Tipsheet: Brewers, Giants hang tough while Phillies stumble in NL chase

During another crazy night in the National League playoff race, the Chicago Cubs clinched their postseason berth and the Cardinals got some help from other teams.
While the Cardinals beat the rebuilding Kansas City Royals 5-0 Tuesday, the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Cincinnati Reds 3-2. That boosted the Cardinals (27-25) into sole possession of the No. 2 playoff slot in the NL Central by one game over the Brewers (27-27) and Reds (28-28).
“I don't think it matters that much where we're sitting right now,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “When we went on the road trip, it was in front of us. We're playing the teams we're competing against. We know that's a way in. There's enough games left that you're going to lose a game and teams are going to win games. We still have to win games.”
Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies dropped a doubleheader to the Washington Nationals to run their untimely losing streak to four games. The Phillies (27-29) fell 1½ games back of the Miami Marlins for the No. 2 playoff slot in the NL East and they dropped one game out of the final wild card slot.
“It definitely feels like a bad dream,” Phillies catcher J.T. Realmoto said. “The bottom line is we have to play better, and we have to play better in a hurry. We’re still in it. We’re not eliminated yet. We still have a chance to make the playoffs. We just have to play better baseball all around.
"There’s not one area that’s really killing us. There’s not one area that we can’t improve to play better baseball and get to the playoffs. We just have to do it. We’re running out of time a little bit, but mathematically it’s possible.”
The Marlins (28-27) took an 11-1 beating from the first-place Atlanta Braves, which ran Miami’s losing streak to three games and ended that team’s bid for the NL East title. But the Marlins remain in excellent shape to make the bracket.
“Once you get in with this format that we have — you know if you get in and you have pitching, you have a chance,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “It's just the hot team wins. I've been in enough of them. It's not the best team that necessarily wins. It's the hottest team that wins these things. We've got to keep going and work ourselves in and win some games here.”
Out in the NL West, the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. The Giants (27-27) remain in firmly in the race for one of the two wild card slots.
All of this promoted ESPN’s calculators to give the Cardinals an 86.4 percent chance of reaching postseason play. The Phillies, meanwhile, saw their percentage fall to 33.2.
Here is what folks are writing about the playoff chase:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “The Cubs and Indians, who met in the 2016 World Series, both had frustrating 2019 seasons. The Cubs, after four straight playoff seasons of at least 92 wins, fell to 84-78 and missed the postseason. The front office moved on from Joe Maddon as manager and hired former backup catcher and Game 7 World Series hero David Ross. The Indians won 93 games, two more than in 2018 when they won the division, but that wasn't good enough to make the playoffs in a top-heavy American League. Now both teams are back in the postseason, the Cubs clinching despite a 3-2 loss to the Pirates and the Indians clinching with a dramatic 5-3, 10-inning win over the White Sox. Ross has earned rave reviews not just for guiding the Cubs through all of the obstacles of this season, but because the once powerful lineup has struggled even as the Cubs inch closer to the division title. Javier Baez is hitting .202/.237/.355 -- and hit cleanup on Tuesday. Kris Bryant, now injured, has hit .195. Kyle Schwarber is hitting .193 and Anthony Rizzo .220.”
Matt Martell, SI.com: “What worries me about the Cubs is the lack of offensive production they’re getting from core players, such as Javier Báez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo. For a change, Ian Happ and Jason Heyward have been by far the club's best position players. They’ll need Báez and Bryzzo to turn it around if Chicago's going to win another World Series title.”
Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Miami Marlins were the first team in the 2020 regular season to suffer from a coronavirus outbreak. It happened within the first week of the season, and saw 18 players test positive. The club was quarantined and temporarily shut down from playing. When they finally returned -- with a makeshift roster -- they jumped out to a 7-1 start and took hold of first place in the National League East. Now, fast forward to September, it's been a bit of an up-and-down ride since their hot start, but the Marlins have managed to string together a 13-11 record so far for the month and are two games above .500 on the season. That's good enough for second place in their division and No. 5 seed in the NL playoff field. That's also good enough to earn them a playoff spot if this year's postseason was under the traditional format. Even more impressive, the Marlins have actually thrived in a jam-packed schedule. Because of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown, Miami has had to squeeze in a lot of games in a short period of time, which meant playing 27 games over the final 23 days of the season. On top of that, they made up for postponed games with seven-inning doubleheaders, a task they were unexpectedly good at, putting together a 10-4 record in those doubleheaders. It's in part due to the club's general resilience, but also due to their depth and young starting pitching.”
Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: “The fear among executives is that October is going to be a giant, messy, run-scoring abomination -- especially if the teams that do have the pitching depth to survive the latter rounds falter in the first. It's not inconceivable that a titanic team like the Los Angeles Dodgers could run into a pitching buzz saw -- Bauer/Gray/Castillo of the Reds or Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff of the Brewers or Miami's Pablo Lopez, Sixto Sanchez and Sandy Alcantara, just to name three -- and get summarily run. Oakland, with its great bullpen? Susceptible. Cleveland? Beatable. And what does the schedule do to the Braves, whose only reliable starting pitcher beyond Max Fried has never pitched in a playoff game (Ian Anderson) and who rely on what has been a very, very good bullpen that only has so many innings in its arms and no time to rest them?”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “Lineups go colder than a principal’s after-school glare. But, as the Astros go, it’ll be viewed in its contextual place, where a few good hitters falling into simultaneous slumps would rank behind, oh, Justin Verlnader’s blown elbow, Roberto Osuna’s elbow troubles, Yordan Alvarez’s knee surgeries, a bullpen largely remade with young men who’d never pitched above Single- or Double-A, a defense that ranks among the worst in the game, Gerrit Cole’s free agency and then whatever vibes remained from the cheating scandal that washed up on the franchise that had attended two World Series in the previous three seasons. The bullpen crisis alone would have undone plenty. Pitchers who had never faced a batter in the big leagues have covered more than half of the Astros’ relief innings. Include Cy Sneed, whose prior major-league experience had been 21 ⅓ innings, Bryan Abreu, who’d thrown 8 ⅔ innings in 2019, and Brooks Raley, a 32-year-old who pitched the past five seasons in Korea, and you’re up to more than two-thirds of the relief innings. [Manager Dusty] Baker, pitching coach Brent Strom and bullpen coach Josh Miller somehow turned this into something pretty presentable, or at least passable, meaning they’ve more than survived it.”
"We have to fight out of it starting tomorrow. And we've got to win games. That's the bottom line. Now we have to rely on other people. And we have to win games."
• Phillies manager Joe Girardi.
