Tipsheet: Brewers eye payroll cuts in response to pandemic damage

The small-market Milwaukee Brewers turned over a chunk of their roster after the 2019 season to contain costs. Their expected payroll of $132.6 million ranked just 24th in the majors.
Now, after the massive economic impact caused by pandemic shutdown, the ballclub could suffer further cuts. Sure other teams will do the same.
Our National Pastime is headed into a nuclear winter.
“I think budgets are tighter everywhere right now, for most businesses,” general manager David Stearns said. “You know, over the last two years we've run the two highest payrolls in the history of this organization. And I think it's uncertain at this point, as we look forward, whether our payroll next year would be at that same level.”
Next season could look somewhat like this abbreviated campaign.
“We don't know how packed ballparks can possibly be next year,” Stearns said. “We don't know what sort of access players may or may not have to their customary video libraries and in-game video access and video rooms. So, many of the same variables that came into play this year in some respects may still be around next year, and we have to recognize that.”
The Brewers backed into the expanded playoff bracket with a losing record this season, but their string of three consecutive postseason appearances might end there.
When a franchise hits such a reset button, the normal course of action is to move younger players into bigger roles. But thanks to COVID-19, there was no minor league baseball this season, only an alternate training site with scrimmages and live batting practice.
“Everything about this season, everything about this year has been messy," Stearns said. "It's been unusual. It's been inelegant. So wrestling through all of that and sort of tying a bow on top of it becomes a little bit more challenging than it would over the course of 162 games.
“That's part of the process that we have to go through as an organization -- determining how best to evaluate what was such a unique season, such a different environment and such a competitive landscape.”
But Stearns does not expect to plunge the Brewers into a lengthy and painful tank-and-rebuild process.
"Our philosophy is if we do that, if we continue to compete year in and year out for playoff spots, you give yourselves numerous bites at the apple and you give yourself a greater chance of having that truly special season, where you get to a World Series and ultimately win it," Stearns said. "So our goal is to keep our organization in a spot where we can continue to compete year in and year out for playoff appearances."
Here is what folks have been writing about the postseason:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Carlos Correa reached third base, brought his right hand up against his right ear and pretended to listen, as if to once again ask the question that seemed to enrage every MLB fan outside of Houston in recent days. What are they gonna say now? The cardboard people in the stands remained quiet. Five days after his brash -- some might say tone-deaf -- comments in the aftermath of a wild-card sweep, Correa homered twice, drove in four and ignited a 16-hit barrage in the Houston Astros’ 10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Monday's American League Division Series opener. After his first home run -- 421 feet, on a 2-0, chest-high cutter from Chris Bassit in the fourth -- Correa paused, admired his shot, then yelled toward his dugout and summoned his best Hulk Hogan before pounding fists with third-base coach Omar Lopez. After his second -- 408 feet, on a 1-1, low-and-in fastball from Lou Trivino in the seventh -- he lifted his right index finger to the sky and pointed in the direction of center field, the place where he deposited two of the six home runs that were hit on a warm, bouncy afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Correa has gone full heel, whether he intended to or not. He seems to be thriving off it.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Baseball’s going to have to learn to live with this baseball team from Houston, apparently. While other teams — and there are seven others out there — were learning to shut out the silence of empty ballparks, of empty hotel rooms, of a season that asked at least as much of them as citizens as it did players, the Astros are still most adept at quieting the noise. Wholly unimpressive in the regular season, they were left then to thresh in the fens of their own consciences. The world was only too happy for it, too, given so much of that world is without its own deep regrets. No, the Astros would be left to hoist themselves from a muck of their own making, while the rest of the game tossed to them not a pole and a way out but more muck. That’s the deal, of course. It had to be and will continue to be. The game protects itself first. What it offers first and forever is the promise of chance, of events that are undetermined until they actually, you know, happen. The Astros violated that. They were sentenced to dumb memes and trite signs and public scoldings, presumably not unlike this one, along with a few draft picks they won’t miss for some years. The Astros cooperated by posting a 29-31 pandemic-shortened regular season. They were held up by an AL West that was atrocious outside the Oakland A’s. Without Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez, among others, they were overlooked as a postseason threat. They were the patsies. That might have been the schadenfreude talking. So while it is difficult to look at the Astros in those uniforms and on these baseball fields as something other than who they chose to be for a time in their lives and careers, there also is the matter of the scoreboard, which for three games at the end of September and beginning of October has suggested they are pretty good at baseball. Again. Still.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The Rays, with their revolving door of players and tendency to disregard tactical norms, are built to lean into the role of the underdog. Indeed, this is just the fourth time in the franchise’s 23-season life span that the Rays have finished ahead of the Yankees in the standings. Even though Tampa Bay finished seven games up in the AL East and took eight of 10 games against the Yankees this year, it’s hard to think of the Rays as the favorite. Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave voice to that awkwardness last week when he jokingly told reporters, ‘We’re clearly the underdog now [against] the big bad no. 1 seed of the AL East.’ That incongruity might make the Rays a more natural foil for the Yankees than the Red Sox (for all the animus between the two fan bases, the Red Sox are essentially just the Yankees with beards these days). The simmering animosity between the Rays and Yankees could, combined with postseason intensity, boil into the division’s defining rivalry for the next decade.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Collectively, they may be Sisyphus, but Sisyphus never had a pair of MVPs helping him push that boulder up the hill. Fool us 32 times, shame on us, but c’mon, can you honestly place another team ahead of the Dodgers as they bid for their first title since 1988? The bats looked a little tight in a two-game sweep of Milwaukee, save for Mookie Betts, who socked three doubles and is playing with the security of a man with a $365 million contract and a World Series ring already in tow. He seems unstoppable, and slowly, the other bats and well-placed platoon pieces will fall in place. Despite Clayton Kershaw’s Game 2 masterpiece, the pitching feels too unsettled for a pennant favorite. Walker Buehler’s blister remains disconcerting. Will anyone among Julio Urias, Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May seize a role as a No. 3 starter? If they require ‘piggybacking’ with another arm, will that stretch the pitching too thin without off days for two rounds? Whither Kenley Jansen? That all rates somewhere between nitpicking and actual concern.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Despite some nail-biting moments in their respective Wild Card Series, the Dodgers swept the Brewers and the Padres outlasted the Cardinals to produce a Division Series matchup that just so happens to pit the National Leagues’s two best teams by both won-loss record (the Dodgers went 43-17, the Padres 37-23) and run differential (+136 for the former, +84 for the latter) against each other. In that regard, it’s a pity the two teams only get a best-of-five series to settle things instead of a best-of-seven. With MVP candidates Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Manny Machado — not to mention past MVPs Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw — and perhaps some future Cy Young candidates, this one has the potential to be as entertaining as any later-round series.”
MEGAPHONE
“I love it. It's all about silencing the haters, and that's what this year is all about.”
Astros outfielder Josh Reddick.
