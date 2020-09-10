Tipsheet: Brewers hope they found their launch point with Tigers blowout

The Milwaukee Brewers needed to hit their reset button ahead of their critical 11-game homestand against National League Central rivals.
And they did just that during their 19-0 pasting of the Detroit Tigers Wednesday. The third-place Brewers (19-22) snapped a three-game losing streak and moved within 4 ½ games of the division lead.
Their hitters went into Thursday’s day off feeling a whole lot better about themselves. The Brewers smacked five homers among their 13 extra-base hits against the Tigers.
“On one hand, it’s nice that there is an off-day tomorrow so everyone can feel good about themselves for a few days,” Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun said. “At the same time, you would like for there to be a game, because this is one of the first days all season where we really swung the bats well.”
The Brewers play a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs, then they host the Cardinals for five games in three days.
"We’ve got to do impressive things,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We’ve got to play well. We’ve got 13 of 19 games against teams ahead of us. We know we’ve got to win games. No other way to say it. We don’t have to be perfect, but it’s going to take a good effort."
Their bullpen caught their breath ahead of that difficult scheduling stretch while starting pitcher Corbin Burnes delivered a dominant seven-inning performance Wednesday– retiring 21 of the 22 batters he faced.
“We had a huge offensive day, so it made the game a lot of fun, but that kind of pitching performance, you’ve got to start with that,” Counsell said.
The Brewers deliver big September pushes during the previous two seasons and they will need to do it again in the closing weeks of this coronavirus campaign.
“I mean, we've been faced with this the last two or three years, so it is kind of familiar territory, but under different circumstances,” Brandon Woodruff said. “We know we need to start playing better and start winning games and doing that here pretty soon. So there's definitely a sense of urgency, I feel like.”
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “I don’t love the idea of a losing team qualifying for the postseason, but I can accept it as a rare possibility while more teams try to win. The “purity” of the 162-game season ended in 1969 with divisional playoffs. The 2006 Cardinals won a world championship after winning 83 games. Is 80 wins out of 162 so much worse? The upside is that your local GM/president can no longer explain away not trying to win as a way of buying three to five years of non-competitiveness and raving about ‘future wins.’ If you can’t build an 81-win team you shouldn’t be in the business. Here’s to crowded playoff races in September.”
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com: “Much like the concept of ‘curbside pickup’ has rapidly gone from the fringes to the forefront during the current pandemic, a handful of teams widely deemed to be afterthoughts at the start of 2020 are suddenly very much in the postseason mix, with just 2 1/2 weeks left in this wonderfully weird 2020 season. While there were reasons to circle the likes of the Padres, White Sox and Blue Jays as up-and-comers ready to pounce, only the most optimistic of souls prescribed playoff bids for the Giants, Mariners, Marlins, Orioles and Tigers. On Opening Day, none of those five teams were projected by FanGraphs to have more than a 12% chance of making it to October when the season began, and yet all five were, at midweek, within two games of a postseason spot.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Gerrit Cole has a home run problem. Look, the New YorkYankees have plenty of issues, and Cole is hardly the biggest of them, but when you sign the most lucrative contract for a pitcher in baseball history, the expectations are skyscraping, especially in New York and for a storied franchise that has not been to the World Series since 2009. Cole is 4-3 with a 3.63 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 52 innings heading into Thursday's start against the Orioles, who happen to be improbably breathing down the necks of the Yankees for the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League. As Cole has slumped so have the Yankees. He's 0-3 in his past four starts, and the Yankees have lost all four of those games in the midst of a 5-15 slump that led general manager Brian Cashman to head to Buffalo to give the team a pep talk. New York finally got back in the win column Wednesday. The number that stands out for Cole is 13 home runs allowed. That rate over 212⅓ innings, which is how many he pitched for Houston in 2019, translates to 53 home runs. To put that in perspective, the only pitcher to allow 50 or more home runs in a season was Bert Blyleven, who allowed 50 for the Twins in 1986. Cole entered the season as the consensus Cy Young favorite in the AL after a dominant campaign with the Astros in which he won his final 19 regular-season decisions and set a record for starting pitchers with a 39.9% strikeout rate.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The New York Yankees are in third place in the AL East, clinging to a near .500 record. This has happened before, of course, but in the franchise’s dark days pre–Babe Ruth, and in the late 1980s when George Steinbrenner was running the club with all the nuance of a feudal estate. These Yankees were supposed to be different. Coming off a 103-win season and a trip to the ALCS, GM Brian Cashman supplemented one of the best offenses in baseball history by making Gerrit Cole the highest-paid pitcher of all time. The Yankees began the season as heavy favorites to win the AL pennant and cofavorites with the Dodgers to win the World Series, and through the first month of the 2020 season, they looked the part. The Yankees had the best record in baseball on August 17, along with the second-best run differential and a 2.5-game lead in the AL East—not impregnable, but comfortable enough considering how well the Rays were playing at the time. Since that 16-6 start, though, New York has been baseball’s third-worst team, going 5-15 in its past 20 games and outpacing only two clubs—the Diamondbacks and Rangers, whose GMs took their losing streaks as an omen and instigated fire sales at the trade deadline. The Yankees’ opponents, on aggregate, have a better record in the past 20 games than any team except the white-hot Padres. A berth in the eight-team AL playoffs, which looked like a fait accompli three weeks ago, now hangs very much in the balance, with the Orioles and Tigers—two teams that took more losses than a failing software company last year—within two games of the Bronx Bombers.”
Matt Snyder, MLB.com: “The New York Yankees and Houston Astros, in the year 2020, are letting the Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers and Seattle Mariners hang around in contention. We have to give credit to the players on the latter three teams for pushing the supposed-titans, of course, but all three front offices sold pieces at the trade deadline instead of adding. And yet, they persist . . . the Astros lost six straight before finally breaking through and winning the nightcap of a doubleheader in Oakland on Tuesday. They are in better shape than the Yankees, but not by a big margin. The Yankees are in third place in the AL East, essentially out of the race for first now with a 6.5-game deficit and only 18 games to play. They are three games behind the surging Blue Jays. They trail whatever team finishes third in the AL Central by a healthy margin, which means they could well be fighting for the eight seed.”

"I feel like teams aren't really scared of us right now and it's kind of a sad thing because we're the New York Yankees.”
New York Yankees slugger Luke Voit.
