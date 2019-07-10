The Milwaukee Brewers won 96 games last season, took the National League Central crown and swept the Colorado Rockies in their playoff series to reach the NL Championship Series.
They have great expectations for this season. The Brewers put five guys in the All-Star Game, so they have plenty of talent, too.
With the Chicago Cubs and Cardinals sputtering, the Brewers have every chance to build a big division lead. They got a good start on that by winning their first two series against the Cardinals back in April.
But lately they haven't been able to get out of their own way. The Brewers lost five of their last seven games going into the break and they are 8-15 since June 12.
So they sit in second place coming out of the break, a half-game back of the Cubs.
“I think we’re all aware that going into the second half we have to play better if we want to accomplish ultimately what we’re here to do,” Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “There’s no hiding from that.”
Will he be busy before the July 31 trade deadline?
“I’d say we’re always motivated to try and improve the team this time of year,” Stearns said. “We’re still in evaluative mode a little bit. It has been an inconsistent first half, and I think we’re still making sure we fully understand what we have here. And then we’ll look to make the appropriate decisions from an external standpoint.”
Last season, the Brewers got surprisingly good starting pitching. Their rotation's 3.87 earned-run average ranked fifth in the league. This season Milwaukee's starters have a 4.82 ERA, which ranks 12th.
The Brewers will get Gio Gonzalez back from the injured list before the trade deadline, but they could use more help. They have given nine different pitchers multiple starts this season.
They have also been inconsistent offensively. Last week they somehow went 23 innings without scoring a run at Cincinnati's Great American Bandbox.
But rather than wait for outside help to arise, the Brewers just need to play better.
“We didn’t necessarily finish the first half last year on the highest of notes, either. But I think we gave ourselves a chance to compete in the second half and down the stretch, and that’s really all you ask for," outfielder Christian Yelich told reporters. "If we really want to win this thing and get back to where we were last year we’re going to have to play better and do the things we know we’re capable of.”
Before the season, the Brewers had 16-1 odds to reach the World Series, according to SportsBetting.ag. Those odds worsened to 22-1 at the break.
(That's not as bad as the Cardinals. A 14-1 bet to win the pennant before the season, they now face 40-1 odds according to that site.)
“Look, we need to get contributions all across the roster. That’s the bottom line,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell told reporters. “I think we’ve had some great performances in the first half, as indicated by the All-Star Game, but we have to get contributions deeper into the roster. Big contributions. That’s the second half for me.”
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Tom Verducci, SI.com: "Home runs pretty much sum up everything about how baseball is played this year. Home runs are up a staggering 19% from last year. Hitters are on pace to hit 1,076 more home runs this year than they did last year. Home runs are so plentiful (too plentiful?) that teams have stopped running (the stolen base rate is the lowest in 48 years) and pitchers are more willing to walk a batter rather than throw a challenge pitch and risk a home run (walks are the highest in a decade). Thirty-three players reached the All-Star break with 20 homers. The record for most players with 40 home runs in a season is 17, done in 1996. Teams have hit five or more homers in a game this year 56 times. That’s already fourth all-time—and just four short of the record for an entire season. And on and on …"
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: "Of course, many fans cry about the lack of singles and the rise in strikeouts. Many still romanticize the .300 hitter, Tony Gwynn or Wade Boggs slapping singles to the opposite field and hitting .350. During the steroid era, the MLB-wide batting average peaked at .271 in 1999 -- when 55 qualifiers hit .300, the most in a season since the pitching mound was lowered in 1999. Still, the .300 hitter is hardly dead, even with pitchers throwing harder than ever. Twenty-five players hit the break hitting .300, with Jeff McNeil of the Mets leading the majors with a .349 average. That's on par with the number of .300 hitters across the majors in recent seasons, although admittedly down from what we saw 20 years ago."
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: "Commissioner Rob Manfred has blamed the ball's enhanced aerodynamic state on the 'pill' being centered better. There is independent research suggesting the seams have also been altered. Whatever the leading reason, the ball is moving quicker and carrying farther than normal -- and it's leading to a home-run barrage. We noted last week the amount of home-run records being shattered is absurd. What's happening is making the steroid era looked like a muted outburst. For some, that's fine. Home runs are exciting. But if you're tired of tuning in to a home-run derby each night -- we feel you."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "They played the 90th All-Star Game here on Tuesday night, the first, perhaps, in which there would be three participants -- the American League, the National League, and that rather jumpy creature with commissioner Rob Manfred’s signature on it. Only the night before had it cleared Progressive Field fences 312 times, which only felt like a regular-season Baltimore Orioles game. Then the sport held its breath, hoping for nothing too preposterous, for something that resembled the first century-plus of baseball, when there was gravity. Because the world requires a good sharp-toothed sense of humor, the game itself mounted its international stage, flexed until its veins stood up, then leaned coyly to a former version of itself. To opposite-field swings. To situational at-bats. (Or, at least, situational outcomes.) To stolen bases. To a reasonable number of home runs (two). To defense. The final score: American League 4, National League 3, ball 0."
MEGAPHONE
"If I wanted to hit .300, I'd hit .300. It's an OPS game, though. It's about driving the baseball and getting on base, walks and extra-base hits. If it turned into an average game, I'd get the ball out of the air and hit line drives and hit .330. All the hitters care about now is OPS. We don't care about batting average. Some guys do, I guess. Batting average is an old stat that doesn't matter. It's OPS, runs created, WAR. Look at Mike Trout's numbers. There are guys that hit .340. Mike Trout is hitting, what, .300 on the dot? I'd rather have Mike Trout's numbers with all the walks and the damage than the guy who hits .340 (with a bunch of singles). It's an OPS game."
• Houston Astros star Alex Bregman, to the All-Star Game media, extolling the virtues of on-base plus slugging percentage and Wins Above Replacement.