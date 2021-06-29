Tipsheet: Brewers feeling the magic after blasting Cubs

“It was a good baseball game right up there until the end,” Cubs manager David Ross said. “I thought we played a phenomenal baseball game right there until that bottom of the eighth.”

How bad was that inning? The Cubs turned to utility player Eric Sogard to get the final out of the inning.

“We were all talking amongst each other, I think that's the first time that I've seen going from your eighth-inning guy to a position player [pitching] in the same inning,” Brewers outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. said. “That was an unbelievable run by our team.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Please, enough with the silly narrative that St. Louis Cardinals All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado may opt out of his contract. He loves St. Louis and is staying put. He told friends he wasn’t even going to opt out of his contract if he stayed with the Colorado Rockies, and it certainly isn’t an option now. Arenado still is owed $179 million by the Cardinals through 2027, with deferred payments that will pay him $3 million a year until he’s the age of 50. You really think anyone in their right mind would leave that and test free agency? Not happening.”