Tipsheet: Brewers management draws fire from inside team's clubhouse

Reliever Josh Hader struggled late in his tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers. He has been awful for the San Diego Padres -- allowing six runs in his first 3⅓ innings with his new team.

So on paper, the Brewers’ head-scratching decision to trade Hader to the Padres as the trade deadline neared doesn’t look so bad.

But in real life, that trade decision unnerved the Brewers and sent them into a tailspin they may be finally escaping. Milwaukee lost 12 of 18 games before winning its last two.

“What we’re putting out on the field, I don’t think it’s all from the trade deadline or anything,” Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer told reporters. “We just haven’t been playing good baseball. We have to get better as a core and as a team in putting together games. What happened at the trade deadline, we still have arms, we got great guys back from that trade. It’s not like it was a horrible trade, it’s not like it was the end of the world or anything for us.

“But at the same time, it’s more the feel of the clubhouse. The message that it sends to us kind of inadvertently brought us down. It’s not like we’re trying to be brought down. It’s not like we don’t think we can do it, it’s just that there’s this weird hovering thing over us right now that nobody really knows what the answer is. We just have to get past it.”

And . . .

“There was a shock factor to it. Everybody was taken aback by it a little bit. As far as who we have in the clubhouse and what we have here, I don’t think we’re in any worse position to win as many games as we should. The only thing I can think of was, from the top down it seemed like there was a weird behind-the-scenes message that was sent that a lot of people didn’t jive with.

“It didn’t send us the right message from the upstairs people trying to say, like, ‘We’re doing this and we’re trying to put you guys in the best position and we’re trying to win right now with you guys.’ It seemed more of a, ‘We’re trying to develop for the future.’”

Lauer’s complaint prompted this response from Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns:

“Look, I think anytime a trade is made with a very established player on the team, there is going to be some disappointment and surprise in the clubhouse. I think we understand that and we expected it. A number of us -- myself, [GM] Matt Arnold, [manager] Craig [Counsell] -- talked to a host of different players and certainly there was surprise. I also think there was an overall trust in the organization and a recognition that we’re making moves that sometimes are challenging but keep the best interests of the organization in mind.”

After putting himself in the spotlight, Lauer responded by teaming with the revamped Milwaukee bullpen for a 4-0 shutout of the powerful Dodgers in Los Angeles Monday night. That was Milwaukee’s third victory in five games against the Dodgers since last week.

“It's always a good series when we play them, it's always has that kind of playoff feel,” Lauer told reporters afterward. “It just gives you a taste of what it's going to be like. You know the games mean a little bit more, so taking a few of them when they've been on a hot streak, it's huge for us.”

Especially after what the team has been through.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “What we know for sure is that (Fernando) Tatis (Jr.) cheated. His image is ruined and his young career disgraced. There are those who have actually asked whether this will damage his Hall of Fame chances. Are you kidding? Aside from the fact that he's never even played a full season, Tatis could win multiple MVP awards 10 years in a row, lead the Padres to multiple World Series titles, and he probably ain’t going to Cooperstown. If Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez Manny Ramirez and Rafael Palmeiro aren’t in, this guy’s only chance of walking into the Hall of Fame is buying a ticket. He cheated. He was caught. And he may have just cost his team a chance to make the playoffs. Can you imagine if the Padres miss the postseason, their first berth in a full season since 2006, even after acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, Brandon Drury and Josh Hader at the trade deadline? It won’t matter if Soto doesn’t hit another home run, Bell doesn’t get another hit or Hader doesn’t get another save. There will be only one man who’ll be blamed. Tatis. He will have to live with the guilt the rest of his career. The Padres won’t say anything publicly, of course, but are now questioning just how shrewd it was signing him to a 14-year, $340 million contract last year.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Wow, who saw this coming? (Michael) Harris (III) began the season in Double-A and just a few months later signed an eight-year, $72 million contract with two team-option years after that. His defense (+5 defensive runs saved) and speed (15-for-15 stealing bases) are already top shelf, but his power has been a pleasant surprise, with 12 home runs through his first 76 games. He has been particularly effective against right-handers, hitting .292 and slugging .544, with 11 of his 12 home runs. He needs to improve his plate discipline (41% chase rate, just 11 walks), but Harris has been worth 3.0 WAR in half a season. There's a great likelihood that the contract becomes yet another bargain for the Braves.”

Manny Randhawa, MLB.com: “The Braves took two out of three from the Astros over the weekend to cap a 5-2 week that began with three wins in four games against the NL East-leading Mets. Overall, the defending World Series champs have won 11 of 13 to keep the pressure on New York, fueled by rookie Vaughn Grissom’s sizzling debut and a combined 1.76 ERA from starters Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider over the past week.”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Jazz Chisholm-less Marlins are one of the worst offenses in baseball, but (Dustin) May's results are still highly impressive considering it was his first big-league start in 476 days. While command is often the last thing to return to a pitcher coming off Tommy John, the 24-year-old May showed very little rust, especially after the opening frame. May wound up striking out half of the 18 batters he faced and retired 13 in a row to end his evening. He also touched 99 mph with both his four-seamer and sinker and no doubt could've worked deeper had he not run up against the 75-pitch limit imposed for his first start back. While the Dodgers are far and away the best team in baseball right now, the rotation needs what May can give it. The club recently learned that ace Walker Buehler will miss the rest of the season, and franchise legend Clayton Kershaw is still working his way back from a back injury.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “It may be impossible to know this, but there’s a solid chance Alex Bregman is the first player in history to be intentionally balked twice in one week. But the practice did not originate with Woodward’s Rangers, nor was it invented in response to the Astros’ cheatin’ ways. Kenley Jansen raised some eyebrows against the Cubs back in June 2019 when, on the advice of Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren, he intentionally balked Jason Heyward over to third with two outs and a two-run lead. Jansen said at the time that Geren “came up with” the idea of using an intentional balk to eliminate sign-stealing as a concern under certain circumstances; Wikipedia credits Geren with introducing the idea of the intentional balk to Major League Baseball, suggesting that it is a recent phenomenon tied to the rise of sign-stealing in today’s game. To this I say: Codswallop! On May 3, 2005, Michael Cuddyer of the Minnesota Twins took second on defensive indifference, with two outs in the ninth inning and his team down 4–2 to Cleveland. Cleveland closer Bob Wickman, facing Shannon Stewart, soon balked, sending Cuddyer to third, before narrowly escaping the jam and preserving the win. Wickman left no ambiguity about the sequence. “I did it on purpose,” he said after the game, explaining that he simply didn’t want a potential sign-stealer behind him, on second base. ‘I’m not saying he was tipping my pitches, but with a two-run lead it didn’t matter if I balked him and moved him to third, where he couldn’t do it.’”

MEGAPHONE

“You know what, I feel like baseball has really, really just punched us in the face the last couple of days. I know we say this -- ‘We’ve got plenty of time’ -- but we also know we’re getting towards the end. You just never know what’s going to happen. We can get on a roll here and we can look back at this and talk about it like we always do and say this is a stretch where we got through it and started playing good baseball. We’ll see what happens.”

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff, on his team’s bid to regain traction.