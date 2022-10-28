Tipsheet: Brewers face winter of change as Stearns leaves, big decision loom

So where do the Milwaukee Brewers go from here under Mark Attanasio’s ownership?

President of baseball operations David Stearns stepped away Thursday, confirming speculation that he would bail once his contract wound down. General manager Matt Arnold will move up the to the president’s post to replace him.

Meanwhile manager Craig Counsell is entering the final year of his contract and the team has several big personnel decisions to make. The Brewers' offseason could be quite the adventure.

“This is not an easy decision for me and is something I have been wrestling with for a long time,” Stearns said in a statement released by the team. “Mark Attanasio and I have had an open dialogue and we both knew this day could eventually come. It has been a priority for both of us that any transition would take place while the organization is in a healthy position with solid leadership and a talented roster going forward. That is certainly the case today.”

On his way out the door, Stearns engineered the disastrous Josh Hader trade that diminished the Brewers bullpen and demoralized the clubhouse. The trade was done to gain a future asset and control future payroll costs, but it helped tank the Brew Crew’s playoff quest for this season.

“We don’t get do-overs in this position," Stearns told reporters after the season. “Looking back, I remain very excited about the young talent we have in the organization. I also realize that we went into a trade deadline in playoff position, and we didn’t make the playoffs. And when that happens, you have to look back and say what more could we have done, what different could we have done?

“The Hader trade clearly had an impact on the team. It had a more pronounced impact than I thought it would at the time, and the surrounding moves didn’t adequately fortify the team in Josh’s absence.”

Stearns has a year left on his contract, but for now he is filling an advisory role. There is plenty of speculation that he will move on to New York, since Mets owner Steve Cohen wanted to interview him a year ago for a front office post but the Brewers denied the request.

Mets president Sandy Alderson is winding down his tenure, so that makes sense.

It will be interesting to see how the Brewers move forward. Will Attanasio increase payroll, as the National League Central champion Cardinals have promised to do?

Or will the Brewers focus on cost control and start moving more pitchers with expiring contracts? Corbin Burnes is heading into his final year of arbitration and Brandon Woodruff is done in 2024.

Both would demand a nine-digit extension to eschew free agency. So the Brewers, who have a promising pipeline of young talent, could be headed toward a rebuild.

“The forward-looking message is we remain well within our competitive window,” Stearns said after the season. “We believe we have a very good core coming back and the goal of the organization remains to win a World Series. That is our aim. That is what we are working toward. We’re going to show up to spring training next year with that objective.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what people have been writing about the World Series:

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “If a single thing defines the Astros, it's their pitching depth. They have Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez, both frontline starters, at the top of their rotation. They follow with Cristian Javier and Lance McCullers Jr., each of whom would be a frontline starter on most teams. As good as their starting pitching is, the sheer amount of relief talent in their bullpen -- from closer Ryan Pressly to Rafael Montero to Ryne Stanck to Bryan Abreu to Hector Neris and Hunter Brown -- makes any lead feel comfortable. The Astros are excellent at everything, but their pitching is why they remain undefeated this postseason.”

Timothy Jackson, Baseball Prospectus: “The first machine I remember being fascinated with was the clear gumball machine—the one in malls and restaurants that has a slide on which the gumball whirls down, that you can watch the whole time. It contained a fair bit of mystery. You could see every color and imagine every flavor possible, but you had no idea which one you’d get. And yet, you knew you’d get one. That’s the Houston Astros at this point. They might be more intricate, but they are a machine with parts you can see and products you can imagine in action without knowing much—beyond how you’ll get a win at the end, but full well knowing you will get a win. In the regular season, that’s technically an untrue statement, but their fourth 100-win season in the last five full campaigns makes their dominance expected and nearly dull. In this year’s playoffs, it’s a certifiable fact even a certain senator wouldn’t want to deny, should he remember which team he’s cheering for or how the game works.”

