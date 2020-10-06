Tipsheet: Brewers eye payroll cuts in response to pandemic damage

Alden Gonzalez , ESPN.com : “ Carlos Correa reached third base, brought his right hand up against his right ear and pretended to listen, as if to once again ask the question that seemed to enrage every MLB fan outside of Houston in recent days. What are they gonna say now? The cardboard people in the stands remained quiet. Five days after his brash -- some might say tone-deaf -- comments in the aftermath of a wild-card sweep, Correa homered twice, drove in four and ignited a 16-hit barrage in the Houston Astros’ 10-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics in Monday's American League Division Series opener. After his first home run -- 421 feet, on a 2-0, chest-high cutter from Chris Bassit in the fourth -- Correa paused, admired his shot, then yelled toward his dugout and summoned his best Hulk Hogan before pounding fists with third-base coach Omar Lopez . After his second -- 408 feet, on a 1-1, low-and-in fastball from Lou Trivino in the seventh -- he lifted his right index finger to the sky and pointed in the direction of center field, the place where he deposited two of the six home runs that were hit on a warm, bouncy afternoon at Dodger Stadium. Correa has gone full heel, whether he intended to or not. He seems to be thriving off it.”

Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Baseball’s going to have to learn to live with this baseball team from Houston, apparently. While other teams — and there are seven others out there — were learning to shut out the silence of empty ballparks, of empty hotel rooms, of a season that asked at least as much of them as citizens as it did players, the Astros are still most adept at quieting the noise. Wholly unimpressive in the regular season, they were left then to thresh in the fens of their own consciences. The world was only too happy for it, too, given so much of that world is without its own deep regrets. No, the Astros would be left to hoist themselves from a muck of their own making, while the rest of the game tossed to them not a pole and a way out but more muck. That’s the deal, of course. It had to be and will continue to be. The game protects itself first. What it offers first and forever is the promise of chance, of events that are undetermined until they actually, you know, happen. The Astros violated that. They were sentenced to dumb memes and trite signs and public scoldings, presumably not unlike this one, along with a few draft picks they won’t miss for some years. The Astros cooperated by posting a 29-31 pandemic-shortened regular season. They were held up by an AL West that was atrocious outside the Oakland A’s. Without Justin Verlander and Yordan Alvarez, among others, they were overlooked as a postseason threat. They were the patsies. That might have been the schadenfreude talking. So while it is difficult to look at the Astros in those uniforms and on these baseball fields as something other than who they chose to be for a time in their lives and careers, there also is the matter of the scoreboard, which for three games at the end of September and beginning of October has suggested they are pretty good at baseball. Again. Still.”