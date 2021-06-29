Tipsheet: Brewers feeling the magic after blasting Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers are flying high. The Chicago Cubs have hit a rut.
That combination thrust the Brewers four games up in the National League Central. The Brewers clobbered the Cubs 14-4 to open their three-game series in Milwaukee.
“That was probably one of the best wins I’ve ever been a part of,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “And this is just the regular season. That felt like the playoffs.”
The Brewers extended their winning streak to six games. They have won 25 of their last 35 games and they are really feeling it after clobbering the arch-rival Cubs in a playoff atmosphere.
“It was crazy, man,” Adames said. “I was enjoying the whole game. I was telling the guys, ‘This is amazing. This is the big leagues. This is unbelievable.’ I said to Avi, ‘Bro, I’m living the dream. This is crazy.’
“On a regular day, a Monday, to get the crowd going crazy like that? It’s unbelievable. I loved it.”
The Cubs have lost four in a row. They have developed a few cracks, including the bullpen Monday night.
Their relievers went into series on a roll. They led the big leagues in both earned-run average (2.67) and strikeout rate (29.3 percent).
Then Ryan Tepera and Trevor Megill combined to allow 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The 4-4 game quickly got out of hand.
“It was a good baseball game right up there until the end,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I thought we played a phenomenal baseball game right there until that bottom of the eighth.”
How bad was that inning? The Cubs turned to utility player Eric Sogard to get the final out of the inning.
“We were all talking amongst each other, I think that's the first time that I've seen going from your eighth-inning guy to a position player [pitching] in the same inning,” Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. “That was an unbelievable run by our team.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Please, enough with the silly narrative that St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado may opt out of his contract. He loves St. Louis and is staying put. He told friends he wasn’t even going to opt out of his contract if he stayed with the Colorado Rockies, and it certainly isn’t an option now. Arenado still is owed $179 million by the Cardinals through 2027, with deferred payments that will pay him $3 million a year until he’s the age of 50. You really think anyone in their right mind would leave that and test free agency? Not happening.”
Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The addition of Nolan Arenado, by itself, was supposed to elevate the Cardinals above the muck in the NL Central. The problem is that the addition was just that: By itself. The Cardinals have been hit by injuries as much as nearly every other team in baseball, but their lack of depth has been exposed: Do you realize that Wade LeBlanc started for them on Monday night? And that he might just be their third starter right now? Combine that with a sluggish, morose offense, and the Cardinals are collapsing all over the place. There’s hope in the farm system, but most of the top talent won’t be ready this year, and the front office is increasingly wary of adding to a team that’s now eight games out of first and in fourth place. The Cardinals have not finished under .500 since 2007, and even that has only happened one time this century. It sure looks like that’s about to change.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “Last week, an experienced front-office evaluator watched a thriving veteran struggle to spin what had been, until recent days, a devastating, difference-making breaking ball -- and thought: a sticky-stuff guy. This pitcher might be Clark Kent instead of Superman, the evaluator believes, without the Spider Tack or homemade super glue or whatever he might've been using. A coaching staffer made the same observation about a high-profile reliever in the AL East -- a pitcher whose impeccable command of fastballs at the top of the zone is suddenly not so impeccable. It's very possible, that staffer decided, that this reliever cannot be great without foreign substances. A former superstar pitcher notes that high-priced pitchers are abandoning curveballs, sliders and four-seam fastballs, instead throwing more changeups and two-seam fastballs. The foreign-substance crackdown is creating a whole new context under the baseball umbrella -- in the majors, in the minors and even among draft-eligible players. For that reason, mass reassessment is occurring on the fly, and the baseball calendar requires that the review must happen rapidly. Because the amateur draft is July 11. The All-Star break -- a time when teams typically ramp up trade conversations and begin to commit to being buyers or sellers -- begins the next day. The trade deadline is only 32 days away. And team officials are suddenly taking a fresh look at everybody.”
Robert Arthur, Baseball Prospectus: “As the dust begins to settle from the league’s crackdown on spin-enhancing substances, it’s becoming possible to identify the winners and losers. It’s too early yet to say anything with performance statistics like ERA or strikeouts, because there’s too much noise from day-to-day and complicating factors like weather and injuries. The impact of lost spin is too small not to be swamped by the chaotic randomness of baseball in a given game. But, to borrow a basketball aphorism, ball don’t lie. By looking at how fast the ball spins in the wake of the league’s new inspection system, it’s possible to say at the team level that certain rosters seem to be dipping more than others. A very clear outlier emerges from that analysis: the Los Angeles Dodgers, who started the season with a spin rate head and shoulders above anyone else, are seeing that advantage drop drastically in the post sticky-substance era.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The A's won all five of Cole Irvin's starts in June and he posted a 2.64 ERA in the process. The A's grabbed him from the Phillies in late January for cash. That's a Moneyball special.”
MEGAPHONE
“It was a joke the way the pitchers were cheating, Guys were coming back to the dugout all of the time saying, 'That’s the best slider I’ve ever seen.' I mean, before the crowds came back, you could actually hear the Spider Tack [traction] off guys’ fingers. I could tell you who was cheating on every team I faced. I don’t think people really understand the benefits of it, but we as baseball players do. If your ball is moving more and it’s sharper, that makes it harder to square up. We were playing whiffle ball out there.”