Tipsheet: Brewers perk up after making early-season trade

The Milwaukee Brewers climbed the National League Central ladder while winning eight of their last 11 games.
The catalyst has been switch-hitting shortstop Willy Adames, who arrived from the Tampa Bay Rays last month in a rare early-season trade that sent relievers Drew Rasmussen and J.P Feyereisen to Florida.
Adames hit .289 with two homers and nine RBIs in his first 11 games with the Brew Crew.
He is unlikely to sustain that offensive pace, given his modest career numbers. Adames' calling card has always been his fielding.
“The biggest addition he’s had to the team is the energy and the morale he’s bringing to the clubhouse and obviously, he plays a great shortstop and is swinging the bat well," Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes said Sunday.
Adames hated to leave the Rays, who followed their pennant-winning season with an incredible start to this season. But the franchise is known for its constant roster churn, its heavy reliance on prospects and its commitment to small payrolls.
The Rays had a couple of young shortstops pushing for promotion, so they were willing to move on from Adames to bolster their bullpen.
“To get that news out of nowhere, it was tough,” Adames told reporters after learning of the trade “It’s business. You’ve got to see every side of the situation and every view and just take the positive, and just bring the joy with everything we’ve done here. Just continue to have those memories and take it with me.”
But he shook it off and brought a positive attitude to Milwaukee. Adames gave the Brewers a jolt with his enthusiasm.
“Willy’s awesome,” Burnes said. “From the very first day we got him, he walked into the clubhouse full of energy, ready to play. Willy’s a guy that comes to the ballpark and it doesn’t matter if we’re playing the 12:10 game or a 7:10 game, as soon as he walks in the door, it’s full energy and full go."
On the down side for the Brewers, that trade ate into their bullpen depth – a scenario that will be worth tracking as the team also tries to get more from its fourth and fifth starting pitchers.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “A few weeks ago, most of the chatter surrounding the Cubs centered around who they could reasonably deal away when the time came to be Trade Deadline sellers. When May began, they were fifth in the National League Central and five games behind the Brewers for the division lead. That narrative has shifted. The Cubs, winners of eight of their past 10, finished up May with a 19-8 record and are in first place in the NL Central, a division that is, for now, a three-team race that includes the Brewers, who are also on quite a roll. Cubs pitchers produced a 2.52 ERA in May: 3.18 for starters, and 1.59 for relievers. The Cubs may know more about where they’re headed in another week and a half. They’re in a 10-day stretch of games against only two teams -- the Padres and the Giants, who, record-wise, are the two best clubs in the NL. The Cubs passed the first test, beating San Diego on Monday, 7-2, at Wrigley Field. After two more games, they’ll travel to San Francisco for a four-game set, and then to San Diego for three more.”
Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “I believe the best bet for a runaway race is the AL Central with the White Sox. That Cleveland offense is too pathetic to hang around and the Twins dug too deep a hole. The Royals are perfectly capable of maintaining their pace and winning 75-80 games, but the White Sox are headed for 95ish.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “The best player in baseball this season, by FanGraphs' version of wins above replacement, is Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. He's atop Baseball Prospectus' leaderboard, too. The other major WAR monger, Baseball-Reference, crowns Milwaukee pitcher Brandon Woodruff and doesn't have Guerrero in its top 10. But it does have Guerrero leading the American League in offensive WAR. And as enjoyable as it is to see someone with Guerrero's svelter-but-still-thick body type doing the splits at first base, it's not his defense or baserunning that brings us to the party. Vlad Jr.'s bat in 2021 looks like what scouts were raving about when he arrived with the Blue Jays in 2019. It's not as if Guerrero was bad his first two seasons in the big leagues, either. Both years his OPS was above average. This year it's above everyone. It's easy to see why. Guerrero is hitting the ball hard with regularity -- second in baseball in 95-mph-plus batted balls, behind only Kansas City's Salvador Perez. And perhaps he's doing that more because he's being less like his dad. Now, it's not a bad thing to be like Vladimir Guerrero, who is only a Hall of Famer. But what the elder Vladdy was famous for -- pummeling pitches no other hitter would dare swing at -- is not necessarily the forte of Vlad Jr.”
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “With everyday stalwarts like Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil shelved – the latter two for an extended period – the Mets have taken on the feel of Wile E. Coyote stepping off the cliff, horridly awaiting the inevitable fall. Yet they reeled off four straight wins in the wake of Conforto and McNeil’s grim prognosis, which came a week after reserve outfielders Albert Almora Jr. and Kevin Pillar were sent to the IL in highly unsettling fashion, Almora crashing into a wall and Pillar struck in the face by a 95-mph fastball. Oh, and their $341 million shortstop is batting .191. Somehow, they’re the only East club above .500, and the division figures to see a new king come October. That’s because the three-time champion Braves are a mess. Pitcher Mike Soroka’s return from Achilles surgery is in some jeopardy; replacement Huascar Ynoa is out after taking out his frustrations on a dugout wall. Outfielder Marcell Ozuna faces significant punitive action from the legal system and MLB after his arrest on domestic violence charges.”
Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “When stars slump early in the season, it’s often easy to see a culprit. Maybe they’re swinging out of their shoes and running a huge strikeout rate. Maybe they’re victims of bad batted ball luck. Maybe they’re playing hurt. In [Francisco} Lindor’s case, the problem is power. Now 195 plate appearances into the season, he’s hit five doubles and four home runs. Those are both by far the worst rates of his career, and combined with a .216 BABIP, they’ve resulted in a desultory batting line.”
MEGAPHONE
“The way that my pitches play off of each other the best is by mixing. I treat it as like a video game, like I'm playing The Show, where I'm never trying to throw the same pitch twice in a row in the same location. I'm always trying to mix and match, move things around, play things off of each other, because I feel like that's what gets hitters off balance.”
Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer, on his approach to his craft.