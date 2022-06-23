Tipsheet: Brewers, like Cardinals, had to find stopgap starting pitching

Baseball’s trade market won’t heat up for at least a few more weeks, so teams with pitching needs have been scouring the waiver wire or digging deeper into their own organization for help.

“Every time you lose another arm, you go another layer deeper on the depth chart,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns told MLB.com. “So, that’s what we’ve done.”

With starting pitchers Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Aaron Ashby sidelined simultaneously, the Brewers had to schedule Chi Chi Gonzalez and Jason Alexander for starts during this four-game series against the Cardinals.

The Brewers pulled Gonzalez off the pile after the Minnesota Twins dumped him this season. Alexander is a veteran minor leaguer who signed to add emergency depth. He is the scheduled starter for Thursday afternoon.

“This is the hand we're dealt right now,” manager Craig Counsell said. “Jason Alexander has filled in and done an incredible job, a wonderful job. This is where we're at in the season. Other guys have had to step up and we've had some guys absolutely step up.”

The Brewers also need to get starting pitcher Eric Lauer back on track. He has been healthy, but he has allowed eight homers in his last three starts.

“It just seems to me, for me right now like one to three pitches a game that are really sticking it to me,” Lauer told reporters after Wednesday's loss. “I feel like I'm pitching much better than what my outings are showing. It's one of those things that baseball will do to you. It will kick you in the teeth, it'll beat you down and make sure you keep working.”

While Peralta is sidelined by a months-long shoulder injury, Woodruff (circulation issues with his hand) and Ashby (forearm stiffness) should be back soon.

“Look, we’ve lost a number of pitchers to injury off of our Major League staff,” Stearns said. “Fortunately, none of them seems to be season-ending. We expect all of these guys back at some point, some sooner than others.”

The Cardinals have been in the same situation and recently the found some internal solutions. They won three of the four starts rookie Matthew Liberatore made on an emergency basis.

Andre Pallante has capably filled the fifth starter role after moving out of the bullpen. Converted starters Zack Thompson and Johan Oviedo (!) have won games in long relief, bolstering this team’s beleaguered bullpen.

Down at Memphis, Jake Woodford just delivered a quality start while allowing two runs on six hits in six innings – so he is stretched out if the team needs another starting pitcher. And Jordan Hicks could add bullpen depth if he recovers from his forearm strain and regains his fastball command.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “FanGraphs has (Tommy) Edman as the seventh-best player in the Majors by WAR this year, extremely heady company, and third overall in the National League (behind Manny Machado and Paul Goldschmidt, both leading their respective positions). But Baseball Reference’s version of WAR has Edman even higher than that: Would you believe that bWAR says Edman, accounting for offense and defense, has been the best player in baseball? It’s true, ahead of Sandy Alcantara, Machado, Rafael Devers, Mike Trout and Goldschmidt. Now, maybe you don’t think Edman is the best player in baseball. Maybe you don’t even think he’s the seventh-best player in baseball. But surely he’s better than the fourth-best shortstop in the National League, no? Edman may be being hurt (in the All-Star voting) by the fact that he only recently became a shortstop. But he’s been fantastic since moving there, too.”

