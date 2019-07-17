With the National League Central just sitting there for the taking, Milwaukee Brewers general manager David Stearns would like to make an addition or two before the July 31 trade deadline.
He's not eager to shift into seller mode.
“We would like to be in a position to add to this team. That is our preference,” Stearns told reporters Tuesday. “And I anticipate that’s where we are going to be. We’re still in evaluative mode. We still have time. But certainly we would like to be in a position to add to the team where appropriate.”
Unfortunately, the Brewers lost eight of 10 games and 17 of 28 before breaking loose for their 13-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves Tuesday. So Stearns needs to see the current group win more before he sacrifices prospects for near-term help.
“The record over the past month speaks for itself. We have not played good baseball,” Stearns said. “We are fortunate in many ways to be in the place in the standings where we are. And so now we have 2½ months to take advantage of this good fortune."
The Brewers climbed past the Cardinals into second place in the division with that victory, 2½ games back of the first-place Chicago Cubs.
"The good thing is, as bad as we’ve played the last 3-4 weeks, we’re still right there. We really are," Brewers slugger Christian Yelich said after the game. "We’ve been fortunate to where we’re right in the middle of the race, not in a terrible spot. We’re very fortunate, and if we get things back going like the way we’re capable of, we’ll be all right.”
They need to get it together sooner rather than later to get management's attention. A trade deadline addition, Stearns said, "is meant to complement a good team that has a chance to get to and advance in the playoffs. And certainly my belief is that this team has the ability to get to that point.
"We have two weeks to the deadline. We can learn a lot in two weeks. And it’s an important stretch for us. We’re going to be watching every day, and we’ll take it from there.”
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is doing the same thing as his team teeters on the playoff bubble. So are many executives around the sport.
“I would say there is substantial industry activity and discussion. I would also say that because there are so many teams bunched together, that some of the more notable activity may be likely to wait,” Stearns said. “I think everyone is still, for the most part, in discussion mode, and understanding the other teams’ interests and needs."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "For all the complaints about the (Cardinals) pitching, it's the offense that has been the bigger problem, ranking 11th in the NL in runs per game, while the pitching is third best in runs allowed. Most of the rumors have them seeking pitching help. (Kolten) Wong could be part of a pitching package, with Yairo Munoz taking over at second base. The best bet for the Cardinals, of course, remains on Paul Goldschmidt and Matt Carpenter improving their production."
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The Cubs are the lone division leader that doesn’t have at least a six-game lead in the NL Central. The Los Angeles Dodgers may clinch the NL West before Labor Day with their 14½-game lead. The National League has 10 teams within five games of a wild-card berth, while the American League has six, but if you’re hopelessly out of the division race, are you really going to push your cards all-in for a one-game playoff game against Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals? Besides, this hardly is a star-studded deadline. Unless something dramatically changes, the only true impact players on the market may be starter Madison Bumgarner and closer Will Smith of the San Francisco Giants. And neither will entice any team to surrender their top prospects like the days of David Price, CC Sabathia or even Andrew Miller. It could be the dullest of dull deadlines if something really crazy happens, like if the Giants keep winning."
Eddie Matz, ESPN.com: "As it turns out, Washington's ace is safe. Unlike last summer, when the Nationals reportedly came dangerously close to dealing Harper, the idea of trading Scherzer never amounted to anything more than a water cooler what-if. For that, Mad Max has himself to thank. Over his past nine starts, the 34-year-old right-hander has almost single-handedly willed Washington into playoff contention, going 7-0 with a 0.84 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 64 innings. During that time, the Nationals have gone from would-be sellers to should-be buyers. From late May to early July, a span of just over six weeks, Washington went from third-worst in the NL to third-best. Coming out of the All-Star break, the Nats had won 28 of their previous 39 games and were in possession of the top wild-card spot."
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: "Now that clubs are leaning harder than ever on their bullpens in the playoffs, and effective relievers can fall off the map in the blink of an eye, there’s no such thing as having too much pitching. And because relievers are relatively cheap to sign and easy to trade, even teams on the hard tank usually have an interesting arm or two lying around. That means we’re in for a flurry of reliever trades before the end of the month. Clubs that are interested in a top-end closer and are willing to pay more for an extra year of team control could go after (Shane) Greene, Detroit’s All-Star representative, and his 1.06 ERA. While Greene’s 22 saves won’t top any leaderboards, he’s doing the best he can considering Detroit’s won only 29 games this year. Teams interested in the reduced cost of a rental could go after Giants lefty Will Smith, also an All-Star, who has a longer track record of reliability than the other top relievers in this group. (Sam) Dyson and (Ken) Giles have both returned to their closer-level form after messy meltdowns in previous years. Giles has been particularly impressive—he’s striking out 43.4 percent of opposing hitters, second only to Josh Hader among MLB relievers. Most fans nationwide remember Giles melting down in the 2017 World Series or falling out with management in Houston last year, but he’s genuinely been one of the best closers in baseball this season. He also has one year of team control left after this season, enough to provide more value than a rental but not enough for the Blue Jays to expect the kind of prospect ransom Cleveland surrendered for Andrew Miller in 2016 or Brad Hand in 2018. A team willing to overlook Giles’s recent bumps could end up with the steal of the deadline."
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: "Luis Severino will miss several more weeks as he rehabs his lat strain, so the Yankees can't count on him returning to make an impact. Anything he gives them is gravy. Also, the Yankees aren't looking for a starter to help get them through the season. They want someone who can make a difference in October and have an impact in the postseason. At this point, the question is not 'if' the Yankees will trade for a starter, but 'when' and 'which one.' In addition to a starter, they could also seek another reliever to further deepen one of the game's top bullpens. Dellin Betances is still out with a shoulder injury and, like Severino, it's tough to count on him for anything at this point. The Yankees are a clear-cut buyer this summer and, after adding (Edwin) Encarnacion weeks ago, their top priorities are pitching, pitching, and more pitching."
MEGAPHONE
“For me, if you have in your heart you can win a World Series, you do everything you can to win it, by whatever means. But there’s been a general change in (trade) philosophy over the years. One big thing is that there is so much scrutiny attached to players that you give up these days. There’s so much media coverage that everyone knows these players. Years ago, nobody knew who these prospects were. So there’s hesitation to make bigger moves."
Boston Red Sox president Dave Dombrowki, to USA Today.