Tipsheet: Brewers feel pain after losing Josh Hader from bullpen

It didn’t take long for the Milwaukee Brewers to feel pain after Josh Hader’s departure.

The Brew Crew traded away their long-dominant closer while chasing another National League Central title. They sent Hader to San Diego for four players: Padres closer Taylor Rogers, pitcher Dinelson Lamet and two prospects.

The Brewers quickly designated Lamet for assignment, due to their subsequent addition of relievers Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“Look, we had a difficult choice today,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We have 13 roster spots for pitchers. That made the choice difficult. It ended up being Lamet; we chose to go in another direction.”

On Wednesday the new-look Brewers bullpen failed at Pittsburgh while allowing six runs in relief of starter Freddy Peralta, who returned from the injured list with a limiting pitch count.

Four of the five Brewers relievers allowed at least run in the 8-7 defeat, with Our Town’s Devin Williams suffered the loss after allowing Bryan Reynolds’ ninth-inning homer.

That was a tough introduction to his new role as Milwaukee’s primary ninth-inning option.

“I mean, it hasn’t felt exactly normal yet, you know?” Williams said. “But at the end of the day, we’re professionals and we get paid to perform.”

Williams had been pitching in high-leverage situations as Hader’s set-up man.

“It’s not like I haven’t been in that situation before,” he said. “I’ve done that multiple times this year where it’s either a tie game or we have the lead. I approached it just like any other game. Just got a different result today.”

Williams had gone 30 games without giving up a run and 44 games without allowing a homer.

“Devin has been so, so good,” Counsell said. “There was a run coming somewhere. In spots that he pitches, it’s always meaningful and impactful and, unfortunately, it happened tonight.”

The division-leading Brewers have lost three consecutive games and allowed the division lead to sink to 1 ½ games.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about the trade deadline activity.

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Brewers disappointed some of their fans by losing Hader and not adding a bat, but they did fill Hader’s spot with Taylor Rogers, Trevor Rosenthal and Matt Bush (and Devin Williams, of course). But the real benefit for both teams might be that the Cardinals -- the team they are both fighting to get in the playoffs -- did not, as many had speculated, get Soto. The Cardinals boosted their rotation with the additions of Jordan Montgomery and José Quintana, but they were not willing to go all-in the way, say, the Padres were. That might be good in the long term for St. Louis. But the Phillies and Brewers will be happy to avoid watching Soto knock baseballs off the Busch Stadium wall while they’re battling the team he’s playing for to get in the postseason.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Even when the Cardinals try to make a deadline splash, they can't win. After being connected to the likes of Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas and Juan Soto in the rumor mill, St. Louis comes away with Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. The latter cost them Harrison Bader. And while that deepens the rotation and probably improves the Cardinals overall, St. Louis still lost ground in its race against the Phillies in the wild-card race. The Cards did, at least, probably gain some ground in the NL Central race against Milwaukee.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “The Cardinals traded for the kinds of players who let you hold on to your top prospects, even if it meant not improving as much as they needed to at the major league level. The Cardinals are in a three-way chase for two playoff spots with the Brewers and Phillies. Their two best players are having monster years, a real shot in the arm to the team’s playoff chances that the Red Birds certainly can’t count on getting every year given their ages (Paul Goldschmidt is 34, Nolan Arenado 31). The next few years are going to be the last hurrah for this corner-infield-fronted iteration of the Cardinals, though they’ve done a good job developing players for so long that it’s reasonable to imagine a new hitting core percolating to the majors in the future. Missing the playoffs with a combined 15-ish WAR from Goldschmidt and Arenado would be gross malpractice by John Mozeliak, and in my opinion, it would be worth trading a few of the prospects he’s clutched so tightly for an upgrade somewhere. Sure, maybe they were never actually going to get Juan Soto . . . But missing on Soto didn’t mean the Cardinals had to sit out the market for Bell, Montas, or even Mahle. Instead, the Cardinals moved a major league contributor to get Montgomery. Maybe Dylan Carlson can handle center field – he grades out well there so far – but the team is now going with an unproven, patchwork outfield in a playoff chase. I’d also be worried about moving Montgomery from the Yankees’ pitcher-nurturing system; St. Louis has done much better at developing hitting than pitching in recent years. If the Brewers had done much more, I’d consider this a disaster of a deadline. Instead, I think it’s just a missed opportunity that shows a lack of vision.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The most curious (Yankees) move might have been trading starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for injured center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader is a Gold Glove center fielder, but is currently out with plantar fasciitis. Montgomery was a workhorse in the rotation. They tried to get another starter to replace him, focusing on Marlins starter Pablo Lopez, but couldn’t reach a deal.”

Zack Kram, The Ringer: “To add Bader—perhaps the majors’ best defensive outfielder—the Yankees traded reliable mid-rotation lefty Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis. Perhaps the Yankees felt comfortable with a new projected playoff rotation of Cole, Montas, Jameson Taillon, and Nestor Cortes Jr., but Bader is currently injured, and trading Montgomery strains the club’s starting depth—especially because seven of the eight prospects New York traded for Benintendi, Effross, and the Oakland duo were pitchers, severely depleting their minor-league ranks. If Montas’s shoulder barks again, as it did during a stint on the injured list just last month, the Yankees will rue the Montgomery deal.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “They saw in Bader a chance to improve, taking a certain value out of one area of the team and replacing it with a greater one in another. It’s also an exercise in necessary redundancy: many of the team’s offensive stars are in their 30s, and their run of good fortune could end at any time. Josh Donaldson has struggled of late; if he’s hurt, DJ LeMaiheu moves over, opening more time for Stanton to DH, exposing (Matt) Carpenter as a 36-year-old who got cut by the Cardinals. Yankees fans, of all people, should appreciate the importance of depth. Especially when their system has proven the ability to regenerate pitching the way a starfish regrows limbs. So it may seem like a strange trade for the Yankees, it really isn’t. Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like a strange trade at all for the Cardinals, who desperately needed more starting pitching, even after the acquisition of José Quintana. Bader has had a bit of a down year at the plate, though it’s reasonable to wonder how much the fasciitis was sapping his power: his ISO is a mere .114, easily a career low, and almost one out of every five flyballs he’s hit has failed to leave the infield. In fact, barely anything gets far past the infield these days; his 83.5 mph average exit velocity is one of the worst in baseball this year, and three ticks below his own average. He’s also making more contact, but unfortunately a lot of it has been on bad pitches out of the zone, which isn’t helping that weak batted-ball profile. DRC+, it should be noted, likes the consistent approach if not the results; it gives him a 98, off of 2021 but above his career rate. He’s not up there lost and hacking like Gallo; he knows what to do, and his body just hasn’t been able to do it. There’s little reason to think that at 28, he won’t be able to get himself right, and the Yankees can afford to bring him along slowly to make sure he’s ready for the real season to begin. He’ll also be under contract through 2023.”

MEGAPHONE

“It feels very cool. It brings a lot of emotions for me. It feels amazing how they cheered for me. They gave us the energy to go out there and play hard.”

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, on the energized sellout crowd cheering his debut.