Tipsheet: Brewers graciously play along as Cards win home opener

It was so nice of Milwaukee Brewers do their part to help the Cardinals celebrate their home opener.
Manager Craig Counsell removed starting pitcher Corbin Burnes from Thursday’s game even though he was sailing along and unhittable. He removed Gold Glove second baseman Kolten Wong in a double switch. He left his top relievers in the bullpen while finishing out the game.
And all of that led to a 3-1 Cardinals victory.
First, Burnes – why take him out? Other than Tommy Edman’s triple, he allowed the Cardinals nothing through 86 pitches.
Burnes said he was starting to fade. “When I went out for the sixth, I wasn’t able to get my legs under me,” he told reporters after the game. “[Brandon Woodburn] had the same thing. As the season goes along, you’re able to get your legs underneath you, keep you in the game.”
OK, so Tipsheet takes Burnes’ word for it and gives Counsell a pass on that. But removing Wong proved disastrous when Tyler O’Neill hit a grounder to his replacement, Daniel Robertson, with the bases loaded.
Robertson, positioned on the other side of second base in an extreme fielding shift, slipped when he fielded the ball. He started toward second base to seek a forceout himself . . . and realized it was too late for that.
Then he threw to first base . . . and he was too late there, too, allowing the game-tying run scored.
“I don’t think the slip helped,” Counsell said. “After he slipped, it took a little bit to get his feet back underneath him. I think that was a little bit of the issue here.”
Despite the tie score Counsell sent Drew Rasmussen out to pitch the eighth instead of Our Town’s Devin Williams or elite reliever Josh Hader.
Rasmussen, whose earned-run average is up to 22.50 this season, served up Nolan Arenado’s decisive home-run ball.
Counsell noted that now was not the time to push Burnes deeper into the game or tax his top relievers with excessive repetition.
“We’re at Game 7 of 162, with possibly 30 more starts [for Burnes],” Counsell said. “We can’t get ‘behind’ now. This is just not the time to push. The same goes for the guys in the bullpen. We can’t push them either right now. There’s a couple guys who have thrown the ball well who have pitched a bunch, too.
“This is what we have to do. We have to play the long game here. Every baseball season requires that, but this year probably as much as any.”
That's a fair point. Pitchers are still rebuilding their endurance after last year's shortened pandemic season.
But the Cardinals sure appreciated his abundance of caution.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:
Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “So far, so good: The Twins have averaged more than six runs per game. The best thing about it is that through Tuesday, only 39% of their runs had come via the long ball, down from 49% last season and 51% the season before. With Byron Buxton breaking out and contact hitters Luis Arraez, Willians Astudio and Andrelton Simmons all off to fast starts, this is a more balanced Twins attack. Oh, and Nelson Cruz just doesn't age. This should not be possible, but his bat looks as quick as ever. Upper 90s, up in the zone? No problem. Cruz has a 3.500 OPS on those so far. He's almost 41 years old!”
Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “That they had no true standout offensive player in their annihilation of the Pirates only serves to underscore the truth of the team’s season thus far: The Reds’ bats are absolutely on fire. Nick Castellanos has a 1.610 OPS when he’s not yelling in pitcher’s facing and starting brawls. Tyler Naquin, allowed to walk by Cleveland despite its years-long search for a single competent outfielder, has a 1.382 OPS and four home runs. They batted 1-2 in the lineup yesterday, and four other starters boast an OPS over 1.000 (as does pinch-hitter Aristides Aquino (he homered)). It turns out last year’s strategy of compiling a lineup entirely of outfielders was stupid and wrong, but this year’s strategy of compiling a lineup entirely of third baseman is genius and correct.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “If the Phillies had a bad bullpen in 2020, they would've made the postseason. Instead, they had a historically awful bullpen that sank their season. It was only a 60-game season, but the bullpen's 7.06 ERA was the second worst ever, better than only the 1930 Phillies (8.01 ERA). When your bullpen does that and you miss the postseason by one game, it's tough to swallow. Philadelphia's new Dave Dombrowski-led front office set out to fix the bullpen over the winter and they didn't throw money at a big free agent (Liam Hendriks, Trevor Rosenthal, etc.). They instead picked up Jose Alvarado in a relatively minor three-team trade with the Rays and Dodgers, and they signed Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler to sensible one-year contracts. Five games into the new season, the Phillies bullpen has allowed seven runs in 17 innings, and four of the seven were scored in a single Vince Velasquez inning. The bullpen has already done something it did not do a single time last year: not allow a run in three consecutive games. On only one occasion last year, Sept. 1-2, did Philadelphia's bullpen have back-to-back scoreless games, and in one of those two games Aaron Nola went eight innings, so yeah.”
Bobby Wagner, The Ringer: “The deal was a declaration of intent so clear that even the most fatalistic Mets fans couldn’t ignore it. [Francisco] Lindor’s contract is more than twice as large as the previous record deal given out by the franchise. He is a breath of fresh air, a Face of Baseball in Queens if there ever was one. He joins a roster that is teeming with young stars in [Michael] Conforto, Dom Smith, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso—the kind of core that, dare I say, could rival even that of 1986. If the Mets do this right, the greatness the franchise enjoys will no longer be fleeting, confined to tentpole moments that crop up from dumb luck, player development, or both. It will be—for the first time in Mets history—sustainable.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “They scored just eight runs in losing their first four games as the offense -- second best in the majors last season behind the Dodgers at 5.80 runs per game -- got off to a slow start before breaking out against the Nats on Wednesday. The Atlanta offense was an obvious regression candidate given the big seasons from Marcell Ozuna (1.067 OPS) and Travis d’Arnaud (.919 OPS) in 2020, and even Freddie Freeman will be hard-pressed to match his 2020 numbers.”
MEGAPHONE
“We’re pitching really well. We’re going to score more. I’m excited that our pitching is off to this start. This is what we hoped for, this is what we thought we could do off the mound. To be able to do that right off the bat is really exciting.”
Counsell,, on the overall state of his pitching.