could see something like two years and $85 million, or two years and $90 million with an opt-out that would allow deGrom a chance to get back into free agency quickly. That might mean the biggest pitcher contract this offseason going to Rodón.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “(Angels owner Arte) Moreno has long been known as a demanding boss, which is not unusual in private industry. But in this era of analytics, in which most owners are comfortable deferring to baseball operations departments, Moreno has been an outlier in how often he shoved his front-office professionals out of the way and made his own deals. He would intermittently shuttle staffers into his version of a penalty box, to the degree that job titles really didn't matter; what mattered was how much sway the managers and general managers had in that moment with Moreno. The notion of a chain of command has been little more than theory within the Angels organization, which has made it difficult for Moreno's team to keep up with baseball's more data-driven teams. Moreno took control of the Angels in 2003, fresh off a World Series win, and for years, his title-winning manager Mike Scioscia was perceived by peers to have more practical power than any other in baseball, more than former Angels GM Tony Reagins too. But over time, as the Angels' struggles continued, Scioscia's influence waned, and he retired in 2018. By then, Billy Eppler was the GM; he convinced (Shohei) Ohtani to sign with the Angels and reduced the payroll mess, but his teams never reached the postseason. Against Eppler's suggestions, Moreno insisted upon the hiring of former Angels coach Joe Maddon following the 2019 season. Maddon briefly held the throne of most powerful employee, and Eppler was gone before the 2020 season was up. Earlier this year, after Maddon fell out of favor, supplanted as the favorite by (GM Perry) Minasian, Maddon was fired and replaced by Phil Nevin. Now, the presumption among executives is that in the face of the 2022 disaster, even Minasian might be on double secret probation.”

MEGAPHONE

“I'm thrilled that we're playing this way. There were a lot of parts of the season that were really frustrating. We felt all along that we knew this was probably a tough needle to thread. We knew a lot of things had to go really well to compete against where [the Cardinals] and the Brewers were this year. I think we said that. But we felt, as we were struggling, 'We're much better than this.'”

Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer, after his team won two games against the Cardinals.