Tipsheet: Brewers avoid prolonged slump, regain traction in NL Central

The Milwaukee Brewers are savoring their day off Thursday. It’s the only one they'll get during a busy 34-day span.
“It’s huge,” Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff told reporters. “It feels like we’ve been on the road for a good month now.”
The injury-depleted Brewers buckled earlier in June. They let the Cincinnati Reds sweep them at home in a three-game series, then they extended their losing streak to five games by losing twice at Colorado.
Since then, though, the Brewers won four of five games heading into a homestand where they will finally feel the energy of full stadium capacity.
First up are three games against the Rockies, then Brewers host the Chicago Cubs for a three-game National League Central showdown.
For the moment the Brewers are a half-game up on the Cubs, 4 ½ games ahead of the Reds and 5 ½ games beyond on the reeling Cardinals in the division race.
“We just have to continue trying to play good baseball and keep putting ourselves in position to win to stay in the thick of things,” Woodruff said.
The Brewers will need to fill some roster gaps as the season's second half nears. Dan Vogelbach had been playing first base as a stopgap measure, but he landed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
Vogelbach was hitting just .216 with a .709 on-base-plus slugging percentage when he got hurt.
That will give Keston Hiura another chance to earn the job. Back in 2019 he hit 19 homers in 84 games as a rookie while posting a .938 OPS.
But he hit just .212 last season and he is hitting just .127 this season. Hiura has returned twice to the minors for remedial work and his second stint restored some of his confidence.
“Things have been feeling good the past couple of weeks,” Hiura told reporters. “I’ve been telling people it feels normal, and normal is good. It’s not something that’s uncomfortable, something that I’m trying to do different. It just feels normal. That’s what I’ve been looking for the past year or so.”
Hiura’s struggle -- combined with the multiple injury hits the Brewers suffered this season -- sapped the team's offense depth. Third baseman Travis Shaw is shelved by a serious shoulder injury and outfielder Lorenzo Cain is hobbled by recurring hamstring issues.
Is Ryan Braun pondering a comeback bid?
“Nothing at this point,” Brewers general manager Matt Arnold told reporters. “Obviously, Ryan has a great history of success here with the Brewers so it’s probably up to him whether he’s done playing or not. It’s something we haven’t really discussed too much at this point.”
So is it time to hit the trade market?
“I think we’re going to explore what we can there to some degree but at the same time, we’re looking forward to seeing what Keston can do,” Arnold said. “He’s done a really nice job at Triple-A and he’s also had success in the big leagues before. If he’s able to step up, that would be a great thing.”
And if he doesn’t?
“Jace Peterson has also had some nice at-bats this season for us as well, and even this series," Arnold said. "He’s had some really hard hits but has just been a little unlucky. We feel good about our group there but obviously, we’ll continue to evaluate the market over the next few weeks.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “This can’t go on. Major League Baseball’s attempt to legislate illegal substances off pitchers’ bodies and out of the game couldn’t even make it through the first full night of games before it devolved into a sideshow of showmanship, head games and performance art. Start with Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi’s daft challenge of future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer – the first skipper to touch that third rail of undressing an opposing pitcher without significant probable cause – and continue through the dozens and dozens of post-inning inspections, capped by Sergio Romo’s disrobing, and one thought comes to mind. This is the worst possible development for the game. Oh, the intent is noble. Not unlike the so-called steroid era, big league pitchers’ willingness to rub the nastiest substances on their persons in order to spin the ball like a Greek waiter spins plates has warped the game. Spider Tack’s gotta go, along with many of the homemade concoctions that turn any pitch into a stick-and-spin scenario. But not like this.”
Ray Ratto, The Defector: “My original thought here was to eject any manager who demands a search and finds nothing, but that’s no good. Managers have been stripped of almost all their prerogatives by the malignant office-manager class of GM, so screwing with other teams is the only madcap alternative they have since they’re not getting to manage their own. So what about failed challenges resulting in the ejecting of the other team’s pitcher as an alternative? Sure, this can quickly be turned into a tactic for the J.T. Brubakers of the world to be exchanged cheerfully for the Jacob deGroms, but the next part of the rule is that a challenged manager can then have the opponent’s best player ejected out of mere petty vengeance. This can be continued ad infinitum until the game becomes chess for psychopaths and Camden Yards looks like Antietam. Now who doesn’t want that?”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “First game in the majors? Check. Standing ovation? Check. First curtain call? Check. Delivering on the hype? Absolutely. Nobody doubts Wander Franco will hit in the big leagues, but the Tampa Bay Rays reinforced the belief that he will be an impact hitter right away when manager Kevin Cash put him in the No. 2 slot in the lineup for his major league debut on Tuesday at Tropicana Field against the visiting Boston Red Sox. No big deal? Well, the last player younger than Franco to hit second in his debut was Andruw Jones in 1996. The only other younger players since 1970 to hit second in their debuts were Roberto Alomar and Ken Griffey Jr. -- you know, just two future Hall of Famers. And all the kid did was go 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a clutch three-run home run. After the homer in the fifth inning, he hopped his way through the high-five line to the dugout in joyful celebration and then stepped out on the field for the standing ovation and a triumphant wave to the fans. It took just five innings for the game's next superstar to arrive with an exclamation point.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The 17-game losing streak did not feature many blowouts. Five times the D-Backs lost by one run and only six times did they lose by more than three runs. They were in the majority of those 17 games, which makes it all the more gut-wrenching. It's one thing to go to the park and get blown out every night. It's another to battle and still keep coming up short.Some better bullpen work and a few more favorable bounces in close games and the D-Backs could've been what, 7-10 in the 17 games? Maybe even 8-9 or 9-8? It's better to be lucky than good, but you have to be good too, and the D-Backs are the epitome of a team that finds a way to lose rather than a team that finds a way to pull out a win . . . Not surprisingly, Arizona was the worst hitting team in baseball during the 17-game losing streak, authoring a .216/.275/.324 batting line overall. That was approximately 34 percent below average once adjusted for ballpark and the league run-scoring environment.”
MEGAPHONE
"It had nothing to do with substances, he had no probable cause to ask for it. The umps shouldn't have allowed it, but it happened and you have to deal with it. This is what we're going to have to deal with. You think you're going to intimidate a Max Scherzer, it's just not going to happen. You're just going to piss him off and make him concentrate that much harder."
Washington National general manager Mike Rizzo, ripping Phillies manager Joe Girardi for subjecting Scherzer to three umpire inspections.