Steve Gardner, USA Today: “Now we see what all the fuss was about. The Pittsburgh Pirates have been widely criticized this season for taking their time in promoting top prospect Oneil Cruz to the majors. There were the usual excuses – he needed to show better plate discipline, to play multiple positions, to work on pinch-hitting – but there was little question about his talent. Despite a so-so slash line at Class AAA Indianapolis (.232/.336/.422), Cruz, 23, finally got the call to the majors on Monday and the 6-7 shortstop wasted no time in showing off his elite skills. Even Statcast was impressed as Cruz hit 96.7 mph with a throw from short, ripped a three-run double that left the bat at 112.9 mph and beat a throw to first base by flying out of the batter's box. Cruz finished the game 2-for-5 with two runs scored and four RBI. However, it wasn't his first game in the majors. The Pirates promoted him for two games last season – and in just nine at-bats, he hit his first big-league home run and ripped a single that left the bat at 118.2 mph. Only six major leaguers hit a ball that hard in the entire 2021 season. It's a pretty good bet there will be more Statcast-defying highlights from Cruz on the way very soon.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “This was always going to be a brutal season for the Washington Nationals. The team has been aggressively ‘retooling’ pretty much from the moment they won the 2019 World Series, dropping from fifth in team payroll that season all the way to 21st in 2022. More than a quarter of their 26-man payroll this season is going to 32-year-old Patrick Corbin, who by most measures is the worst starting pitcher in all of baseball. With Stephen Strasburg on the long, uncertain road back from thoracic outlet syndrome, with huge glaring holes all over the place, and with a lineup overstocked with sub-replacement-grade journeymen, a desperately important source of excitement for Nationals fans this season was the promise of more brilliance from Juan Soto. And as we approach the midpoint of the year, Soto is having a season from hell . . . Soto is currently batting .218 from his spot at the heart of the Nationals lineup. Many of the more granular stats paint a picture that is somehow even more alarming. Per Statcast, Soto is producing a career low in weighted on-base average, has the lowest average exit velocity of his career, and has lost an alarming five points off of his previous career low in sweet spot percentage. He is facing the lowest percentage of fastballs of his career, a trend that coincides unhelpfully with the fact that he is batting a gut-churning .169 against off-speed pitches, and an even more nightmarish .073 against breaking balls. He is using the opposite field less than ever, he is making weaker contact than ever, and his slugging percentage is more than 70 points lower than his previous career low, set in his rookie season, when he was 19 years old. Two of the four months of his career where he has batted below .250 have come in April and May of this season, and in June he is hitting .161.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “Yankees executive Brian Cashman told reporters in April that he had offered (Aaron) Judge a seven-year deal worth $30.5 million annually. Judge's price has ostensibly gone up since. It's possible that Judge won't take kindly to the Yankees refusing to meet his ask for the 2022 season, but the odds are that he's going to sign the most lucrative deal he's offered this winter. If the Yankees are the ones making that offer, then it's hard to see Judge holding this against them.”

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The long-standing refrain about baseball free agents is that it takes just one aggressive owner to change everything. Arte Moreno swooped in to sign Albert Pujols for the Angels. The Mariners, needing a franchise reset in the moment, stunned other clubs by landing Robinson Cano for a 10-year, $240 million contract. The Mets' Steve Cohen, hell-bent on winning a World Series, landed Max Scherzer last winter for a record-setting $43 million salary. Assuming Aaron Judge reaches free agency -- there are no ongoing contract talks between he and the Yankees, and the two sides are scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday after failing to come to terms on his 2022 salary -- he may inspire that kind of frenzied response from one or more owners and land a contract way beyond the $213.5 million offer the slugger rejected in the spring. Judge is having the kind of monster season that could check just about every box a billionaire owner might have. Yes, his production is difference-making; he's the early front-runner to win the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Yes, he is a strong defender, with the sort of athleticism that may help him remain effective deep into a long-term contract. Yes, he has a big brand, as literally the biggest player in the history of Major League Baseball -- someone who has worked and thrived in the league's biggest market. Yes, he's perceived as a really nice guy, a good teammate; he's very likely to gracefully handle the responsibility of being the face of any franchise. He'd probably slam dunk any meeting with any interested owner. And yes, he has remained relatively injury-free, at least throughout 2021 and through the first third of 2022. The last time he was on a non-COVID injured list was in September 2020.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “Not that the Yankees and Judge are headed for a breakup. It’s never a great sign when a player says he wants to be a one-club man, then goes out and plays better than he ever has in his walk year. But there’s plenty of precedent for players like Judge to run their contracts down, dip their toes in free agency, and stay put. Stephen Strasburg did. J.T. Realmuto did. Clayton Kershaw did. And Adam Wainwright’s done it four years in a row. After all, contract negotiations are all about signals and posturing. Even Judge’s self-imposed deadline was a signal, and surely there’s a number that Cashman could offer to convince him to sign right now. In fact, there’s nothing to stop Judge and the Yankees from taking these last couple of days to hammer out a settlement for his 2022 salary, or even a long-term extension. But the best argument Judge can make is with his bat, and if the Yankees want to take him up on his offer to stay there for the rest of his career, it’ll be a more expensive proposition now.”

MEGAPHONE

“I didn't think he was that good, honestly. I mean, he made some pitches when he needed to but I don't necessarily think he was electric. I don't think he would say he was electric.”

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe, assessing Jack Flaherty’s performance Tuesday night.

