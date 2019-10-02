The depleted Milwaukee Brewers ripped off 18 victories during a torrid 20-game stretch to pass the Chicago Cubs, reach the wild-card slot and nearly outlast the Cardinals in the National League Central race.
They improbably won 13 of their first 15 games after losing superstar outfielder Christian Yelich.
But the Brewers finally lost steam. They got swept in a three-game series at Colorado to end the regular season, then they blew an early 3-0 lead while falling to the Washington Nationals 4-3 Tuesday night in the NL wild card game.
Their storybook run did not have a storybook ending. At the end, ace Brewers reliever Josh Hader lost control in the eighth inning.
At the end, rookie outfielder Trent Grisham, Yelich's replacement, misplayed Juan Soto's bases-loaded single into right field. And that was that.
The Brewers' dramatic push earned them one more game . . . which they lost.
"These baseball seasons are sacred," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "You think that you don't get many of them, and you don't get many chances like this. And I'm so proud of the way we battled and the urgency that we played with and how together we became, better than anybody thought we could be."
Added outfielder Ryan Braun, “However we lose, it’s a really difficult thing to work this hard, accomplish this much and go home. But at the same time, that’s the position we wanted to put ourselves in. We were ahead with our bullpen guys in the game. It just didn't work out tonight.”
The Brewers ran into an opponent that also overcame injuries and early struggles make a big run toward the postseason. The Nationals rallied from 12 games below .500 with a remarkable 57-24 push.
Like the Brewers, they finally lost momentum toward the end of the regular season. But unlike the Brewers, they found a way to advance to the NLDS -- where they must the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers.
"We vowed that we won't quit," Nationals manager Dave Martinez told reporters. "I told the boys, I promise you, stay with it, don't quit, this will turn around. And it did. And here we are today."
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about college football:
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: "Everyone, you just witnessed the most amazing first month of college football quarterbacking ever played. I know, hyperbolize much? Yeah, all the time, but really, the game has never, ever seen anything like this. Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Justin Fields, Jake Fromm – be shocked if they’re not all top 15 overall NFL Draft picks, and maybe even top five. Take those four, and let’s add in a few relatively random-good veterans who got off to hot starts: Iowa’s Nate Stanley, Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, and Utah’s Tyler Huntley. Over the first month of the season, these seven passers combined to connect on 73% of their throws, average 9.5 yards per attempt – to put this into perspective, just four quarterbacks finished last year averaged more than that – with 84 touchdown passes, and … (wait for it) … No interceptions. 822 pass attempts. 84 touchdowns. No picks. That’ll work, but it seems like a few others might be missing … Jalen Hurts sucks now, of course, after finally throwing his first and only interception of the year. He can be forgiven just this one time considering he’s averaging a mere 15.2 yards per throw with 12 touchdown passes so far. LSU’s Joe Burrow is somehow still the starter despite throwing two interceptions. The Tigers were able to overcome the issues because its quarterback also threw 17 touchdown passes while averaging 12.3 yards per throw. And this can go on and on and on …"
Paul Myerberg, USA Today: "Others are giving chase. The Big Ten is solid. The Big 12 is deep. The ACC has Clemson. (OK, so the ACC as a whole isn't in the conversation.) The Pac-12 is balanced. But everyone is still chasing the SEC, which has five teams in the top eight of the current Amway Coaches Poll and six teams in the Top 25. While the league will soon cannibalize itself — beginning with one of Auburn and Florida losing this weekend — the SEC has been the best conference in the country, and seems destined to have at least three teams head into November at the forefront of the playoff conversation. Prepare for this question to swamp your television and your Twitter feed: Can the SEC get two teams into the playoff?"
Pat Forde, Yahoo! Sports: "At the time (Ed Orgeron) was upgraded from interim coach to full-time boss in the wake of a Jimbo Fisher rejection, this seemed like an Accent Hire. He talked like a local, let’s give him the job. Just because Coach O was of the bayou, by the bayou and for the bayou, that didn’t guarantee he’d be a success. Especially given his track record in three lousy years as the head coach at Mississippi. But he’s had a good run that has the chance to get much better. Last year, LSU won 10 games for the first time since 2013. That included a New Year’s Six bowl bid and a victory over undefeated Central Florida. This year, powered by fresh offensive innovation, LSU might finally have a team that can threaten Alabama after eight straight losses."
Joan Niesen, SI.com: "The Tigers started off the season with a big win over Oregon, 27–21, and they haven’t slowed down since, coasting to 5–0 after manhandling Mississippi State Saturday. The most noteworthy thing about the 56–23 victory was the version of Auburn’s offense that took the field. It was the most efficiently the unit has played yet, and Bo Nix completed 16 of 21 pass attempts for 335 yards and two touchdowns. We know the Tigers, who stayed at No. 7 in Sunday’s AP Poll, can run the ball, but if they can err a little bit more toward balance, that’ll bode well through the heart of SEC play, when Auburn will hope to keep hold of its top-10 ranking and playoff hopes."
Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: "If the selection committee were meeting today, it's likely Auburn would be in the top four because of victories against Oregon and Texas A&M. Auburn entered Week 5 ranked No. 1 in ESPN's Strength of Record metric, which measures how difficult it would be for the average Top 25 team to achieve the same 4-0 record against the Tigers' schedule. What makes the win against Oregon so valuable is the potential for the Ducks to continue winning and stay ranked. ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Ducks to win each of their remaining games, but they have to play both Washington and USC on the road. If Auburn can claim a win over the Pac-12 champ, it certainly would give the Tigers an edge over another contender with a weaker nonconference résumé."
MEGAPHONE
"You can't really look at the past; you can't really look at the future. The thing about the playoffs, especially the situation we're in, you can't really predict what's going to happen. You can't look into a crystal ball. You just gotta enjoy the moment and be present."
Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, on his team finally advancing in postseason play.