Milwaukee Brewers slugger/philosopher Eric Thames says his team must find the right mindset entering its critical four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.
The Brewers must be fired up as they try to work back into the wild card playoff race. On the other hand, they can't afford to press.
“It’s hard, because baseball is that sport where it’s like a bird in your hand,” Thames told MLB.com “You can’t hold it too tight or you’ll kill it. You can’t hold it too loose or it will fly away.
“It’s one of those things you just have to get in there and compete, do your best, and at the end of the day, let things go.”
The injury-depleted Brewers have showed some fight lately. They won two of three games against the Cubs, then split two games with the powerful Houston Astros in interleague play.
They are four games back of the Cubs for the second wild card slot -- with the Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks also in their way -- so the Brewers must make the most of this match-up.
“We want meaningful games after this, and there's going to be,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “It's going to be a good series, man. We've got to win games. The Cubs aren't the only team in this thing. They're one of the teams we have to beat, and this is a chance to do it head to head.”
The Brewers are missing slugger Keston Hiura, who is missing significant time with a hamstring muscle pull.
Third baseman Mike Moustakas still bothered by the bruised wrist suffered against the Cardinals and center fielder Lorenzo Cain has been hobbled by a bruised knee.
On the plus side, the Brewers have turned Pittsburgh Pirates washout Jordan Lyles into their stopper.
Lyles was 0-5 with a 10.00 ERA in his final seven starts with the Pirates. And in his first seven starts for the Brewers he is 5-1 with a 2.56 ERA.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks are writing about Missouri and SEC football:
Romando Dixon, USA Today: "Missouri started the season with an ill-advised road game at Wyoming. And that was the case before the Tigers lost 37-31, raising doubts about how they'll be able to handle what appeared to be manageable early-season schedule. A sure-fire way to lose a winnable game is to commit turnovers, and Missouri had three doozies — an interception in the end zone, a fumble returned for a touchdown and another fumble at Wyoming's 1-yard-line. Missouri moved the ball well enough to believe this is a team you don't want to overlook. But the SEC East is still a two-team division."
Alex Scarborough, ESPN.com: "When Bo Nix found Seth Williams for the game-winning touchdown in Arlington, Texas, fans inside AT&T Stadium started the time honored chant, 'S-E-C!' But boy, it was nearly not the SEC's weekend. Not at all. If Auburn had lost to Oregon -- and for much of the game it looked like that was going to happen -- the conference would have taken a big L to start the season. Because before that moment, we saw Missouri lose to Wyoming, South Carolina blow a lead to North Carolina, Ole Miss fall flat against Memphis and the coup de gras of Tennessee losing at home to Georgia State. You read that read: not Georgia but Georgia State. So, no, don't go crazy SEC fans. Savor the Auburn win, which put the Pac-12 back in its sad, lonely place. Enjoy Alabama beating up on Duke, LSU thumping Georgia Southern and Texas A&M dominating Texas State. But when it comes to conference chest-thumping, pump the brakes a bit. Nix and Williams saved the weekend from being a total disaster, but it didn't erase some other woeful performances."
Tim Rohan, SI.com: "Aside from Auburn’s come-from-behind win, Saturday was not great for the SEC—especially for teams in the middle-to-lower class. Let’s take a look around the conference: Tennessee loses, 38–30, to Georgia State, a team that went 2-10 last season. Also remember, the Volunteers paid Georgia State $950,000 to schedule this game. Missouri loses, 37–31, to Wyoming, in the first game of the Kelly Bryant era. The score seems closer than it actually was, too. Wyoming led 34–17 entering the fourth quarter. South Carolina loses 24–20, to North Carolina, and is forced to watch Mack Brown dance. Ole Miss loses, 15–10, to Memphis, and the Rebels fail to produce 100 yards passing or rushing. The day could’ve been worse. Arkansas only beat Portland State by a touchdown, and Mississippi State had a scare against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns."
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "The Crimson Tide did what it always does to start the season, remorselessly grinding a Power Five opponent to dust on an allegedly neutral field. This time it was Duke, the score was 42-3, and the site was Atlanta. Alabama didn’t perpetuate the shock-and-awe start of 2018 but was never in any danger of not winning handily. Tua Tagovailoa did his thing, producing the week’s top passer rating of any quarterback playing against a Power Five team (217.5). Georgia opened on the road for the first time since 2013, and against an SEC opponent for the first time since 1995. The Bulldogs looked the part of a title contender, rolling Vanderbilt 30-6 in Nashville. They jumped to a 21-0 lead midway through the second quarter before lapsing offensively and failing to finish drives. Georgia’s defense allowed just one play from scrimmage longer than 20 yards."
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Missouri will get its groove back. That was just a strange, weird, crazy game against Wyoming, and while there might be concerns on the defensive side after having so many problems, they won’t matter this week. This won’t be the wild-and-crazy shootout you might like or think is coming from these two programs known for high-octane offenses, but it’ll be a solid Tiger victory that gets the season going – and makes Bryant look even better."
MEGAPHONE
"It's definitely a learned skill. It's something that you've got to really focus on, try to be disciplined on. Thankfully, it's not something that just goes away when you haven't been around for a while."
Cubs handyman Ben Zobrist, on reclaiming his leadoff role after a months-long hiatus from baseball.