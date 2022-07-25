Tipsheet: Brewers refocus offensively, expand NL Central lead

After surviving a rough scheduling stretch before the All-Star break, the depleted Cardinals quickly lost ground to the Milwaukee Brewers when they returned to work.

The Brewers scored 25 runs over the weekend while winning three games against the awful Colorado Rockies. Milwaukee boosted its lead over the Cardinals in the National League Central to 2 1/2 games.

“We've had some good days,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Guys are doing a nice job, we're doing a nice job with guys in scoring position. We've just swung the bats well.”

While the Cardinals experienced a starting pitching breakdown in Cincinnati – with Steven Matz suffering a knee injury and staff aces Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas getting shelled – the Brewers got their sputtering offense back on track.

The Brewers averaged just 3.5 runs in their 11 games prior to the break. Counsell and his staff tried to refocus the Milwaukee hitters ahead of the Rockies series. It worked.

The Brewers kept grinding away at the plate Sunday and got eight of their 10 RBIs on two-strike pitches.

“We had a little talk just about where we are, what we want to do and where we want to be in the second half, the things we need to do to be where we want to be at the end,” Brewers outfielder McCutchen said. “We had to make some adjustments and I think we showed that the last three games. And now we have to continue that approach for the rest of the season.”

And . . .

“We understand our ballclub,” McCutchen said. “Believe me, I've been a part of teams that get down early and the game is over already. This team isn't like that. We're down, whatever. We have a ballclub that can put up three, four or five runs in an inning. We're capable of doing that. We just have to stay within ourselves and understand that if you're leading off an inning, you can't hit a five-run homer. Just chip away, get the next guy up. We've been able to do that. We were able to do that today.”

McCutchen hit the decisive two-run double and Hunter Renfroe smacked a homer in his third consecutive game.

“More than anything, we're just wearing down pitchers,” Renfroe said. “We're trying to grind out at bats and foul pitches off that are tough to hit and trying to get our pitch that we can hit. Like Cutch, he took some great pitches, fouled some pitches off and finally got a pitch he could handle and drove it out to center field.”

The Brewers can add to their lead Monday while facing the Rockies. The Cardinals have the day off after heading to Toronto without top hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who are taking a no-vaccination vacation this week.

The Blue Jays have won six games in a row, so that’s not a team you want to face shorthanded. The next few days should help the Cardinals’ front office define team needs ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “The Padres are seen by rival executives as perhaps the most motivated team in the trade market, with an aggressive all-in mentality. Owner Peter Seidler has funded one of the highest payrolls in baseball, highlighted by Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr.., and the club has had internal discussions about pursuing some of the bigger names in free agency in the next couple of years -- so presumably, they'd be ready to move prospects for Soto. Seidler has become his generation's Mike Ilitch, devoted to the idea of building a winner for his city, even if that means spending beyond the industry's expectation for his team. There are plenty of other contenders: The Blue Jays, in the midst of a window of opportunity for their young core of players, desperately need a left-handed hitter to complement the right-handed-hitting Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The Dodgers constantly make big aggressive moves, like for Scherzer and Turner last summer, but within the organization, there is confidence in the excellence of the current roster and some concern about the high number of prospects dealt in recent years. The Cardinals' primary need of the moment might be for high-end pitching, rather than a hitter -- even one as great as Soto. The White Sox, like the Padres, are in a win-now mode. The Rangers have the payroll and prospect wealth to have some flexibility to make a big move. The Mets and Braves might have the desire for Soto, but it's not yet clear whether the Nationals would even consider installing Soto with the division rivals that they must now chase. The Yankees are a franchise of extraordinary wealth and financial capability, but one organization source said that at the moment, the focus within the front office is on American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge, who will be eligible for free agency in the fall.”

Kyle Glaser, Baseball America: “The Cardinals have used their farm system to acquire superstars Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years and have the resources to acquire yet another franchise talent. The Cardinals have seven Top 100 Prospects in 3B Jordan Walker, LHP Matthew Liberatore, SS Masyn Winn, OF Alec Burleson, RHP Gordon Graceffo, C Ivan Herrera and RHP Tink Hence , plus another player just off the Top 100 in RHP Michael McGreevy. Add in the best rookie class in the National League in 2B Nolan Gorman, UTL Brendan Donovan and 1B/OF Juan Tepez they can pull from, and the Cardinals have the mix of young big leaguers and prospects to pull off a deal and still have talent left over.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “You know how people say ‘must be nice’ in a really annoyed tone when they hear about rich people doing really cool things? That's totally the Dodgers getting Juan Soto. They have the front office and farm system of a small-market cheat code, but they also have the resources of the Yankees. For me, I don't really need to go through all the specifics of what would need to transpire for a deal to take place, then. The Dodgers make the most sense as a realistic landing spot, so that's my pick. For me, it's obvious enough that I'll actually be surprised if he ends up somewhere else.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Giants lost their star power when Buster Posey retired after last season, and really, since Barry Bonds departed after the 2007 season. They tried to trade for Giancarlo Stanton, but he vetoed it. They offered $310 million to Bryce Harper, who instead went to Philadelphia. They could wait for Aaron Judge, who’s from Northern California, but they have to compete with the Yankees for his services. Why not overpower the Nats with a prospect package starting with Marco Luciano and Luis Matos, and keep on adding until the Nats say yes? The Giants realize if they don’t get him, they could be facing him a whole lot of times if he lands with the Dodgers or Padres.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Padres GM AJ Preller loves to be aggressive, San Diego badly needs outfield help, and they can certainly get Nationals GM Mike Rizzo's attention with a package that includes some combination of CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, and Robert Hassell III (plus others). Preller is bold enough to do it, and I wonder if there's a ‘save my job’ component to this too. There were rumblings Preller was on the hot seat last season. I'm sure he feels some pressure to get over the hump this year. The money might be an issue (San Diego is up against the $230 million luxury tax threshold) but that can be worked out. And it's very unlikely they would be able to sign Soto long-term with Manny Machado's and Fernando Tatis Jr.'s big contracts on the books, but that's fine. They'd get Soto through 2024 (i.e. three postseason runs) and this is their World Series window. Soto is a balance of power player who can swing a postseason race or postseason series. I think Preller goes all-in to get him, because if he doesn't, he might not be around to watch Abrams, Gore, and Hassell develop into the next Padres' core.”

MEGAPHONE

“Clown . . . it's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record. Clean it up. I don't care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2 or 8-2, whatever it was. It's frustrating. I'm the old, grumpy guy. I know. But that type of stuff didn't used to happen.”

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner, ripping Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles for his exuberant home-run celebration with his team trailing by six runs.