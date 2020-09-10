Tipsheet: Brewers hope they found their launch point with Tigers blowout

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “The New York Yankees are in third place in the AL East, clinging to a near .500 record. This has happened before, of course, but in the franchise’s dark days pre–Babe Ruth, and in the late 1980s when George Steinbrenner was running the club with all the nuance of a feudal estate. These Yankees were supposed to be different. Coming off a 103-win season and a trip to the ALCS, GM Brian Cashman supplemented one of the best offenses in baseball history by making Gerrit Cole the highest-paid pitcher of all time. The Yankees began the season as heavy favorites to win the AL pennant and cofavorites with the Dodgers to win the World Series, and through the first month of the 2020 season, they looked the part. The Yankees had the best record in baseball on August 17, along with the second-best run differential and a 2.5-game lead in the AL East—not impregnable, but comfortable enough considering how well the Rays were playing at the time. Since that 16-6 start, though, New York has been baseball’s third-worst team, going 5-15 in its past 20 games and outpacing only two clubs—the Diamondbacks and Rangers, whose GMs took their losing streaks as an omen and instigated fire sales at the trade deadline. The Yankees’ opponents, on aggregate, have a better record in the past 20 games than any team except the white-hot Padres. A berth in the eight-team AL playoffs, which looked like a fait accompli three weeks ago, now hangs very much in the balance, with the Orioles and Tigers—two teams that took more losses than a failing software company last year—within two games of the Bronx Bombers.”