Tipsheet: Brewers loosen up, regain traction in wild card race

When baseball teams fall into a funk, they can stay there for a while.

Why? Ballplayers have a lot of time to ponder things. Between games, before games, during games and after games there is a LOT of time to reflect on a team’s current circumstances.

That’s not good when things are going bad. So the Milwaukee Brewers took action to improve their team atmosphere and snap out of their prolonged slump.

The Brewers lost 21 of 35 games during their downturn that began around the trade deadline and carried into September. When the team traded away cornerstone reliever Josh Hader and failed to add significant offensive help, the players sagged.

So what’s a team to do? Bring more fun and games into the clubhouse, as MLB.com reported.

“It’s to loosen up a little bit, man,” pitcher Brandon Woodruff told the website. “Playing ping-pong with your teammates or shooting some hoops, it’s a little friendly competition to keep things light and keep your mind off the game. Instead of sitting around in our chairs and on our phones, we’re having some fun and enjoying each other’s company. I think that’s a big part of it.”

It worked. The Brewers won four of five games coming into this series at Busch Stadium and they remain within arm’s reach of a National League wild card berth.

“I do think that us being a little bit more laid back and having some things going on is going to loosen us up,” Rowdy Tellez said.

“We’re just trying to find different ways, being creative, to connect,” pitcher Corbin Burnes said. “For the most part, we’ve been able to do that this year, but since the trade deadline there’s a lot of new faces. Some guys left, a lot of new guys came in, and it’s trying to find that cohesive unit to pull together.”

Reliever Brent Suter agreed that the Brewers are in a better place now.

“I don’t know what our record is since some of this stuff has been put in, but it feels like we’re playing better,” he said. “We’re definitely more connected. We’re staying off the phones more. We’re bonding a little bit better.

“The good-natured trash-talking is everywhere. The fantasy football draft was a blast, even for dudes like me who don’t have a team. That’s what it’s all about, bonding as teammates.”

So expect to see a more upbeat group of Brewers this week at Busch.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “In a perfect world, MLB wouldn’t have had to ban the shift. Players would have changed their approach and started flicking the ball the other way. Failing that, teams would recognize the competitive advantage of spray hitting and scouted and developed hitters who can use the whole field . . . But that much-prophesied generation of Zoomer Tony Gwynns never showed up, and after 10 or 15 years of hand-wringing, the list of most-shifted players in baseball just looks like a list of the best hitters in baseball. No, seriously. The top five hitters in plate appearances against the shift this season — Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Freddie Freeman, José Ramírez, and Matt Olson — have all signed nine-figure contracts in the past 12 months. Cedric Mullins and Rafael Devers are in the top 10, and Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani are in the top 15. Rather than work around the shift, the top left-handed hitters in baseball have for the most part decided that the best option is to swing like hell and live with the occasional 115 mph lineout to a second baseman standing in short right field.”

Jesse Rogers, ESPN.com: “The league-wide batting average is down to .243 this season, the lowest since 1968. A lack of singles in particular is at the heart of the decline, with this year's rate of 5.35 per team the fourth-lowest in MLB history -- and the 2021, 2020 and 2019 seasons filling the three spots ahead of this year on the all-time list.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “The Dodgers are amazing. They’ve got a 20-game lead in their division. They’ve basically clinched a playoff spot. They’re most likely going to have home-field advantage as long as they’re in the postseason. They’re 11 wins away from the most wins in franchise history (which would top last year’s record). We haven’t seen a team this good in a long, long time. And it’s not going to mean a thing if they don’t win the World Series. I know I’m not supposed to say that. I know I’m supposed to be all ‘Appreciate how fantastic this team is!’ and ‘The postseason is random and anything can happen!’ and ‘The Dodgers don’t need a title for us to recognize how incredible they are!’ But, for better or worse, the baseball world is now one that values postseason success over regular season success. And as far as postseason success goes … well, that’s why the Dodgers are a NL West dynasty rather than an MLB one. The Dodgers could win 119 games this year -- they could have won 162 -- and if they don’t win the World Series, they’re going to be viewed the same way as those 1990s and early 2000s Braves teams. I’m not saying it’s fair. I’m just saying it’s true.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The Guardians lead the AL Central and they are on pace to go 86-76. There are 12 teams with better records than the Guardians and only 17 worse. And yet, should they hold on, they'll be the No. 3 seed in the AL. Remember, last season the Braves had the worst record among the playoff teams at 88-73. They didn't feel too lackluster, due to such a strong final two months. Maybe the Guardians or White Sox (or Twins, I guess) will finish so strong that they don't feel vastly inferior to the rest of the field this time around, either. As of right now, though, I couldn't help but think about how annoying it would be if, say, an 85-win team took the World Series this season with so many Goliath-types. But then I started to argue with myself. Aren't David stories just so much fun? We all love the underdog, no? Eh, I don't know. I think I'd much rather see two powerhouses duking it out in the World Series, whether it's a rematch of 2017 with the Dodgers and Astros, a Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets, the Braves looking to defend their title against one of the AL titans, maybe even in a rematch of 2021 or something along these lines.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The San Francisco Giants are another team who vows to spend big money in the offseason, with just $96.5 million on the books next year. They would love to grab one of the prized shortstops on the market if they can’t land the big fish, Aaron Judge. The finest shortstop on the free-agent market is Trea Turner of Dodgers, who’s widely considered among the top players in the game. His defensive metrics should improve next year too with the new rules that will ban shifts. The Dodgers shift 71.4% of the time against left-handers, second behind only the Toronto Blue Jays. Yet, against right-handers with no shift, Turner's defensive numbers outweigh everyone but fellow free agent Dansby Swanson of Atlanta. Turner should become baseball’s newest $300 million shortstop.”

MEGAPHONE

“Oh my gosh, I’m so happy for him and I’ll really happy for St. Louis. He looks like he’s 25 again. I think what really helped him was the Angels letting him go last year and going back to the National League with the Dodgers. It just got that fire burning again. All of a sudden, St. Louis calls and it worked out great, especially with the DH in the National League.’’

Mark McGwire, to USA Today, on Albert Pujols’ push for 700 homers.