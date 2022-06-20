Tipsheet: Brewers exploit tanking Reds, prepare for Cardinals showdown

The Milwaukee Brewers are still missing several injured players, including key starting pitchers Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff and second baseman Kolten Wong.

But they appear to be ready for their four-game showdown with the Cardinals this week in Milwaukee.

After losing 10 of 11 games during a June swoon, the Brewers stabilized while winning five of their last seven games. Their three-game sweep of the tanking Reds in Cincinnati pulled them even with the Cardinals for the National League Central lead.

“To come here and get a sweep, they are much needed wins for sure,” Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe told MLB.com after Sunday’s 6-3 victory. “We had some tough losses in New York; we played our hearts out over there and we played some good baseball. The guys pitched well, we just didn’t come out on the winning end there.

“Today we came out swinging the bats really well, [Adrian] Houser pitched well and our bullpen has been phenomenal. As long as those guys keep doing that, we’re going to give them some runs and we’re going to do well.”

Now the Brewers will try to build on their sweep while starting staff ace Corbin Burnes Monday night.

“Look, we had a tough start to this trip and finished it really strong,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “I like that. We’re banged up still, especially on the pitching staff. It looks like we’ve got some guys coming back so that’s good, but the schedule is the schedule. It’s always difficult.

“We’ve got a difficult homestand with two good baseball teams. There’s no breaks in the schedule. It always challenges you.”

While the Brewers have had to patch together a starting rotation with Peralta and Woodruff shelved, bullpen depth has remained a team strength – in sharp contrast to the Cardinals’ relief struggles.

On Sunday it was Hoby Milner’s turn to come up big. He won a critical showdown with yesteryear slugger Joey Votto while striking him out on four pitches.

“He's pitching wonderfully,” Counsell said. “Our bullpen had a great series, period. They were excellent. For Hoby it was a big at-bat, it's a good hitter, it's their spot to make it real game and make those guys make pressure pitches, and he threw a bunch of great pitches to Joey.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Despite spending $179 million to lure sluggers Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia – and laying out $742 million for five players since the $330 million pact to lure Bryce Harper to Philly in 2019 – these Phillies sputtered badly. They lost eight of their first 12 games before a 3-10 stretch cost Girardi his job as Castellanos (.210 average the last three weeks of May) and Schwarber (.184 through 48 games) got off to unsteady starts. Girardi’s dismissal, from both inside and out, seemed like a long exhalation. And since then, the Phillies have taken off. They staged an eight-game winning streak immediately after bench coach Rob Thomson was promoted and are 13-2 overall since he was named interim manager. From 22-29 under Girardi, they’re now (36-32 overall. There is so much chicken-and-egg with this Phillies team that to ascribe this hot streak to the new person in the manager’s chair – particularly in light of Schwarber and Castellanos, to name two, showing better vital signs – would be oversimplified.”

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “Is it too early to start talking about the Wild Card race? Probably, but let’s do it anyway. In total -- American League and National League combined -- 13 teams are either in the top three in their respective races, or within five games of the third spot. Some you’re used to hearing about -- the Padres, Giants and Braves, for example, are among those who are accustomed to being in contention for a playoff spot. But there are at least two teams whose records may not be up to par, but are still in a race nonetheless. The Angels are three games under .500 but sit 4 1/2 games out of the third Wild Card spot in the AL. The Rangers, four games under .500, are just behind, five games out. The NL race mostly consists of the usual suspects. The Brewers and Cardinals are a half-game out of the third spot, with the Phillies, now four games over .500, just 2 1/2 games out.”

Dylan Hernandez, Los Angeles Times: “The Dodgers were built to deal with the kinds of injuries that have struck them earlier this season, from Clayton Kershaw’s and Andrew Heaney’s in the opening weeks to Walker Buehler’s and Blake Treinen’s that could stretch into the final months. What baseball’s most expensive team isn’t prepared to do is play without its best player for an extended period, which is why manager Dave Roberts better be right that Mookie Betts can return from a broken rib in a couple of weeks. Even for a team known for its depth, the injury to Betts could be one injury too many. The former Gold Glove right fielder’s absence has already cost the Dodgers a game, as the misadventures of defensive replacement Eddy Alvarez contributed to three runs in a 5-3 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Here’s the alarming part: Defense wasn’t the problem Roberts envisioned when Betts was officially put on the injured list before the game. Roberts claimed to not be overly concerned by the state of his team at the time, but the lineup card he submitted said otherwise. Justin Turner was extracted from the middle of the lineup and relocated to the seventh spot between Cody Bellinger and Alvarez. ‘Losing Mookie kind of made me think twice about how I construct the lineup,’ Roberts acknowledged. The roster move laid bare the lineup for what it is, a top-heavy order now down to two dependable offensive players in Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. The Dodgers’ offense is nowhere near as explosive as expected and the team’s depth isn’t as imposing as it was in some previous seasons. Max Muncy is batting .153, Bellinger .212 and the 37-year-old Justin Turner .200.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “Anthony Rendon will undergo season-ending surgery to repair his right wrist early in the upcoming week. Rendon has been sidelined since June 14, when he was removed from a game against the Dodgers after injuring his wrist on a swing. Rendon, 32, sees his 2022 season end with a slash line of .228/.324/.383 and five home runs in 45 games. Rendon, who's in the third year of a seven-year, $245 million free agent contract with the Angels, has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years. In 2021, he was limited to just 58 games played because of groin, knee, hamstring, and hip problems. The prior season, 2020, was abbreviated to just 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond this season, the worry is that Rendon's injuries, many of which are the soft-tissue variety, will become even more of a concern as he ages deeper into his thirties. After this season, he has more than $150 million left on his contract. This marks a critical loss for the Angels, who have seen their 2022 season devolve from one of significant promise -- they were a season-best 11 games over .500 on May 15 -- to another one of disappointment. A recent 14-game losing streak cost manager Joe Maddon his job and also tumbled the Angels out of the AL West race. While there's plenty of time for a rebound, the loss of Rendon increases the likelihood that the Halos are headed for a seventh straight losing season -- all of which have occurred during Mike Trout's legendary peak. They also haven't made the playoffs since 2014 and haven't won a postseason game since 2009.”

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “Today, (Justin) Verlander wears a scar on his elbow that serves as a daily reminder that what he's doing -- looking like one of the best pitchers in the world, again -- is unprecedented. Only one starter, the anomalous Jamie Moyer, returned from Tommy John at an older age -- and his fastball rarely licked 80 mph. Verlander is throwing 95, unfurling his curveball, burying sliders, turning over changeups, all to great effect.”

MEGAPHONE

“It’s no secret that we haven’t drafted well in the last 10 years or so. Everybody knows that; we talk about it. It’s getting the guys we have to come up and change the narrative a little bit. Having that influx of good young guys that can really help your roster – that’s where teams are successful – to count on your minor leagues to develop, to help the big leagues. That’s huge for us.”

Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

