The Atlanta Braves serve as the model franchise for teams that want to draft well, sign the right international prospects, develop their young talent and retain the best of for the long haitul.

That is the franchise the Cardinals’ management team should emulate, since Bill DeWitt Jr. will never match the San Diego Padres, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies for spending.

And after watching the Braves school the Cardinals this week at Busch Stadium, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Co. should emulate their counterparts on the playing field as well.

What a show the Braves put on. They hit. They ran the bases aggressively. They stole outs with brilliant fielding plays. And they pitched well, despite starting fill-in rookies in two of the games of the three games they won.

While the Cardinals and some other National League hopefuls stumbled through the first week of the season, the Braves arrived on time and on point with their 5-1 start.

“We’re playing good baseball right now,” manager Brian Snitker said after his team completed an impressive sweep of the Cardinals. “This is a really good club here that we just faced.”

Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has finally recovered fully from his 2021 knee surgery. He is flying around the field and playing like an MVP candidate.

“It’s great seeing him out there running around like that. He couldn’t do that last year,” Snitker said. “His leg wouldn’t let him. Now that he’s healthy and all that, it’s a fun thing to watch.

Writing for ESPN.com, Jeff Passan had this take on the Braves:

Compared to their 2021 championship team, this year's incarnation boasts far more talent. The additions: Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and Spencer Strider, plus Kyle Wright in a prominent role and Ronald Acuna Jr, healthy. Gone are Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson -- no doubt two vital players, but, sized up against the half-dozen who weren't there, not even close in terms of impact.

Losing Max Fried for an unknown period because of an Opening Day hamstring tweak doesn't help matters, but it's not thought to be serious. A playoff rotation of Fried, Strider, Wright and Charlie Morton, backed by a deep bullpen and manager Brian Snitker's canny use of it, will give Atlanta the pitching advantage in most series. And that's to say nothing of a lineup with Olson, Harris, Murphy, Acuña, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Travis d'Arnaud and more. Talent is great. Talent with experience is dangerous.

The Cardinals saw that first hand again this week.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks in Our National Pastime have been writing:

Catherine Galanti, Baseball Prospectus: “I know—we’re less than a week into the season, but their two series so far have been against Colorado and Arizona, and the Padres have only scraped together a 3-3 record. That’s nothing against the Rockies or Diamondbacks, in fact, good for them for playing that well against a formidable foe. Still, the two clubs have been perceived as the bottom of the NL West barrel for years, which begs the question: how good are the Padres, really? The Padres could be good. They should be good. But right now, and maybe for the foreseeable future, they are caught in the spin cycle that is the fight for second in their division. The Padres could be good, but so could anyone else, and even teams that historically haven’t put up much of a fight aren’t making it easy. In Tuesday’s game, the Padres floundered where they should have flown, losing a four-run lead in a fashion mlb.com aptly described as ‘squandering.’”

Brent Maguire, MLB.com: “After posting a 3.66 ERA and striking out 131 hitters in 19 starts as a rookie last year, (Nick) Lodolo was already viewed as one of the most exciting young starting pitchers. The 25-year-old's first start in 2023 only reaffirmed that belief. While his velocity was down a few mph, Lodolo dominated the Pirates by generating 22 swings-and-misses (45.8 percent of swings against him), both of which were career bests for a single game. His curveball was dominant as usual with a 59% whiff rate but it's the progression of his changeup (four whiffs on six swings) that is even more exciting. After allowing a .336 expected batting average on his changeup last year, the pitch now looks like a real weapon that he can use to mitigate any platoon splits against right-handed hitters.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Blue Jays were our staff pick to win the AL East, moreso due to the strength of their lineup than their pitching, though I think it’s safe to say that nobody thought their run prevention would be this bad, this early. Indeed, the team gave up nine runs to the Cardinals in an Opening Day victory, then lost three straight, surrendering nine runs in two of those games. Whether in Canada or the United States, that’s not a good exchange rate. It’s not often that a team gives up nine or more runs in three of its first four games, and as you might guess, it’s rarely an indicator of quality. It’s happened just 12 times in the Wild Card era (1995 onward), including twice this year . . . The 10 previous teams to get beat up with such frequency to start the season combined for a winning percentage that equates to a 71–91 record. Five of those teams went on to lose 95 or more games, and only two finished at .500 or better, with the 2001 Cardinals the only ones to make the playoffs, and that as a Wild Card team. That’s not great company to be in, and yet the Blue Jays aren’t alone even among teams in their division; the Orioles gave up exactly nine runs in each of their first three games, making them the fourth Wild Card-era team to allow at least nine in all three and the first since the 2005 Rockies. Yet neither of them came close to allowing as many runs as the Phillies did over their first four games: 37, as compared to Toronto’s 31 and Baltimore’s 27.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “The Rays have barely completed one full turn through their rotation, and while plenty can change in the 156 games that remain, the early returns are daunting. At 6-0, Tampa Bay is the only Major League Baseball team that’s still undefeated, and the first four arms in their rotation – All-Star starter Shane McClanahan, Eflin, Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen – were virtually unhittable. They allowed just five runs in their first four games, striking out 30, walking just three and posting a 0.39 earned-run average as the Rays posted a 27-5 run differential. After a 7-2 win over the Nationals on Wednesday, the Rays became the first team to start 6-0 since 2016. According to MLB.com, they're the first team to do so while outscoring each opponent by four or more runs since 1884.”

Joon Lee, ESPN.com: The Yankees might not be the trendy, young Jays oozing with potential or the analytically savvy Tampa Bay Rays that seem to pull stars out of thin air year after year, but they still have one of the most talented rosters in the entire sport. Aaron Judge continues to anchor this lineup and the hope is that top prospect Anthony Volpe cements his place as a long-term shortstop for years to come. While New York still has issues with pitching depth, it signed Carlos Rodon to a massive contract during the offseason to take some weight off of Gerrit Cole's shoulders. Rodon starts the season on the injured list, highlighting the Yankees' biggest concern this season: health. If their core contributors manage to stay on the field, this team will be a threat to make a deep run into the postseason and topple the Astros. Much of that weight will lie on the shoulders of Rodon and Volpe, the roster's two most noteworthy additions this season. If Volpe can meet expectations and provide more offensive production at shortstop, and if Rodon can stay healthy, the Yankees will be tough to beat in October.

MEGAPHONE

“Not only do I feel obligated to be a part of that, as everybody in here is, but I want to get as good as I can. You look around this locker room and see so much talent that other teams have given up on. They’ve come here and outperformed any expectation anyone’s ever had for them.”

Pitcher Zach Elfin, on joining the Tampa Bay Rays.