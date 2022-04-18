Tipsheet: Brewers hope to walk, then run to better offensive production

While the Cardinals were frustrated by issuing those seven walks Sunday, the Milwaukee Brewers cheerfully accepted those free passes.

They celebrated them as patience rewarded. And maybe, just maybe, that patience can lead to better things at the plate.

Milwaukee's 6-5 victory over the Cardinals snapped its 15-game streak of scoring fewer than six runs, dating back to last season.

“We had solid approaches at the plate today and hopefully we build off it,” said outfielder Tyrone Taylor, whose two-run double in the seventh inning proved decisive.

“We had to be patient,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We did a nice job of that. And then we got some big hits. Keston (Hiura), Tyrone obviously a really big one. Today was a day when just patience and grinding out at-bats paid some dividends eventually.”

The Brewers sputtered offensively during their 5-5 start. Here some specifics:

They have a minus-13 run differential, fourth-worst in the National League.

They are hitting .213 as a team, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Their 31 runs scored also ranks 23rd and their five homers are tied for second-worst.

“You need extra-base hits for run production,” Counsell noted Saturday. “And that’s just what we’ve been lacking right now. They come in bunches. You’d hope you’d get consistent, daily, one- or two- a game, but they’re gonna come in bunches a little bit, too.”

Taylor, Jace Peterson, Mike Brousseau, Lorenzo Cain, Willy Adames and our old friend Kolten Wong are all hitting below the Mendoza Line. But Adames continued his maturation as a hitter by drawing one of the key walks Sunday.

"I would describe it as player just putting at-bats under his belt," Counsell said. "This is what happens to major league players -- they put at-bats under their belt and they get better."

The Pirates draw the hapless Pittsburgh Pirates next, so there’s a good chance that trend will continue.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “It’s way too early to glean much from less than two weeks of play; win-loss records, more often than not, indicate very little at this point. There are teams off to slow starts (Twins, Phillies, Brewers, for example) who can probably count on things evening out as time goes on, and a few others who might have started a little quicker than expected (though we see you and your positive run differential, Rockies, and we send a hat tip your way). One item did pick up where it left off in ’21 -- the Dodgers and Giants are neck-and-neck with identical 7-2 records. We’ve seen this before, and it’s anything but unexpected.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The Padres have had six losing records in six full seasons under (general manager A.J.) Preller, who began his tenure by acquiring the likes of Justin Upton, Wil Myers, James Shields, Matt Kemp and Craig Kimbrel, only to embark on a rebuild shortly thereafter. Preller quickly restocked a farm system that became the best in the industry, signed (Eric) Hosmer and (Manny) Machado, watched as (Fernando) Tatis and (Jake) Cronenworth blossomed and supplemented the roster with another dizzying array of moves. Preller is now hamstrung by a payroll that projects to be right at the new luxury-tax threshold of $230 million, a circumstance that makes it difficult to add impact talent without shedding salary and including promising young players who could be essential for 2022. (MacKenzie) Gore and top prospect C.J. Abrams are among those who have come up in trade talks. But Abrams' ascension and Gore's improvement are critical to the Padres' chances of sustaining themselves without Tatis, who probably won't return until June. The Padres missed out on an assortment of impact bats this offseason – Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Schwarber, Nelson Cruz Bryan Reynolds, Dominic Smith, Jose Ramirez -- and rival evaluators believe their lineup is still lacking. If Luke Voit, acquired in a minor trade four weeks ago, can tap back into the production he displayed with the New York Yankees in 2019 and 2020, and Kim, signed out of South Korea in December 2020, can adjust to major league velocity, the Padres' lineup might have a chance.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “Remember, (the Braves) fought .500 like no team in recent memory. They started 0-4, then won four in a row, then lost four in a row and it continued on a similar path for much of the season. Until Aug. 5, when the Braves evened their record at 55-55, they had been exactly .500 six times and lost their ensuing game every single time. Several times it started a losing streak. They just couldn't get over the hump until winning on Aug. 6. Then they never dipped below .500 again. This team was 30-35 (a 162-game pace of 75-87) and eight games out of first place on June 16. They are the champs. They are getting one of the best players in baseball in the coming weeks. There's no chance a slow start phases them. They'll be fine.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Now, after last pitching in a game July 24, 2020, (Justin) Verlander is throwing 96-mph again. He’s looking a whole lot like the guy who won the 2019 Cy Young award. He struck out reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani three times in his season debut against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up just three hits and one run while striking out seven in five innings, and for an encore yielded three hits in eight innings with eight strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners. He was the first pitcher to throw at least eight shutout innings, recording eight or more strikeouts with under 90 pitches, in a road game since Atlanta’s Greg Maddux in 1997 at Yankee Stadium.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Kevin Gausman continued assuaging any doubts that his 2020-21 seasons in San Francisco were flukes, or reliant on their much-lauded coaching staff. Through two starts, he’s done as much as he can to show that’s not the case—though he’s without a win as a Blue Jay yet. Wednesday afternoon, Clayton Kershaw had 20 whiffs in his seven unhittable innings. Though he lasted four fewer outs and his six hits allowed were probably fortunate per the batted ball data, Gausman got 21 swinging strikes Thursday night, 13 off his signature splitter. That 59% whiff rate is 14 points above his seasonal rate with the split last year, which placed the pitch 21st in MLB (minimum 100 PA per pitch). Only Shohei Ohtani tossed a splitter that saw a higher rate of whiffs. It’s too soon to know if Gausman’s learning to use the splitter even more effectively, but his results on his most effective offering haven’t changed. That likely means that Gausman hasn’t, either.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “So we all turned Viking purple when Clayton Kershaw was pulled by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a consortium of baseball ops types after seven innings of a perfect game last week because .. well, because we want what we want when we want it because we have the ids of 6-year-olds and the patience of meth fiends. Also because perfect games are indisputably fun, but that’s beside the point. Thus, we wonder how Japanese fans are handling the even more amazing example of perfectus interruptus perpetrated upon Roki Sasaki of the Chiba Lotte Marines of the NPB on Sunday. Sasaki is the preposterous phenomenon who pitched a perfect game with 19 strikeouts (13 in succession) in his last outing against the Orix Buffaloes. In doing so, he earned a game score of 106, the second-highest in the entire history of organized baseball behind a 27-strikeout no-hitter in 1952 by a guy named Ron Necciai in a Class D minor league game. Necciai later was called up by the Pirates and went 1-6 with a 7.08 ERA in 12 games, but let’s not spit in the kettle. He had himself a day once. Well, Sasaki just had himself his second day in a week, throwing eight more perfect innings Sunday, with 13 more strikeouts, against the Nippon-Ham Fighters … and with double history staring manager Tadahito Iguchi in the face in a scoreless game, he hesitated even less than Roberts did with Kershaw—and gave Sasaki the hook. Now maybe it’s just second basemen as managers that do this—Iguchi played four years with the White Sox, Padres, and Phillies in the mid-to-late oughts—but Iguchi, like Roberts, had his reasons. One, Sasaki is 20 years old and has been considered a star since his high school years. Two, he had arm issues in high school, as anyone with a 100-mph fastball and 91-mph splitter would. Three, history ain’t what it used to be.”

MEGAPHONE

“It feels awesome. It's a big accomplishment in my career -- just to do it with the Brewers, being in this organization. It was a fun journey just to make it here and to get 100 [saves]. It's pretty special.”

Brewers reliever Josh Hader, on earning his 100th career save.

