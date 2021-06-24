Tipsheet: Brewers avoid prolonged slump, regain traction in NL Central

Ray Ratto , The Defector: “My original thought here was to eject any manager who demands a search and finds nothing, but that’s no good. Managers have been stripped of almost all their prerogatives by the malignant office-manager class of GM, so screwing with other teams is the only madcap alternative they have since they’re not getting to manage their own. So what about failed challenges resulting in the ejecting of the other team’s pitcher as an alternative? Sure, this can quickly be turned into a tactic for the J.T. Brubakers of the world to be exchanged cheerfully for the Jacob deGroms, but the next part of the rule is that a challenged manager can then have the opponent’s best player ejected out of mere petty vengeance. This can be continued ad infinitum until the game becomes chess for psychopaths and Camden Yards looks like Antietam. Now who doesn’t want that?”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “First game in the majors? Check. Standing ovation? Check. First curtain call? Check. Delivering on the hype? Absolutely. Nobody doubts Wander Franco will hit in the big leagues, but the Tampa Bay Rays reinforced the belief that he will be an impact hitter right away when manager Kevin Cash put him in the No. 2 slot in the lineup for his major league debut on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against the visiting Boston Red Sox. No big deal? Well, the last player younger than Franco to hit second in his debut was Andruw Jones in 1996. The only other younger players since 1970 to hit second in their debuts were Roberto Alomar and Ken Griffey Jr. -- you know, just two future Hall of Famers. And all the kid did was go 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a clutch three-run home run. After the homer in the fifth inning, he hopped his way through the high-five line to the dugout in joyful celebration and then stepped out on the field for the standing ovation and a triumphant wave to the fans. It took just five innings for the game's next superstar to arrive with an exclamation point.”