Tipsheet: Brewers finally find relief, halt post-deadline slide

The Brewers had lost six of their last seven games to fall behind the Cardinals in the National League Central.

Newly installed closer Devin Williams was tapped out Tuesday after getting heavy usage in recent games. Newly acquired reliever Taylor Rogers was sidelined by a sore left knee that required a cortisone shot.

So things looked a bit dicey in Milwaukee as the Brewers tried to hold off the Tampa Bay Rays and stop their slide down the standings.

"We'd be lying if we said we weren't looking at it," Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen told reporters. "Everyone looks at it. You can't help but see it even when you're not looking for it. I'm a big baseball fan, so I'm always watching baseball. I'm always following what's going on. I see that, of course.

“But I also understand we've just got to take care of business. Whatever's ahead of us, in front of us, take care of that. Be where your feet are."

Finally the Brewers stabilized with the help of another newcomer, reliever Matt Bush.

He earned the save as Milwaukee beat Tampa Bay 5-3 and cut the Cardinals’ division lead to one game after the Redbirds suffered their Mile High beatdown Tuesday night.

“That was his first save here, right?” Brewers center fielder Tyrone Taylor said. “That’s good for him, and hopefully we can roll off that.”

The Brewers are trying to regain traction ahead of their weekend series in St. Louis. A series of bullpen failures made that difficult.

They hope this game can become a turning point.

“We have a lot of capable guys in the bullpen,” Rogers said. “They picked it up today, and hopefully later on, I can pick it up for them when they need it. That’s what a bullpen does. There is going to come a time when me and Devin have to do the same.”

Rogers was the key piece coming back to Milwaukee in the Josh Hader trade. He struggled late in his San Diego tenure due to his balky knee.

“I was trying to keep it more on the down low because I didn’t want it to be something you could blame your struggles on,” Rogers said. “But yeah, it was kind of bugging me for a while, and treatment wasn’t taking, so we’re going to try this step [cortisone] and see if it helps.

“I didn’t want it to be public. I didn’t want it to be an excuse for struggles. Everyone goes through things. … Now that it’s out, that’s what we’ve got.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Dodgers have won the National League West eight of the last nine years and will likely cruise to another division title in 2022. The Padres have made the postseason only once in the last 15 years -- during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season -- and are struggling to maintain ground at the moment. The events of last week seemed telling. The Padres stirred the sport with a massive haul leading up to the trade deadline, acquiring not just Juan Soto -- quite possibly the biggest trade acquisition in baseball history, given his age and his accolades -- but also Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader. The Dodgers, meanwhile, did relatively little. And yet they dominated the Padres during their series in L.A. this weekend, out-scoring them by a combined 16 runs in a three-game sweep. The Padres are 2-8 against the Dodgers this season and have lost 17 of their last 19 against them. That seems like a big problem, given their aspirations -- a problem they'll need to solve quickly.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “In an interview Monday afternoon, Chicago Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer announced that 2022 would be the last year with Jason Heyward as a member of the team. One of the few remaining members of the 2016 championship-winning ballclub, Heyward has been on the IL for more than a month with a knee injury after struggling through his bleakest season as a professional. Hoyer didn’t hide his feelings about the decision, praising the man for his clubhouse presence and work ethic, and noting that the decision allows him to seek out another job in what would be his age-33 season. It’s a bleak end to a contract, and quite possibly a career, that once looked so promising. When the Cubs signed Heyward to a superstar contract as they made their push to the World Series, he looked like he could be on a Hall of Fame path: strong hitting, superlative center field defense, and good baserunning. At that exact moment it all came crashing down . . . It sucks for the Cubs, who made a perfectly reasonable bet that didn’t work out. It sucks for Heyward, whose bat vanished and who, despite that, put in the work day after day to fail expectations as little as possible. But there is one thing to be grateful for out of all of this: it may not be how either side wanted to see this go, but they were able to compromise their desires with the reality of the situation, and with each other. Credit to Heyward for exiting gracefully, once it became clear there was no more work for him; credit to Hoyer, for accepting the sunk cost and not trying to game Heyward into an awkward spring training, hoping to force the former star into a profitable (for the Cubs) early retirement. Guaranteed salaries are good. And buying out those salaries, when the situation calls for it, is also good. The sport is better off when its actors can look clearly at an endpoint and call it that, without pride or obligation. Here’s hoping that Heyward finds a little something buried deep within, and that he does it on some AL team, well out of Chicago’s reach.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Los Angeles Angels have already decided they will open a managerial search after this season, with Bruce Bochy, Walt Weiss and others under consideration. The Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies likely have to make the postseason for interim managers John Schneider and Rob Thomson to retain their jobs. The Chicago White Sox may have no choice but to strip Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa of his duties, amd making him a special assistant to White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, if they fall short of the playoffs.”

Samer Kalaf, The Defector: “Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale broke his wrist and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced today. The injury happened this past weekend while he was riding his bicycle. The broken wrist is not to be confused with the broken pinky finger Sale suffered in mid-July, after he was tagged in the hand with a line drive in his second start of 2022, which came so late in the season because he spent the first half recovering from a rib cage fracture that occurred in late February. This year, Sale will have had more broken bones than big-league starts. After Sale’s broken pinky, there was still a chance he would return this season, assuming that the Red Sox were still competitive. The last couple of weeks shrank that possibility. It’s now more of a formality that Sale got hurt while already on the injured list, because today the Red Sox are 54-56 and occupy the bottom of the AL East . . . All the encouraging vibes the Red Sox had while going 20-6 in June vanished once the month changed. The team went 8-19 in July, taking themselves out of the wild-card race. They forgot how to hit. They bled runs. They lost 28-5 to the Blue Jays. The lowest point of that game was when outfielder Jarren Duran lost a pop fly in the lights and ended up facilitating an inside-the-park grand slam for Raimel Tapia.”

MEGAPHONE

“You stay around the game and you see things you haven't seen before. This was just a kid who made a mistake. It's just one of those things we move forward from and tell him, 'You can't do that.'”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton, after rookie Rodolfo Castro had his cellphone pop out of his back pocket while sliding head-first into third base.