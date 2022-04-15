Tipsheet: Brewers making their pitch for another NL Central crown

The elite Milwaukee Brewers starting pitching long is starting to settle in – and that’s bad news for the Cardinals, whose rotation remains suspect.

Like most staffs this season, the Brewers suffered a rocky start after the abbreviated spring training. Baseball’s lockout prevented starting pitchers from building up as normal.

But the Brewers are looking like their old selves during the second turn of their rotation.

Corbin Burnes allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in five innings in his first start. In his second, he threw seven shutout innings.

“It was better tonight,” Burnes said. “I definitely have things to work on, but definitely a step in the right direction.”

During his second time around he walked just one batter and struck out eight.

“He pitched beautifully,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “He looked really comfortable, kind of got everything going. So it was fun to see and fun to watch him pitch tonight.”

Brandon Woodruff allowed seven runs on three walks and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in his first start. Then he threw five scoreless innings against the Cardinals Thursday, limiting them to three hits in a 5-1 victory.

Woodruff only struck out two Cardinals. He had to battle through some pitch calls on the corners that didn’t go his way, but he made the necessary adjustments.

“It’s no secret I use the fastball a lot, but I think today I had to mix it up a lot more with the off-speed and get them off the fastball just enough,” he said. “I had to pitch. I had to be a pitcher today, and that’s sometimes what you need to do.”

The Brewers won the National League Central with shutdown starting pitching last year and that is their strength this season. Next up in this series is Freddy Peralta, who is trying to bounce back from a rough (three runs on three hits and four walks in four innings) first start.

“We're getting a little spoiled by these guys,” Counsell said. “They are great. They are going to have hiccups. Their seasons are going to be different. They're still going to be great, but they're going to be different. But they're talented, they work hard, they're conscientious and they're going to have success over the long term.

“There's going to be blips in the season, but I think you see them come back from them, it shows who they are.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Youth dominates today's baseball and that's fine. The game has likely never seen so many dynamically talented, skilled and very young players as right now. But the Cardinals score one for the veterans. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols entering their final seasons for sure, and likely to be joined by Adam Wainwright, the Redbirds can prove that this isn't simply a nostalgia tour. For that, they need only to look at the title-winning Phillies from 39 years ago, who put former Reds Pete Rose, Joe Morgan and Tony Perez into key roles and won the NL pennant. Obviously Pujols in particular isn't going to carry the Cardinals in 2022, but their last dance can be a rallying point for the rest of the clubhouse.”

Lauren Theisen, The Defector: “It’s fair to say that anyone with the talent to get called up to the major leagues has the right to claim they’re ‘good at baseball.’ But what is it that makes an MLB hitter truly world-class? Is it the ability to battle through pain and adversity to still deliver what your team needs from you? Is it imposing your will on pitches that are executed perfectly, and should by all accounts be nearly impossible to send over the outfield wall? Is it having such an incredible game that even the losers have to marvel at your success? Well, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did all those things last night, so what adjective is even left to describe the 23-year-old’s talents? Maybe just ‘supreme.’ The Blue Jays were in New York on Wednesday night for the third in a four-game series that they had split with the Yankees up to this point, and Vlad carried his team to victory in as single-handedly a way as a democratic sport like baseball allows. His stat line alone certainly makes a tremendous impression—4-for-4 with a double and three home runs—but the details of his evening do so much to magnify the achievement.”

Will Leitch, MLB.com: “Yeah, yeah, have all your LOL-Mets fun if you want, but for those of you who thought the only way this team was contending was if it had Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom for 60 starts, well . . . Tylor Megill, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker (who is now out with his own injury, of course) have put up a 0.37 ERA in their five combined starts. When he returns, are we sure deGrom can crack this rotation? (I kid, I kid. But still!).”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “In case you haven't heard by now -- which would be a major upset -- Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw had a perfect game through seven innings on Wednesday afternoon in Minnesota. He had thrown just 80 pitches. He was removed from the game. Such a move in the Hot Take Era is the social media equivalent of lighting a stick of dynamite. For those fortunate enough to miss the explosion, it was every bit as fiery as you'd imagine. My emotional reaction was pushback with a slight hint of annoyance and probably laced with a little anger. I certainly understand where everyone who wanted to see Kershaw continue is coming from. Given the circumstances behind Kershaw, the Dodgers and the timing of the outing, it's understandable to remove him from the game. As the night went on and I got some distance from the situation, the only thing I was actually annoyed about anymore was the people who are so sure they are right. This outing and whether or not to leave Kershaw in the game has so much more nuance involved than simply barking about how your ‘side’ is right and the other is wrong.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “The Dodgers couldn’t have asked for much more from Clayton Kershaw than what he gave them in his first start of the 2022 season, and so they didn’t. Faced with the unenviable choice of letting the future Hall of Famer push himself into the red in pursuit of a perfect game — under frigid conditions in Minnesota, no less — or take a more prudent course with a 34-year-old hurler whose last regular-season appearance placed his future in doubt, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts went against all sentimentality. He pulled Kershaw after seven spotless innings and 80 pitches, a move that the pitcher later called 'the right choice,' and the Dodgers settled for a combined one-hitter and a 7-0 victory at Target Field. For those seven glorious innings, it felt as though the three-time Cy Young winner had turned back the clock. Kershaw struck out 13 of the 21 batters he faced, generating 20 swings and misses, including 17 (out of 27 swings) with his slider. He added another 13 called strikes, including four with the slider and seven with his four-seam fastball, which averaged a modest 90.6 mph, 0.7 mph below last year’s mark.”

Patrick Dubuque, Baseball Prospectus: “It’s the game itself that doesn’t let us have these things; it’s part of the price we pay for the faster, stronger, postseason-oriented sport we’ve all committed to. The junkballers are dying. The bottom of the order barely exists; the pitchers are gone. There are no downtimes, no rest, and the gauntlet that remains is simply too much for this outdated concept of perfection, resting on the idea that an April regular season game could mean anything. Baseball has asked us to give up on childish things and accept that the perfect game is just gone now, like Saturday morning cartoons and Happy Meals.”

MEGAPHONE

“I think last year I probably would have let that get to me a little bit and maybe not have executed as well. But in that moment I kept telling myself, ‘Take a breath, clear it out, reset and worry about the next pitch.’”

Woodruff, on not getting strike calls on pitches around the plate.

