Tipsheet: Brewers, Giants hang tough while Phillies stumble in NL chase

Katherine Acquavella, CBSSports.com: “The Miami Marlins were the first team in the 2020 regular season to suffer from a coronavirus outbreak. It happened within the first week of the season, and saw 18 players test positive. The club was quarantined and temporarily shut down from playing. When they finally returned -- with a makeshift roster -- they jumped out to a 7-1 start and took hold of first place in the National League East. Now, fast forward to September, it's been a bit of an up-and-down ride since their hot start, but the Marlins have managed to string together a 13-11 record so far for the month and are two games above .500 on the season. That's good enough for second place in their division and No. 5 seed in the NL playoff field. That's also good enough to earn them a playoff spot if this year's postseason was under the traditional format. Even more impressive, the Marlins have actually thrived in a jam-packed schedule. Because of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent shutdown, Miami has had to squeeze in a lot of games in a short period of time, which meant playing 27 games over the final 23 days of the season. On top of that, they made up for postponed games with seven-inning doubleheaders, a task they were unexpectedly good at, putting together a 10-4 record in those doubleheaders. It's in part due to the club's general resilience, but also due to their depth and young starting pitching.”