Tipsheet: Brewers graciously play along as Cards win home opener

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “If the Phillies had a bad bullpen in 2020, they would've made the postseason. Instead, they had a historically awful bullpen that sank their season. It was only a 60-game season, but the bullpen's 7.06 ERA was the second worst ever, better than only the 1930 Phillies (8.01 ERA). When your bullpen does that and you miss the postseason by one game, it's tough to swallow. Philadelphia's new Dave Dombrowski-led front office set out to fix the bullpen over the winter and they didn't throw money at a big free agent (Liam Hendriks, Trevor Rosenthal, etc.). They instead picked up Jose Alvarado in a relatively minor three-team trade with the Rays and Dodgers, and they signed Archie Bradley and Brandon Kintzler to sensible one-year contracts. Five games into the new season, the Phillies bullpen has allowed seven runs in 17 innings, and four of the seven were scored in a single Vince Velasquez inning. The bullpen has already done something it did not do a single time last year: not allow a run in three consecutive games. On only one occasion last year, Sept. 1-2, did Philadelphia's bullpen have back-to-back scoreless games, and in one of those two games Aaron Nola went eight innings, so yeah.”