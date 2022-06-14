Tipsheet: Brewers finally snap losing streak, but challenges keep coming

The Milwaukee Brewers got to enjoy their much-needed day off Monday after dispatching the Washington Nationals 4-1 Sunday.

That snapped the Brewers’ eight-game losing streak and halted the slide that dropped them behind the Cardinals in the National League Central.

“It's been a rough time, but it's a challenge for us as a team,” Brewers shortstop Willy Adames said. “I'm happy it happened now, not later on.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell earned his 563rd victory Sunday to move past Phil Garner as the franchise’s all-time winningest manager. His players credited him with keeping the team together through its downturn.

Counsell tried to keep the operating business as usual. He did not resort to cornball motivational tactics -- such as getting a mohawk haircut, which Joe Maddon apparently did before the Los Angeles Angels fired him.

“We've had some tough losses in this stretch and he's done a great job of making sure we don't roll over, that we keep coming out and fighting,” Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander said.

“He comes every day with the right attitude, a positive vibe,” Adames said. “That’s what you need from the manager, to bring that positive energy and to stay focused. It’s a challenge, and how we respond is going to determine how good we are going to be. Are we going to bounce back and be a good team? Or are we going to lay down? He’s one of the best, for sure.”

Injuries have been a mitigating factor for the Brewers this season. Former Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong went on the shelf with a calf muscle strain and infielder Luis Urias left Sunday’s game with a hamstring strain.

Key starting pitchers Freddy Peralta (sore shoulder) and Brandon Woodruff (circulatory issue in his hand) and reliever Luis Perdomo (elbow effusion) are on the shelf, too, and Peralta could miss months.

Adames recovered his high ankle sprain, but he went 1-for-16 in his first four games back stepping up with a two-run homer Sunday.

“He's gotten off to a slow start since he's been back from the IL, but those days are coming,” Counsell said. “He's too good a hitter for them not to come.”

The Brewers will need all their hitters to step up this week during a three-game set in New York against the powerful Mets. Counsell’s motivational skills could get additional tests.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “The saddest thing in baseball this year could have been the abject surrenders in Oakland, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, or Washington, or the fact that the Yankees have the best record in baseball at home and on the road, which doesn’t leave much for anyone else. But no. The saddest thing in baseball this year is without question Joe Maddon’s haircut. ESPN’s walking yarnspinner Tim Kurkjian told this story about Maddon’s last attempt to jolt the Los Angeles Angels out of their clubhouse-to-outfield-wall torpor, and it was a story worthy of Lifetime Television’s Kleenex Box Of Depression Theater. I mean, imagine being 68 years old and out of normal ways to snap a team of excellent hitters out of a team-wide two-week slump. Imagine going to your local barber and saying, ‘Remember Travis Bickle? That’s what I want.’ Then imagine getting called upstairs by general manager Perry Minasian and being told that you got the sidewalls polished for nothing. If there is a way to feel worse in baseball, it surely involves dropped pants during the National Anthem. Frankly, Minasian could have at least allowed him to grow his hair out before canning him, just for services rendered. Not that the haircut would have mattered, frankly; the Angels have lost four of six since Phil Nevin and his more conventional haircut took over as manager, which suggests that the problem might not have been a managerial one.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Angels GM Perry Minasian said he visited Maddon at his home to deliver the news about his firing, but have we considered the possibility he fired him because of the mohawk? I don't think we should rule that out. Don't forget that on Thursday, the night the losing streak hit 14 games, every Angels hitter used Nickelback as his walkup song in an effort to change the team’s mojo. So what's the worse attempt at ending the losing streak, the (fired) manager cutting his hair into a mohawk, or every batter using Nickelback? I gotta go with the latter. No one actually saw Maddon with his mohawk, right?”

Jesse Yomtov, USA Today: “The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves have won 11 in a row and enter Monday 5 ½ games behind the New York Mets in the National League East, having shaved five games off their deficit in less than two weeks. Atlanta has a 2.47 ERA during the 11-game stretch, scoring 74 runs with 22 home runs. Ronald Acuna Jr., Adam Duvall and Austin Riley each had four home runs, while starter Kyle Wright won three of the 11 games. The Mets went 5-5 on a West Coast trip against the Dodgers, Padres and Angels, and now return home for series against the Brewers, who have lost 10 of 12. Atlanta heads to Washington (23-39) and Chicago (23-36) this week.”

Mark Feinsand, MLB.com: “After opening the season on the injured list, (Luis) Castillo has rounded into form following a pair of mediocre starts. In his past five outings, the 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.45 ERA, striking out 30 in 29 1/3 innings. Castillo has gone at least six innings in four of those starts and has allowed two or fewer runs in all but one. The Reds have been receiving interest in Castillo for the past year or two, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him finally moved with one last arbitration-eligible season ahead of him.”

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “Usually, when a team or fanbase says ‘run it back’ after winning a championship, they’re referring to the act of winning itself rather than, like, a recreation of the rollercoaster season they may or may not have just endured. You’ll likely remember that Atlanta wasn’t all that for much of the 2021 season, necessitating an entirely new outfield by the trade deadline and heading towards a middling season as of late July. You’ll definitely remember that they took the NL East with 88 wins and then ripped through the playoffs, en route to said championship. Thus far 2022 has played out like a microcosm of last year’s macro success, ending May four games under .500 with generally indifferent play, much of the lineup scuffling, and key rotation pieces dragging. They’ve yet to lose in June, ripping off 11 straight wins (that’s how many it used to take to win a World Series). That’s right, they’re baaaaaaaaaaaaack.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Given that the average start these days is now fewer than six innings, a quality start (at least six innings and three or fewer runs) is arguably more important than ever. It's especially important for the Padres after what happened in 2021, when their rotation fell apart in the second half and their starters ended up throwing the second-fewest innings in the majors. It's been a different story in 2022, as Padres starters lead the majors in both innings pitched and quality starts (34, five more than the Astros and a whopping 13 more than the Dodgers). Leading the way is possible All-Star Game starter Joe Musgrove, who is 7-0 with a 1.50 ERA and has 11 quality starts in 11 starts (the Padres are 10-1 when he pitches). The big improvement for Musgrove in 2022: Batters aren't teeing up his four-seam fastball. Last year, they hit .319 and slugged .571 against it. This year, it's .246 and .338 -- and he's actually throwing it slightly more often. So far, it has more movement and more spin than a year ago and it's turned him into a Cy Young candidate.”

MEGAPHONE

“This is a we milestone, for sure. It's about players more than anything, and we've had some really, really good players that have done the heavy lifting and all that work. But I’m certainly thankful to the people that have given me the opportunity… and all the people that have allowed me to get better at the job, hopefully, the coaching staff and front office that have helped me become better at this. But most of all, it's a hat tip to the players. They're the ones that do the heavy lifting every day.”

Counsell, on becoming the winningest Brewers manager.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.