Tipsheet: Brewers perk up after making early-season trade

Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The best player in baseball this season, by FanGraphs' version of wins above replacement, is Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He's atop Baseball Prospectus' leaderboard, too. The other major WAR monger, Baseball-Reference, crowns Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff and doesn't have Guerrero in its top 10. But it does have Guerrero leading the American League in offensive WAR. And as enjoyable as it is to see someone with Guerrero's svelter-but-still-thick body type doing the splits at first base, it's not his defense or baserunning that brings us to the party. Vlad Jr.'s bat in 2021 looks like what scouts were raving about when he arrived with the Blue Jays in 2019. It's not as if Guerrero was bad his first two seasons in the big leagues, either. Both years his OPS was above average. This year it's above everyone. It's easy to see why. Guerrero is hitting the ball hard with regularity -- second in baseball in 95-mph-plus batted balls, behind only Kansas City's Salvador Perez. And perhaps he's doing that more because he's being less like his dad. Now, it's not a bad thing to be like Vladimir Guerrero, who is only a Hall of Famer. But what the elder Vladdy was famous for -- pummeling pitches no other hitter would dare swing at -- is not necessarily the forte of Vlad Jr.”