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Dusty Baker has been doing this since 1993. Rob Thomson has been doing this since June. OK, that’s a little unfair. Thomson, who rightfully had the interim tag removed from his managerial title after the Phillies advanced out of the wild-card round against the St. Louis Cardinals, is a consummate baseball lifer, spending three decades in the Yankees organization, including 10 seasons as their bench coach. He left for a similar opportunity in Philly, survived the Gabe Kapler firing and continued on when Joe Girardi took over the Phillies dugout. Now, Girardi’s firing and Thomson’s elevation to the manager’s chair is undeniably a turning point in their season. The Phillies were 22-29 under Girardi, 65-46 under Thomson and now 9-2 in the postseason. Certainly, it’s never as simple as switching out the manager’s chair, especially when so many Philly sluggers were slumping badly when Girardi was canned. Yet the subsequent resurgence of Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos and the grander role assumed by youngsters like shortstop Bryson Stott and outfielder Matt Vierling probably aren’t so pronounced without the more relaxed air under Thomson. As for Dusty? He’s headed to back-to-back World Series, his third in a 25-year managerial career in which he hasn’t been fully appreciated until the twilight. Much will be made about the win-it-for-Dusty narrative, and Astros players will dutifully answer, even if they know the chance to win a ring themselves can be just as fleeting. But there is genuine love for their 73-year-old manager, whose 2,093 career wins ranks ninth all time. The ‘Dusty! Dusty! Dusty!’ chant that broke out on the victory podium following Sunday’s ALCS clincher and the insistence his retro dance moves be included in their clubhouse celebrations reflect an appreciation that he is the final piece of an organizational ethos that empower the player.”

Joon Lee, ESPN.com: “The Astros are the better team on paper, but being underdogs hasn't stopped the Phillies so far in the postseason, after coming in as a third-place team from the NL East and beating the Cardinals, Braves and Padres on their path to the World Series. There's also something to be said about that October magic, and getting hot at the right time. We've seen this run out for teams in the past, but Philadelphia has taken a cue from last year's Braves and gotten scorching hot when it counts the most. Harper's go-ahead homer in the National League Championship Series clincher was a sports moment too on-the-nose for the movies, but it felt written in the stars by the baseball gods.”

David Roth, The Defector: “There is something uncanny about every unexpected postseason run. Fantastical things keep happening, to the point where they start to seem first inevitable, and then finally just normal. This is what it has been like to see Bryce Harper playing the way he was always supposed to play, which is at a level that hasn’t been visited often enough to have been mapped. It is all new, but at some point it is no longer unexpected. You see him doing what he does and just think, ‘there he is.’”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If you're a Phillies fan, you're probably sick of hearing and reading about your club's defense. Still, the gap between the teams is large enough to merit pointing out as a potential determining factor in this series. The Astros had the second-best defense in the majors during the regular season, preventing 25 runs according to Statcast's estimate. Center fielder Chas McCormick, shortstop Jeremy Peña, third baseman Alex Bregman, and right fielder Kyle Tucker all contributed at least four of those saved runs. The Phillies, on the other hand, checked in with the second-worst defense, costing themselves 29 runs. The worst offenders were the corner defenders; Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos, Alec Bohm, and Rhys Hoskins were responsible for five or more runs going the other way, again per Statcast's estimates.”

Mike Petriello, MLB.com: “I’m not 100 percent certain [Zack] Wheeler is Philadelphia’s best starter, because Aaron Nola is really, really, really good, and I guess that’s a pretty nice problem for manager Rob Thomson to have. Wheeler has managed to move past any concerns over a late-season arm injury by allowing only one run in his final 15 regular-season innings and destroying postseason hitters to the tune of a 25/3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .118/.176/.153 slash line in four starts.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think we'll have that conversation. All this is pretty fresh. From Juan's standpoint, he's getting to know the city and getting to know the organization. When we made the deal, we made it knowing that we got him for three pennant races. He's an incredibly talented player, he's an impact player, and we'll have those conversations here. This offseason is kind of taking the temperature, seeing where his head is at going forward.”

A.J. Preller, on trying to lock Juan Soto into a long-term contract.