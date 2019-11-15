With fill-in closer Carlos Martinez looking to rejoin the starting rotation and Jordan Hicks on the mend from Tommy John surgery, the Cardinals need bullpen help.
Yes, they have been burned in the relief marketplace many times before. Brett Cecil, Luke Gregerson and Greg Holland ranked among their many recent failures and pricey Andrew Miller has yielded a middling return so far.
But, yes, the Cardinals could still have used a quality late-inning arm like lefty Will Smith — who jumped off the market for a three-year, $40 million contract with the Atlanta Braves.
Smith converted 34 of 38 save opportunities for the San Francisco Giants this past year and posted a 2.76 earned-run average. He limited opponents to a .196 batting average and was selected for the All-Star Game.
He was willing to return to the Giants for the $17.8 million qualifying offer if he didn't quickly receive a suitable offer from another team. He wasn't going to wait out the market and end up like fellow reliever Craig Kimbrel, who didn't sign until after the draft pick compensation attached to him expired.
The Braves, Smith's hometown team, stepped up to add him to Mark Melancon and probably Shane Greene in the back of their bullpen. That trio will earn about $35 million next season, assuming the Braves remain committed to the arbitration-eligible Greene.
You will recall that late innings became an adventure for the otherwise impressive Braves last season. General manager Alex Anthopoulos is doing his best to make sure that's not an issue again.
So what are the Cardinals going to do about their bullpen? Right now it looks like Miller, Giovanny Gallegos and perhaps Ryan Helsley are the late-inning guys.
What could go wrong?
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "Major League Baseball general managers slowly trickled out through the resort courtyard late Thursday morning to catch rides to the airport, talking and laughing with one another, giving their best Thanksgiving wishes, and promising to catch up on the phone. One GM stood off to the side, obscured by the tall bushes toward the check-in desk, not talking to a soul. Jeff Luhnow, general manager of the Houston Astros, was the man everyone was talking about at these annual general manager meetings, but for all of the wrong reasons. There may be 30 different agendas at these meetings, but this time virtually all were united on one front. They want to see the Astros go down. And go down hard. They want the Astros to pay a fortune in penalties, being fined a record amount of money, forfeiting draft picks, international signing bonuses, and two even told USA TODAY Sports they wish MLB would force them to vacate the 2017 World Series title."
Michael Rosenberg, SI.com: "The Astros are a lot like the Patriots: They win a ton, they have unconventional methods, they are secret about those methods, and there is a lingering suspicion that they like to dress up as valet-parking attendants and steal cars. And so, much as rival NFL teams loved the Spygate scandal, there are surely a lot of baseball executives cackling and rubbing their hands together right now. But there are also a few key differences here. One is that the sports are quite different. Football teams are always terrified about somebody watching their practices. Baseball players do a lot of their practicing in full view of the public. To this day, many members of the 2001 St. Louis Rams believe, but cannot prove, that the Patriots filmed their walkthrough before the Super Bowl. It’s hard to even find a comparable possible allegation in baseball, unless somebody says the Astros videotaped the meetings when they go over opposing hitters or something. The other big difference: The Patriots were widely seen as the lone team breaking this rule, and they were warned about it. A year before Spygate broke, NFL senior vice president for football operations issued a memo reminding teams that 'videotaping of any type, including but not limited to taping of an opponent's offensive or defensive signals, is prohibited.' The Pats kept doing it, and they were perceived as outliers. The Astros may be perceived as the worst offenders. They might even be the worst offenders. But they are definitely not the only offenders. The 2017 Red Sox were fined for using Apple watches to steal signs. The technology was different, but this was the same offense the Astros committed. If the Astros are only proven to have done it in 2017, then that means they stopped before the league started issuing firm warnings about it. But that is an enormous if."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "(David) Ross was a beloved member of that Cubs championship squad. Now, the former backup backstop is tasked with replacing (Joe) Maddon, who won at least 92 games in four of his five tries. Good luck. Ross is coming directly from the ESPN booth, having never managed before. In other words, his learning curve could be steep -- or, maybe it won't be, given his pre-existing relationship with the Cubs' front office and their top players. Other teams expect the Cubs to shake up their roster this winter, so Ross might be spared the direct comparisons to Maddon. The best-case scenario: Ross is a breath of fresh air. He offers his own twists on some of Maddon's quirky tricks -- though not all of them -- but is open-minded about progressive tactics in a way that more accomplished skippers have a hard time maintaining. His past relationships prove to be an asset, not a liability, and he prevents the new-look Cubs from having their dynasty lapse. The worst-case scenario: Ross is a downmarket Maddon whose inexperience shows time and again. His pre-existing relationships only confound the problem, as he's unwilling to bench his friends. Everyone gets fired by the end of his contract and it takes him a decade to get another managerial chance."
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: "The definition of an innings-eater has changed drastically over the years, but whatever your current parameters might be, the Brewers didn't have one in 2019. There were four teams that didn't have a single ERA qualifier, including the Brewers. GM David Stearns and manager Craig Counsell have done a remarkable job of piecing together staffs of 'out-getters' the past couple of seasons. Their task would be so much simpler with at least three-fifths of a stable rotation, and with bloated September rosters now a thing of the past, there may no longer be another choice. One pitcher we know isn't the answer: Chase Anderson, who finished strong and was second in innings for Milwaukee. He's gone, having been dealt to Toronto in one of the offseason's first trades. However, Brandon Woodruff might be ready to become a staff anchor, a pitcher capable of putting up 180-190 above-average frames. Now it's a matter of augmenting him. Based on Cot's Contracts payroll projections, Milwaukee should have $40 million to $50 million to spend before reaching last season's payroll level, plus a modest increase. You figure an increase is warranted as the Brewers look to make the most of the two years left in which they can count on having Christian Yelich around. The Brewers won't be a factor in the Gerrit Cole or Stephen Strasburg chases, but they should be in play for any pitchers among the tiers beneath those stars. Milwaukee has other needs -- a catcher, an infielder -- but the mantra ought to be innings, innings, innings."
Mike Oz, Yahoo! Sports: "Two free-agents-to-be have accepted qualifying offers from Major League Baseball clubs, which is two more than some years. Jake Odorizzi will return to the Minnesota Twins and Jose Abreu will be back with the Chicago White Sox next season after accepting one-year, $17.8 million contracts and foregoing free agency. The qualifying offer has proven a thorn in the side of free agents in years past. A team that signs the qualifying-offer players will now forfeit a draft pick to their former team. Modern MLB teams have gotten stingy with those draft picks, which is part of the reason Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel sat on the free-agent market last year into June. After the MLB draft, the draft-pick compensation part of the qualifying offer goes away, which is why teams quickly signed Keuchel and Kimbrel. Until 2015, nobody has accepted a qualifying offer. Colby Rasmus was the first. Now a handful of players have. The draft-pick compensation won’t hurt the likes of Cole, Strasburg and (Anthony) Rendon. If teams are willing to pay nine figures, a draft pick won’t stop that. Rather, history has proven that it hurts the mid-range free agents who aren’t assured larger multi-year deals. That’s probably part of why Odorizzi and Abreu took the qualifying offers."
MEGAPHONE
"It's definitely pretty surreal, being in the same conversation as (Barry) Bonds. Having the same amount of MVPs as Albert (Pujols) is obviously special. You've seen what he did over the course of his career. Just being in the same conversation with the all-time greats -- it means a lot."
American League MVP Mike Trout, to ESPN.